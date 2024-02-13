I Thought I'd Left This Top Behind in 2004—Now, It’s a Major 2024 Trend

By Natalie Munro
published

I wouldn't dare suggest that peplum tops were "back" unless I had the evidence... and this season, I have it in spades. Fear not, the silhouette that escorted us to just about every event during the early '10s, has been treated to a very 2024 makeover and is suddenly back and looking better than ever.

Anouk styles a peplum top.

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Appearing across collections during September's fashion week, peplum tops were being tipped as a key runway item for spring 2024 from the start. Peppering Erdem's collection, the statement top adhered to a romantic theme, pairing delicate mesh peplums with floral embellishment for a fanciful silhouette that felt at home within a current collection.

Model wears peplum top from Erdem.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Erdem)

Spotted again at Albera Ferretti, the subtle peplum addition worked to hug the models frame before delicately flaring out at the waist, creating an elegant silhouette that's easier to style than you might have once thought.

Beyond the runway shows, influencers have been quietly experimenting with the design, too, styling the trending top with everything from casual jeans to smart wide-leg trousers all over again.

Albera Ferretti model wears a peplum shirt.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Albera Ferretti)

The designers who have risen to the challenge of refreshing the "dated" design have done so by making to a few key swaps. Rejecting rigid fabrics, this seasons peplum tops are largely composed for softer, more comfortable materials including satins, cottons and linens, meaning that the peplum feature retains a naturally softer shape and more elegant finish.

Jil Sander model wears a blue peplum top.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Jil Sander)

Although high-end designers are leading the way on the revival, slowly but surely, high street brands are following suit, and we've charted all of the best peplum tops worth adding to basket this spring.

Read on to discover our edit and shop the peplum top trend below.

SHOP THE PEPLUM TOP TREND

Denim bustier peplum top
H&M
Denim Bustier Peplum Top

This denim peplum top also comes in light blue.

Meela Linen Top
Reformation
Meela Linen Top

Style with a black mini, or tap into the "office siren" trend and wear with a knee-length pencil skirt.

Danny shirrred taffeta peplum top
Molly Goddard
Danny Shirrred Taffeta Peplum Top

Wear with your favourite jeans for a "jeans and a nice top" combination you'll want to wear on repeat.

Simona satin-twill peplum top
Solace London
Simona Satin-Twill Peplum Top

Wear with wide leg trousers or style with a longline tailored skirt.

Green Striped V-neckline Fitted Blouse
Ganni
Striped V-Neckline Fitted Blouse

Style with an oversized scrunchie for an easy Scandi-inspired look.

Mila pleated peplum-hems satin blouse
BY MALINA
Mila pleated peplum-hems satin blouse

This soft satin top is the perfect way to add a luxurious edge to a casual outfit.

Puff Sleeve Peplum Blouse
& Other Stories
Puff Sleeve Peplum Blouse

This dramatic blouse is ideal for day-to-night styling.

Mona twisted pleated crepe halterneck peplum top
Tove
Mona Twisted Pleated Crepe Halterneck Peplum Top

Style with straight leg jeans and a micro kitten heel.

+ NET SUSTAIN cotton-velvet peplum top
Liberowe
Cotton-Velvet Peplum Top

This rich red shade is ideal for winter to spring styling.

Rib-knit peplum jumper
H&M
Rib-knit Peplum Jumper

A lightweight knit is a must have for the winter to spring transition.

Rhodes Poplin Peplum Top
French Connection
Rhodes Poplin Peplum Top

Style with a bloucle jacket or boxy blazer on cold weather days.

Ribbed wool peplum sweater
Erdem
Ribbed Wool Peplum Sweater

Erdem's peplum knits are high on my wish list.

Esma crochet-trimmed ruffled ribbed-knit peplum top
Ulla Johnson
Esma Crochet-Trimmed Ruffled Ribbed-Knit Peplum Top

With subtle frills and voluminous shoulders, this might be one of the best spring-time blouses I've found.

