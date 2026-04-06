I’ve Cracked It: These 5 Colour Combinations Will Have You Looking So Chic This Spring

There’s something about the arrival of spring that sparks such joy when it comes to getting dressed. It brings an optimistic shift in our wardrobes—not one that requires a whole overhaul, but rather one that rekindles our love for our clothes.
As the seasons shift, so does our perspective. Heavier layers give way to lighter fabrics, relaxed silhouettes and, of course, a softer colour palette. Where winter leans into deep, moody tones, spring opens the door to lighter shades and easy colour combinations that feel fresh and new.
Whether you naturally gravitate towards neutrals or love embracing colour, spring is the perfect time to experiment. Don't believe me? The five colour pairings below are proof that the chicest new-season outfits can be grounded in colour without being overwhelming. Scroll on to discover the spring colour combination outfits I've bookmarked.
Spring Outfits With Colour Combos to Copy Now:
1. Pastel Blue + Black
Style Notes: I have to say, pastel blue isn’t a colour that’s ever really considered adding to my wardrobe until I saw this look from Monikh, and I now cannot stop thinking about this top. I love the contrast between the pastel and the black and how well it works together, without the black feeling too overpowering.
Shop Pastel Blue + Black:
ÉTERNE
Chloe Ribbed Stretch-Jersey T-Shirt
I've not stopped thinking about this top since I saw Monikh wearing it.
With Nothing Underneath
The Palazzo: Linen, Black
My favourite shirt brand has brought out trousers and these palazzo ones are a must-have.
MATTEAU
Organic Cotton-Poplin Shirt
I love the shirt worn with the matching shorts.
Manu Atelier
Cambon Cabas Black Soft
A fashion-editor approved bag.
2. Butter Yellow + White
Style Notes: Butter yellow was a huge trend last year, so it’s no surprise that we’re seeing it again this spring. Paired with white, it keeps the overall look soft and considered, and really brings out the impact of the butter yellow. Bring in texture like Nnenna and add a lace-trimmed cami to a strong suit, or pair a leather jacket with white linen trousers.
Shop Butter Yellow + White:
Mint Velvet
Butter Yellow Leather Cropped Pilot Bomber Jacket
This has understandably sold out once already.
Nobodys Child
White Poplin Midi Skirt
I got so much wear out of my poplin skirt last year and can't wait to bring it out again.
DÔEN
Petra Knitted Cardigan
Gorgeous.
& Other Stories
Barrel-Leg Jeans
A white jean is so versatile.
3. Red + Grey
Style Notes: As much as I love grey, I only ever tend to wear it with black or white, and never branch out to pairing it with colours. I already own red and grey pieces but had never thought to wear them together, so Mimi has given me an influx of inspiration that I’ll be implementing immediately. The good thing about grey and red is you don’t have to keep it to a light grey; play around and use the pieces you already have, no matter the shade.
Shop Red + Grey:
H&M
Ribbed T-Shirt
A great basic essential.
Fuschia Shaw
The Arden Coat in Poppy
The Arden coat has been a sell-out for Fuschia Shaw, I've seen it everywhere.
& Other Stories
Flared Press-Crease Trousers
I get so much wear out of my grey tailored trousers.