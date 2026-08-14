Sorry, Slip Skirts—Chic Women in NYC and Paris Prefer This Expensive-Looking Alt in 2026

Slip skirts will never go "out of style", but this autumn there is an edgier alternative that will see you through winter too. Keep scrolling to see the transitional skirt that well-dressed women are wearing now.

Remy Farrell&#039;s avatar
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Published In Features
leather skirt trend 2026
(Image credit: @lucyraemcfadin, @coco_floflo, @emilisindlev, @nnennaechem)

There is no denying the allure of a slinky slip skirt, but there's just something about a powerful leather skirt that has its own indisputable impact. There's a dichotomy between the two styles that gives equally important yet very different feelings (and you can change an entire outfit just by switching one for the other). Slip skirts, though, lack the durability and warmth that leather skirts possess, which is key to surviving the colder months in style. Whether you're heading to the office or dressing up for a night out, leather skirts manage to be both practical and undeniably chic when temperatures begin their descent towards the end of the year.

leather skirt trend 2026

(Image credit: @nnennaechem)

Just in case you're not sure how to style the fashion insider's favourite winter slip-skirt alternative, below is a curation of six looks that will make introducing leather skirts into your rotation this season a breeze. You can thank us later.

1. Sweater + Slingbacks + Pencil Skirt

Anouk Yve in a grey sweater, snakeskin slingback heels, and an olive green leather skirt.

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Style Notes: A classic grey knit will complement a midi skirt every single time, and Anouk's cashmere and leather combination is a tried and tested formula that is perfect for the chillier months. Snakeskin slingbacks and silver accessories add a sophisticated touch to the look, and keep things in a cool colour palette that channels the start of winter.

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2. Jacket + Turtleneck + Midi Skirt + Boots

Nnenna Chem in a brown jacket, black turtleneck, and brown leather skirt.

(Image credit: @nnennaechem)

Style Notes: Opting for a tonal ensemble with a brown suede jacket and richer chocolate skirt gives this skirt layers of depth that you just can't get from a white tee and jeans. Tie it all together with a black turtleneck and coordinating black accessories for extra polish, and bonus point if you manage to factor in a sculptural boot.

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3. Pastel Cardigan + Pencil Skirt + Flats

Lucy Rae McFadin in a pink sweater and black leather skirt.

(Image credit: @lucyraemcfadin)

Style Notes: Soften up your tough black leather skirt with powder pink and soft textures that work unexpectedly well. A fuzzy pink cardigan, playful opticals, and satin flats create the perfect juxtaposition—a little bit sunny and cute, a little bit dark and mysterious. Just the like the summer to autumn transition.

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4. Tank Top + Colourful Bag + Column Skirt

Aniyah Morinia in a white top, black leather skirt, and black fisherman sandals.

(Image credit: @aniyahmorinia)

Style Notes: A bright pop of colour in the form of an electric-green bag accents Aniyah's a white tank top and black leather midi skirt outfit with just one easy addition. Brights not your thing? Feel free to switch up the colours to match your style too, the possibilities are endless, but the most important part of this look is the elegant column skirt that has a more directional feel than a classic pencil.

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5. Leather Jacket + Matching Skirt + Heels

Emili Sindlev in a leather skirt suit and black heels.

(Image credit: @emilisindlev)

Style Notes: As soon as the temperature drops, a matching leather set makes for a chic nighttime ensemble. Finish off the look with a classic pair of black shades, kitten-heel slingbacks, and an east-west bag. Everything about this look is guaranteed to invite compliments.

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6. Sweater + Leather Wrap Skirt + Kitten Heels

Jen Wonders in a black sweater, leather wrap skirt, and black heels.

(Image credit: @jen_wonders)

Style Notes: Change up your leather-skirt styling with a wraparound style that feels better suited to warm weather than a bodycon silhouette. While we're talking about the classics, everyone has a great neutral, knit in their wardrobe, and navy and black always look expensive together, just like Jen Wonders deep toned outfit. Staple accessories include sensible black mules, oversized frames, and a woven bag. Et, voila.

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Copelyn Bengel
Freelance Fashion and Accessories Editor

Copelyn is a freelance fashion and accessory editor who formerly worked for Who What Wear as an associate shopping editor. Before her time at Who What Wear, Copelyn was at Bustle Digital Group, working on the accessory market for cover shoots and fashion features across Nylon, The Zoe Report, Bustle, Romper, and Elite Daily. Copelyn also previously worked at InStyle and Cosmopolitan in the fashion departments. Copelyn has a journalism degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. In her spare time, she freelances in graphic and web design in the fashion space and loves to upcycle clothing, home décor, and sneakers.