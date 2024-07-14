The internet may be enamored with cool New Yorkers and chic Parisian women, but if there's anything I've learned from being fashion journalist, it's that the most stylish women are found where you least expect them—outside of the traditional fashion capitals of the world. In my case, it's right under my nose in Madrid, Spain.

Every year for as long as I can remember, I have spent my summers and winters in the Spanish capital, visiting family and friends and unwinding from the hustle and bustle found stateside. I always thought the colorful women walking on the streets of Madrid were the main characters, but it wasn't until I grew up and got a foothold in the industry that I realized how special and authentic Spanish style really is. When I stumbled upon the viral street style Instagram account Madrilenians in Madrid a few years back, I knew I wasn't the only one who thought this.

Enter Mayte Salido Mazzoni and Isa Hernáez, two fashion journalists turned friends who, by all accounts, are the historians of current-day fashion culture in Spain. Both women are influential figures in their own right: Salido Mazzoni is the shopping editor at Vogue España, and Hernáez co-runs Esta de Moda, a podcast chronicling an insider's look at all things fashion. When you put them together, that's when the magic happens.

Since the pair started the account in 2021, it's gone viral, and commenters praise how relatable and authentic the looks featured actually are. Normal people on their way to a 9-to-5 office job, chic mother-daughter duos, and cool couples are all featured on the page. There's no overwhelming amount of designer items or outfits that are overly curated—a big reason why the account has done so well, according to Hernáez and Salido Mazzoni. In an industry saturated with highly scrutinized PR images and sterile, staged influencer campaigns, Madrilenians in Madrid is a raw, unfiltered glimpse at how people actually dress. It also doesn't hurt that the account is ripe with A+ outfit inspiration.

I caught up with Salido Mazzoni and Hernáez to chat about the success of their account, their personal style, and, of course, what Spanish women are actually shopping for this season.

Tell me a little bit about the account's origin story. How was it born? Were you friends before starting Madrilenians in Madrid because of industry connections, or did you meet through mutual friends?

The idea for the account came about because we felt like social media needed a breath of fresh air and authenticity. On Instagram, there's a lot of posed photos and overly curated posts, and it's a bit difficult to feel "seen" or get inspiration. On the other hand, we've always been fans of street style, and we wanted to chase that feeling of being enamored by true, authentic style by anonymous, everyday people rather than influencers or celebrities. The idea also came about from the lack of street style since, when we started the account in 2021, most fashion weeks were canceled.

We met through work and ended up becoming friends. We both work in the fashion industry, and it's something that's been important to both of us.

There's an interesting detail about Madrilenians in Madrid. All the photos' subjects are anonymous. Obviously, anonymous street style has gone super viral, with similar accounts chronicling style in New York, Paris, and Milan. For you both, what was the inspiration when you decided to start the account using that format rather than taking submissions of mirror selfies and 'fit pics that your followers would send you through DM?

We think that anonymity is one of the most important parts when it comes to the account's success. That's why we never thought to change it or to start showing recognizable faces. … We think we'll lose the essence of what makes it so special. The reason we've found such success is because, in our current area of social media where everything is too warped or is too thought-out and posed, Madrilenians in Madrid and these other street style accounts document things that feel more real. You can feel identified through our posts. Also, it's enticing to think that literally anyone can be photographed and posted on the account.

Has a follower ever seen themselves on the account? What was their reaction?

Yes, they get really excited when they recognize themselves!

In a city like Madrid where there are so many people with so many different types of styles and ways of dressing, how do you find or select the people for Madrilenians? Do you go to specific neighborhoods, or is it more random and spontaneous?

Everything is spontaneous. The essence of our account is that nothing is prepared. When we started the account, it was us who were taking all the photos and uploading them, but over time, our followers started joining in. Today, our followers send us about 80% of the looks we feature. They snap a photo of someone on the street wearing something cool, and we filter through the top ones to post. Of course, a look that's a bit more trendy or on the nose of what's going on in the fashion world is usually something that catches our attention, but we don't necessarily look for that all the time. We love natural, personal style.

I'm curious about your styles. For you both, what does a typical day-to-day outfit look like? Have you ever found yourself inspired by a look you've posted on Madrilenians?

Isa Hernáez: I find myself inspired a lot by the account, mostly by how natural all of the looks feel. I love something that doesn't try too hard or feel forced. A go-to look for me now that we're in the summer would be a pajama-style two-piece short set and a pair of Adidas Sambas or Birkenstocks.

Mayte Salido Mazzoni: I also find myself so inspired by Madrilenians in Madrid and all the looks I see on the street. A typical look for me would be a dress [and] Greek sandals or sneakers in the summer or jeans, a blazer, and sneakers throughout the in-between seasons.

Unique Proportions

"There's a lot of playing with volume—baggy pants, cinched shirts. or baggy tops."

The Frankie Shop Sierra Jersey T-Shirt $125 SHOP NOW

Donni Pop Pants $164 SHOP NOW

Reformation Jodie Shirt $148 SHOP NOW

Gap Mid Rise Ultrasoft Baggy Jeans $80 SHOP NOW

Leopard Print

Much like cool girls in New York, the stylish Madrid crowd is opting to wear this of-the-moment print in their outfits, often pulling together denim jackets, jeans, bags, and slip dresses featuring leopard- and cheetah-print motifs.

Mango Leopard-Print Straight Jeans $90 SHOP NOW

Jacquemus Le Bisou Perle Embellished Leopard-Print Calf Hair Shoulder Bag $815 SHOP NOW

Reformation Felda Dress $278 SHOP NOW

Steve Madden Meme Sandal $90 SHOP NOW

Officecore

"Tailored sets featuring Bermuda shorts, vests, or blazers are huge right now."

The Frankie Shop Bea Crepe Blazer $345 SHOP NOW

Dissh Alessia White Linen Vest $140 SHOP NOW

Topshop Long Tailored Crossover Waist Short in Sand $65 SHOP NOW

Favorite Daughter Favorite Vest $188 SHOP NOW

Adidas Sneakers

These are always such a street style staple in Madrid—whether you go for a classic look or a style that's a bit more colorful.

Adidas Handball Spezial in Navy Gum $128 SHOP NOW

Wales Bonner x Adidas Samba Nylon in Fox Brown $436 SHOP NOW

adidas Samba OG Sneakers in White and Black $100 SHOP NOW

adidas Samba Decon Sneaker $150 SHOP NOW

Bow Blouses

Made popular by romantic aesthetics and Ganni's viral peplum blouse, this specific garment has been peeking through Spanish street style, according to Hernáez, Salido Mazzoni, and, of course, their followers.

Ganni Cotton Poplin Peplum Tie Blouse $215 SHOP NOW

SNDYS Bijou Top $53 SHOP NOW

Djerf Avenue Occasion Top Rain $130 SHOP NOW