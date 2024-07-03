The Chic Bikini Trend Celebs and French Women Come Back to Every Summer

There are a few things that are on my non-negotiable list for summer. Firstly, a quality sunscreen (SPF is so important), secondly, plenty of linen (so I don't have to worry about what to wear every day), and thirdly, some uninterrupted time on the beach—after all, there is nothing quite like that feeling of reclining in the sun after a dreary winter. Given, then, my obsession with curating the perfect summer, it makes sense that I would have also given what to wear in and out of the pool plenty of thought. And no matter how many swimwear trends I spot cropping up each year, there is one classic I keep coming back to.

Gingham Bikini trend

(Image credit: Pull & Bear)

Forget low-rise bottoms, neons, florals and one pieces, because the simple (but iconic) gingham bikini is back for another summer and being snapped on beaches everywhere from Cannes to Cancun. Equal parts cute and chic, this retro inspired bikini has been a mainstay in the wardrobes of celebs since the 1950s, and whether you opt for halternecks, balconies, high-waisted or bandeau 'fits, there is cut to flatter every body type in this charming print. So, before you pack your suitcase with another trusty black swimsuit, allow me (Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid and Olivia Rodrigo) to show you just why the gingham bikini is a timeless trend that deserves your full attention.

How Celebs and Influencers Are Wearing Gingham Bikinis:

gingham bikini trend

(Image credit: @kendalljenner)

Style Notes: Kendall's simple red gingham bikini is so retro-coded.

gingham bikini trend 2024

(Image credit: @oliviarodrigo)

Style Notes: Ditsy florals and gingham? Who knew that clashing two trends in one bikini could look so good. Well, Olivia Rodrigo did.

gingham bikini trend 2024

(Image credit: @gigihadid)

Style Notes: Did I also mention that Gigi Hadid is a fan too? And its no surprise that her Frankie's Bikini set sold out almost immediately.

gingham bikini trend 2024

(Image credit: @lefevrediary)

Style Notes: We're still obsessed with expensive-looking brown, and brown gingham is the chic bikini we didn't know we needed until now. Just look at that high-waisted brief...

gingham bikini trend 2024

(Image credit: @juliesfi)

Style Notes: Those with bigger boobs will appreciate supportive underwiring over string bikinis.

gingham bikini trend 2024

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

Style Notes: If doubling up on matchy-matchy prints aren't your thing, try mixing and matching a block colour top with a gingham bottom.

Shop the Best Gingham Bikinis:

Linen-Blend Bra Top
Acne Studios
Linen-Blend Bra Top

Perfect poolside with a pair of Cat-Eye sunglasses.

The Frolic X Lyds Butler Marbella Tie Side Bikini Bottom in Black
The Frolic
X Lyds Butler Marbella Tie Side Bikini Bottom in Black

It's the pretty bow details for me.

For Love & Lemons Henry Bikini Top
For Love & Lemons
For Love & Lemons Henry Bikini Top

Such a vibrant citrus shade deserves to be seen.

Andaman Top - Vichy
Lia Swimwear
Andaman Top

Honestly, I want this perfect bikini in every colour (but sunshine yellow is leading the way).

Memphis Ellipse Embellished Gingham Triangle Bikini Top
ERES
Memphis Ellipse Embellished Gingham Triangle Bikini Top

Don't fancy a halterneck? You can this print in bandeau too.

Pull and Bear, Gingham Bikini Bottoms
Pull and Bear
Gingham Bikini Bottoms

How to minimise tan lines.

Galle Gingham String Side Bikini Briefs
Boux Avenue
Galle Gingham String Side Bikini Briefs

Boux Avenue swimwear is just as comfortable as their everyday lingerie offering.

Motel Pami Gingham Triangle Bikini Top in Red
Motel
Motel Pami Gingham Triangle Bikini Top in Red

Call it the Kendall Jenner effect.

Kendall Checked Bikini Top
LESLIE AMON
Kendall Checked Bikini Top

The scoop neck top is so unexpectedly cool.

Plaid Bikini Set
Amir Slama
Plaid Bikini Set

How to channel nostalgic vintage summer vibes.

Dean Floral Underwire Bikini Top - Marigold Gingham
Frankies Bikinis
Dean Floral Underwire Bikini Top

A celeb and influencer favourite.

Gingham Olivia Wired Bikini Top
Panache
Gingham Olivia Wired Bikini Top

Cup sizes go all the way up to a double J.

Recycled Painted Check Bikini Top | Bright Olive
TOAST
Recycled Painted Check Bikini Top

I'd happily wear this with denim shorts and an open shirt.

