The Chic Bikini Trend Celebs and French Women Come Back to Every Summer
There are a few things that are on my non-negotiable list for summer. Firstly, a quality sunscreen (SPF is so important), secondly, plenty of linen (so I don't have to worry about what to wear every day), and thirdly, some uninterrupted time on the beach—after all, there is nothing quite like that feeling of reclining in the sun after a dreary winter. Given, then, my obsession with curating the perfect summer, it makes sense that I would have also given what to wear in and out of the pool plenty of thought. And no matter how many swimwear trends I spot cropping up each year, there is one classic I keep coming back to.
Forget low-rise bottoms, neons, florals and one pieces, because the simple (but iconic) gingham bikini is back for another summer and being snapped on beaches everywhere from Cannes to Cancun. Equal parts cute and chic, this retro inspired bikini has been a mainstay in the wardrobes of celebs since the 1950s, and whether you opt for halternecks, balconies, high-waisted or bandeau 'fits, there is cut to flatter every body type in this charming print. So, before you pack your suitcase with another trusty black swimsuit, allow me (Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid and Olivia Rodrigo) to show you just why the gingham bikini is a timeless trend that deserves your full attention.
How Celebs and Influencers Are Wearing Gingham Bikinis:
Style Notes: Kendall's simple red gingham bikini is so retro-coded.
Style Notes: Ditsy florals and gingham? Who knew that clashing two trends in one bikini could look so good. Well, Olivia Rodrigo did.
Style Notes: Did I also mention that Gigi Hadid is a fan too? And its no surprise that her Frankie's Bikini set sold out almost immediately.
Style Notes: We're still obsessed with expensive-looking brown, and brown gingham is the chic bikini we didn't know we needed until now. Just look at that high-waisted brief...
Style Notes: Those with bigger boobs will appreciate supportive underwiring over string bikinis.
Style Notes: If doubling up on matchy-matchy prints aren't your thing, try mixing and matching a block colour top with a gingham bottom.
Shop the Best Gingham Bikinis:
It's the pretty bow details for me.
Such a vibrant citrus shade deserves to be seen.
Honestly, I want this perfect bikini in every colour (but sunshine yellow is leading the way).
Don't fancy a halterneck? You can this print in bandeau too.
Boux Avenue swimwear is just as comfortable as their everyday lingerie offering.
Up Next, 6 Graceful Ways French Women Are Wearing This Anti-Trend Summer Staple In 2024
Remy Farrell is a London-based shopping editor with nearly 10 years of editorial experience covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. After graduating with a journalism degree and working on the editorial and fashion teams for titles such as Grazia, Elle, Cosmopolitan and British Vogue, she moved into the luxury e-commerce sector, working as fashion assistant at TheOutnet.com styling for the social media channels and helping to develop the collections for the in-house brand Iris & Ink. After expanding an assisting and styling portfolio that includes shooting talent such as Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Miquita Oliver, she also branched out into beauty, creating tried-and-tested reviews and diverse beauty content.In her role as shopping editor at Who What Wear, Remy is interested in discovering new and exciting brands to share with the Who What Wear readership and particularly loves uncovering hidden gems at affordable prices to make shopping accessible to everyone.Born and raised in Sheffield, Yorkshire, Remy moved to London in 2014 and lives in the Docklands with her partner and pug Billie.
-
Every Chic European Woman Is Wearing This Sub-$50 Swimwear Trend
A South of France favorite.
By Ana Escalante
-
From Paris to Amsterdam: The Incredibly Comfortable Yet Controversial Pant Trend Taking Over
The fashion set is obsessed.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
36 Chic Swimsuits, Tote Bags, and Summer Accessories I Have My Eye On
Beach days are on the horizon.
By Caitlin Burnett
-
The 24 Best Swimsuits in Every Summer Color Trend
Feast your eyes on these bikinis and one-pieces.
By Allyson Payer
-
SHEIN's New Swimwear Collab With Lele Pons Just Dropped—Here's What to Shop
Sponsor Content Created With SHEIN
By Who What Wear
-
Bella Hadid Just Wore This Skimpy Bikini on a Yacht in the French Riviera
Ready to take the plunge?
By Drew Elovitz
-
12 Chic Looks to Help Ease You Into Wearing the Controversial Capri Pant Trend
Come on. You know you want to try it.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
5 Anti-Trend Handbags From the '90s That Will Never Go Out of Style
IYKYK.
By Jasmine Fox-Suliaman