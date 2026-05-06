I Asked My Fashion Colleagues Where They Shop In Summer, These 8 Under-the-Radar Brands Came Up Most
From stylish swimwear to cool yet comfortable basics fit for airport travel, there are certain cult or contemporary brands that are a go-to for fashion girls. Because we don't gatekeep, this is our definitive list.
Summer is just around the corner, and with it (in my case, at least) brings an urge to shop. I love all the seasons, but summer is by far the most fun. The colours, the skimpy cuts, the festival-ready outfits and the pool party ensembles—even for those who are minimalists, it's a ripe and rare opportunity for those more gregarious pieces to make their annual outing. I even get excited about my airport looks. Whilst there are some obvious brands that many of rely on for wardrobe updates: H&M, Zara and COS, to name a few, it's the lesser-known contemporary brands that appeal to me most.
Whilst not everyone can afford luxury, there are a cohort of brands in that mid-range point, often seen as mid-tier or 'affordable luxury' that are a go-to for fashion people. Whilst certain brands are already well known—Reformation, for example, which many of us shop for elevated basics and wedding guest dresses, Paloma Wool is the cool-girl staple and Dôen is the one for pretty dresses and silk-satin separates with a slight bohemian edge—there are still thousands out there which, in my opinion, aren't as well known as they should be.
So, whether you're after vibrant resortwear for a weekend in Ibiza or Marseille, you're searching for never-boring basics fit for a long haul flight to Seoul or just some really good garments with their own unique sense of style, I've tapped my most fashionable friends and colleagues for their favourite contemporary brands, and these are the 8 that came up most.
8 Fashion Girl Summer Brands For 2026
1. Alix of Bohemia
Style Notes: If you're a huge fan of bohemian-favourite Bode, but are looking for something slightly less casual, then look to Alix of Bohemia. Think lace trim silk tops, bloomer trousers, fringe jackets and cutesy scenic cardigans in muted and pastel colour palettes.
The Vibe In Three Words: Folky, free-spirited, gypsy-chic (okay, so this is technically five words...) Similar, But Different, To: Sea NY, Dôen, Bode. Holiday Destination: Essaouira, Morocco.
ALIX OF BOHEMIA
Tyler Daisy Crocheted Cotton Mini Dress
ALIX OF BOHEMIA
Mia Sky Prima Cotton and Silk-Blend Lace-Trimmed Tank Top