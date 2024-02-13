I Thought I'd Left This Top Behind in 2004—Now, It’s a Major 2024 Trend
I wouldn't dare suggest that peplum tops were "back" unless I had the evidence... and this season, I have it in spades. Fear not, the silhouette that escorted us to just about every event during the early '10s, has been treated to a very 2024 makeover and is suddenly back and looking better than ever.
Appearing across collections during September's fashion week, peplum tops were being tipped as a key runway item for spring 2024 from the start. Peppering Erdem's collection, the statement top adhered to a romantic theme, pairing delicate mesh peplums with floral embellishment for a fanciful silhouette that felt at home within a current collection.
Spotted again at Albera Ferretti, the subtle peplum addition worked to hug the models frame before delicately flaring out at the waist, creating an elegant silhouette that's easier to style than you might have once thought.
Beyond the runway shows, influencers have been quietly experimenting with the design, too, styling the trending top with everything from casual jeans to smart wide-leg trousers all over again.
The designers who have risen to the challenge of refreshing the "dated" design have done so by making to a few key swaps. Rejecting rigid fabrics, this seasons peplum tops are largely composed for softer, more comfortable materials including satins, cottons and linens, meaning that the peplum feature retains a naturally softer shape and more elegant finish.
Although high-end designers are leading the way on the revival, slowly but surely, high street brands are following suit, and we've charted all of the best peplum tops worth adding to basket this spring.
Read on to discover our edit and shop the peplum top trend below.
SHOP THE PEPLUM TOP TREND
Style with a black mini, or tap into the "office siren" trend and wear with a knee-length pencil skirt.
Wear with your favourite jeans for a "jeans and a nice top" combination you'll want to wear on repeat.
Wear with wide leg trousers or style with a longline tailored skirt.
Style with an oversized scrunchie for an easy Scandi-inspired look.
This soft satin top is the perfect way to add a luxurious edge to a casual outfit.
Style with straight leg jeans and a micro kitten heel.
Style with a bloucle jacket or boxy blazer on cold weather days.
With subtle frills and voluminous shoulders, this might be one of the best spring-time blouses I've found.
