Euphoria season 3 is finally here. Returning on April 12, the latest season (and rumoured last) is set five years into the future, where our favourite protagonists have traded school hallways for lives far more high-stakes. Maddy and Lexi have left the dusty streets of Southern California behind in pursuit of Hollywood's glitz and glamour. Nate and Cassie are somehow married? (I know, I was shocked too). He appears to be grappling with a newfoundMatthieu Blazy-era Bottega Veneta addiction, whilst Cassie is carving a name for herself as an OnlyFans creator. If that doesn't seem chaotic enough, Trisha Paytas is somehow in the mix.
If you can’t tell, I’m a massive fan; tuning in for the dark and messy storylines which toe the line between eerily relatable and completely outrageous has become one of my favourite pastimes. Over the years, so many moments have become TikTok-trending sounds, leaving us wondering, in the words of Maddy, "Is this play about us?"But for me, as fashion editor, it's the outfits that have always piqued my attention the most.
What I’ve always adored about the looks in Euphoria is just how many aesthetics coexist within one friendship group (much like in reality), although, unlike most of our friends and us, they tend to have a luxury, designer-led twist. Take Alexia Demie’s Maddy Perez; she's your textbook fashion girl. Successfully making everything work, from Balenciaga to Amina Muaddi, she’s always been an It girl, serving looks we adore. Then we have the preppy polish of Maude Apatow’s Lexi Howard; naturally, Miu Miu is her best friend. Even Zendaya’s Rue has worn her fair share of (vintage) designer pieces, including a Jean Paul Gaultier vest and vintage Roberto Cavalli pants.
The first two seasons are well documented in costume designer Heidi Bivens's book with A24, Euphoria Fashion, in which she breaks down the looks and aesthetics that are so central to the show's characterisation, but this season, we're starting to feel rumblings of something new. From Rue's desert whites to Maddie's opulent fur jacket, there's a refreshed energy to the show's fashion for the third season. So, because I think I'm pretty well-qualified to do so, I present to you the best Euphoria outfits of all time, and the pieces to shop to get the looks.
Style Notes: Looking like a country music star in all thebestways, this Cassie look had to make the list. A masterclass in pin-up-tinted preppy style, her sweet floral minidress and cropped gingham shirt (a custom piece by costume designer Seth Pratt) gained her a cutting one-liner from best friend Maddy and has cemented itself as one of the show's most memorable looks.
Shop the Look:
DôEN
Theo Top
Swap Cassie's gingham, puff-sleeved, cropped blouse for this much more modern top from Dôen.
Whistles
Stone Dahlia Lace Up Boot
Shop Cassie's exact boots.
Reformation
Daria Linen Dress
If you loved Cassie's custom dress, Reformation's Daria style is the same vibe in a different font.
2. Nate: Flannel Shirt + Straight-Leg Jeans
Style Notes:Euphoria would be nothing without Nate Jacobs, and this season, his style is stealing the show. Suited and booted in Bottega Veneta (a Jacob Elordi signature), this look broke the internet. In a spring/summer 2023 plaid shirt—worn by Kate Moss on the runway, no less—black T-shirt and straight-leg jeans, this season, Nate's style is one to watch.
Style Notes: Kat Hernandez (played by Barbie Ferreira) has a scene-stealing confidence and became a fan favourite thanks to her unapologetic self-assurance and ever-evolving style. Whether she's leaning into bold, bondage-inspired latex looks or dialling it back with a graphic tee and bootcut jeans, her personal style can't be defined and is all the more interesting for it.
Shop the Look:
Maisie Wilen
Geometric-Pattern Sleeveless Top
Kat's green geometric top may be sold out, but the blue is still in stock.