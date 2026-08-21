This Viral Tote Is Suddenly Fashion’s Most-Wanted Handbag—and It’s Surprisingly Affordable

An occupational hazard of being a shopping editor is that I'm constantly exposed to the very best things to buy, which—unsurprisingly—means I'm also constantly tempted to spend far more than my budget allows. This summer, however, I attempted to put myself on a shopping ban. It was going surprisingly well, too, until I spotted the carry-all tote that seemingly every chic woman worth her salt owns. Of course, I'm talking about Alex Mill's cult tote bag.
And when I say everyone, I mean it. Gwyneth Paltrow, Tracee Ellis Ross and Julia Roberts have all been spotted carrying one, alongside countless stylish women on my Instagram feed. Its appeal lies in that elusive combination of practicality and personality. The roomy design can comfortably accommodate everything you need and the 100% heavy-duty cotton material makes it durable for every day, whilst the customisable monogram gives it a playful, personal touch—whether you opt for your initials, your dog's name or your favourite internet abbreviation. Then there are the colours: golden khaki, deep purple, espresso brown and plenty more, making choosing just one surprisingly difficult.
Better still, the tote comes in four sizes, depending on your needs.The Weekday makes an excellent work bag, whilst the capacious Weekend is exactly what I'd want slung over my shoulder for an autumn staycation. And despite being able to fit everything but the kitchen sink, they still possess that slightly undone, effortlessly cool quality that makes a practical tote feel like a genuine fashion buy.
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Keep scrolling to shop the Alex Mill tote bags currently taking over celebrity and fashion-insider wardrobes.
Shop The Alex Mill Tote Bag
Alex Mill
The Perfect Weekday Tote
The golden-khaki colourway has that slightly utilitarian feel that makes a canvas tote look effortlessly cool.
Alex Mill
The Perfect Weekday Tote
You really can't go wrong with navy.
Alex Mill
The Perfect Weekday Tote
If your wardrobe tends to lean neutral, this is a playful way to introduce some colour.
Alex Mill
The Perfect Weekday Tote
Rich, expensive-looking and incredibly easy to style, this is the perfect pick for autumn.
Alex Mill
The Perfect Weekday Tote
Gwyneth's colour of choice.
Alex Mill
The Perfect Weekday Tote
The ultimate wear-with-everything option.
Alex Mill
The Perfect Weekday Tote
There's something inherently chic about olive green.
Alex Mill
Alex Mill Perfect Weekday Tote
Proof that a practical bag needn't be boring.
Alex Mill
The Perfect Weekday Tote
Pair with khaki trousers for the ultimate colour combo of 2026.
Alex Mill
The Perfect Weekend Tote
A slightly roomier version, the Weekend tote is perfect for your next staycation.
Marina Avraam is Senior Shopping Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Zara, H&M, Toteme and Net-a-Porter (to name but a few) on a daily basis to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket. At Who What Wear, Marina is committed to curating a shopping experience that feels both aspirational and intentional, guiding readers to items—both affordable and investment—that will genuinely benefit their wardrobes.