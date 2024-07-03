The Chic Bikini Trend Celebs and French Women Come Back to Every Summer

There are a few things that are on my non-negotiable list for summer. Firstly, a quality sunscreen (SPF is so important), secondly, plenty of linen (so I don't have to worry about what to wear every day), and thirdly, some uninterrupted time on the beach—after all, there is nothing quite like that feeling of reclining in the sun after a dreary winter. Given, then, my obsession with curating the perfect summer, it makes sense that I would have also given what to wear in and out of the pool plenty of thought. And no matter how many swimwear trends I spot cropping up each year, there is one classic I keep coming back to.

(Image credit: Pull & Bear)

Forget low-rise bottoms, neons, florals and one pieces, because the simple (but iconic) gingham bikini is back for another summer and being snapped on beaches everywhere from Cannes to Cancun. Equal parts cute and chic, this retro inspired bikini has been a mainstay in the wardrobes of celebs since the 1950s, and whether you opt for halternecks, balconies, high-waisted or bandeau 'fits, there is cut to flatter every body type in this charming print. So, before you pack your suitcase with another trusty black swimsuit, allow me (Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid and Olivia Rodrigo) to show you just why the gingham bikini is a timeless trend that deserves your full attention.

How Celebs and Influencers Are Wearing Gingham Bikinis:

Style Notes: Kendall's simple red gingham bikini is so retro-coded.

Style Notes: Ditsy florals and gingham? Who knew that clashing two trends in one bikini could look so good. Well, Olivia Rodrigo did.

Style Notes: Did I also mention that Gigi Hadid is a fan too? And its no surprise that her Frankie's Bikini set sold out almost immediately.

Style Notes: We're still obsessed with expensive-looking brown, and brown gingham is the chic bikini we didn't know we needed until now. Just look at that high-waisted brief...

Style Notes: Those with bigger boobs will appreciate supportive underwiring over string bikinis.

Style Notes: If doubling up on matchy-matchy prints aren't your thing, try mixing and matching a block colour top with a gingham bottom.

Shop the Best Gingham Bikinis:

Acne Studios Linen-Blend Bra Top £250 £175 SHOP NOW Perfect poolside with a pair of Cat-Eye sunglasses.

The Frolic X Lyds Butler Marbella Tie Side Bikini Bottom in Black £20 SHOP NOW It's the pretty bow details for me.

For Love & Lemons For Love & Lemons Henry Bikini Top £78 SHOP NOW Such a vibrant citrus shade deserves to be seen.

Lia Swimwear Andaman Top £20 SHOP NOW Honestly, I want this perfect bikini in every colour (but sunshine yellow is leading the way).

ERES Memphis Ellipse Embellished Gingham Triangle Bikini Top £330 SHOP NOW Don't fancy a halterneck? You can this print in bandeau too.

Pull and Bear Gingham Bikini Bottoms £16 SHOP NOW How to minimise tan lines.

Boux Avenue Galle Gingham String Side Bikini Briefs £8 SHOP NOW Boux Avenue swimwear is just as comfortable as their everyday lingerie offering.

Motel Motel Pami Gingham Triangle Bikini Top in Red £27 SHOP NOW Call it the Kendall Jenner effect.

LESLIE AMON Kendall Checked Bikini Top £140 SHOP NOW The scoop neck top is so unexpectedly cool.

Amir Slama Plaid Bikini Set £149 SHOP NOW How to channel nostalgic vintage summer vibes.

Frankies Bikinis Dean Floral Underwire Bikini Top £140 SHOP NOW A celeb and influencer favourite.

Panache Gingham Olivia Wired Bikini Top £40 SHOP NOW Cup sizes go all the way up to a double J.

TOAST Recycled Painted Check Bikini Top £40 SHOP NOW I'd happily wear this with denim shorts and an open shirt.

Up Next, 6 Graceful Ways French Women Are Wearing This Anti-Trend Summer Staple In 2024