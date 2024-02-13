I Thought I'd Left This Top Behind in 2004—Now, It’s a Major 2024 Trend

I wouldn't dare suggest that peplum tops were "back" unless I had the evidence... and this season, I have it in spades. Fear not, the silhouette that escorted us to just about every event during the early '10s, has been treated to a very 2024 makeover and is suddenly back and looking better than ever.

Appearing across collections during September's fashion week, peplum tops were being tipped as a key runway item for spring 2024 from the start. Peppering Erdem's collection, the statement top adhered to a romantic theme, pairing delicate mesh peplums with floral embellishment for a fanciful silhouette that felt at home within a current collection.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Erdem)

Spotted again at Albera Ferretti, the subtle peplum addition worked to hug the models frame before delicately flaring out at the waist, creating an elegant silhouette that's easier to style than you might have once thought.

Beyond the runway shows, influencers have been quietly experimenting with the design, too, styling the trending top with everything from casual jeans to smart wide-leg trousers all over again.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Albera Ferretti

The designers who have risen to the challenge of refreshing the "dated" design have done so by making to a few key swaps. Rejecting rigid fabrics, this seasons peplum tops are largely composed for softer, more comfortable materials including satins, cottons and linens, meaning that the peplum feature retains a naturally softer shape and more elegant finish.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Jil Sander)

Although high-end designers are leading the way on the revival, slowly but surely, high street brands are following suit, and we've charted all of the best peplum tops worth adding to basket this spring.

Read on to discover our edit and shop the peplum top trend below.

SHOP THE PEPLUM TOP TREND

H&M Denim Bustier Peplum Top £16 SHOP NOW This denim peplum top also comes in light blue.

Reformation Meela Linen Top £168 SHOP NOW Style with a black mini, or tap into the "office siren" trend and wear with a knee-length pencil skirt.

Molly Goddard Danny Shirrred Taffeta Peplum Top £590 SHOP NOW Wear with your favourite jeans for a "jeans and a nice top" combination you'll want to wear on repeat.

Solace London Simona Satin-Twill Peplum Top £370 SHOP NOW Wear with wide leg trousers or style with a longline tailored skirt.

Ganni Striped V-Neckline Fitted Blouse £225 SHOP NOW Style with an oversized scrunchie for an easy Scandi-inspired look.

BY MALINA Mila pleated peplum-hems satin blouse £196 SHOP NOW This soft satin top is the perfect way to add a luxurious edge to a casual outfit.

& Other Stories Puff Sleeve Peplum Blouse £95 SHOP NOW This dramatic blouse is ideal for day-to-night styling.

Tove Mona Twisted Pleated Crepe Halterneck Peplum Top £695 SHOP NOW Style with straight leg jeans and a micro kitten heel.

Liberowe Cotton-Velvet Peplum Top £600 SHOP NOW This rich red shade is ideal for winter to spring styling.

H&M Rib-knit Peplum Jumper £20 SHOP NOW A lightweight knit is a must have for the winter to spring transition.

French Connection Rhodes Poplin Peplum Top £39 SHOP NOW Style with a bloucle jacket or boxy blazer on cold weather days.

Erdem Ribbed Wool Peplum Sweater £655 SHOP NOW Erdem's peplum knits are high on my wish list.

Ulla Johnson Esma Crochet-Trimmed Ruffled Ribbed-Knit Peplum Top £515 SHOP NOW With subtle frills and voluminous shoulders, this might be one of the best spring-time blouses I've found.

Up Next: I Have Classic Style—7 Spring Items That Are Anti-Trend But Suddenly Feel "New"