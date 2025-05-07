2025's Favorite Flats? Say Boat Shoes, Loafers, or Slippers and You'll Be Wrong

As a seasoned fashion editor, I like to think I’ve seen every trend resurgence. But every now and then, fashion throws me a curveball. Case in point? The moccasin shoe trend. Yes, the moccasin—the once humble, Native American–inspired slip-on that might conjure images of cozy fall days or rustic weekends in nature—is back in the spotlight and making waves.

These are not the moccasins of your childhood. They're reimagined versions from brands like The Row, Isabel Marant, and Prada. Think meticulously hand-stitched toe boxes, delicate bow knots, and a level of artistry that elevates them into the realm of high fashion.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Jennifer Lawrence: The Row Lucca Leather Mocassins ($1190)

While it may seem that this trend materialized out of nowhere, its rise has been gradual. A pivotal moment occurred when Jennifer Lawrence was repeatedly spotted wearing The Row's Lucca flats last year and again at the beginning of 2025. However, her endorsement isn’t the sole catalyst for this resurgence. The moccasin occupies an ideal space between loafers and boat shoes, both of which trends continue to enjoy their moment. While both styles are undeniably chic, they can feel a bit rigid at times. The moccasin, by contrast, offers a more fluid, unstructured feel—easy to slip into and as comfortable as a sneaker. It's the perfect blend of refinement and ease, making it timeless while also feeling very 2025.

If you’re looking to invest in a pair, ahead discover the styles that the fashion world is loving right now. And if moccasins aren't quite your thing? Keep scrolling. The moccasin moment has reignited a wider appreciation for well-crafted flats, and there are plenty of other styles we'd suggest adding to your wardrobe.

Shop the best moccasins

ZARA Suede Fringe Flats $90 SHOP NOW Hurry, this pair is selling out quickly.

Reformation Annette Moccasins $248 SHOP NOW These are also available in black, which our editors are equally obsessed with.

Minnetonka Kilty Softsole $55 SHOP NOW Minnetonka is known for creating the original moccasin.

The Row Lucca Leather Mocassins $1190 SHOP NOW The pair Jennifer Lawrence owns.

Ugg Dakota Slippers $110 $77 SHOP NOW Another classic moccasin.

Isabel Marant Fitza Suede Moccasins $650 SHOP NOW These scream boho chic.

The Row Mabel Moc Loafers $1090 SHOP NOW The Row's Mabel flat is called Moc Loafer because it is the perfect blend of a moccasin and a loafer.

Miu Miu Leather Lace-Up Moccasins $975 SHOP NOW Last summer, every fashion person was obsessed with these Miu Miu flats in the brown colorway, but this year, the white leather will be the popular choice. Trust me.

Minnetonka x Lucie Skjefte Ziigwan Waabigwan Slippers $70 SHOP NOW The beaded embellishment adds a touch of pizzazz without being over the top.

Paris Texas Indiana Loafers $575 SHOP NOW An elevated Minnetonka moccasin if I ever did see one.

Prada Suede Bow Drivers $975 SHOP NOW Style these with jeans or a flowing skirt.

Shop more on-trend flats

H&M Napped Loafers $33 SHOP NOW If you don't see a moccasin that appeals to you, consider grabbing a pair of driving loafers.

J.Crew Driving Loafers $148 SHOP NOW Of course J.Crew nails the preppy boat shoe.

Vince Marin Boat Shoes $295 SHOP NOW We don't know about you, but we love this olive-green hue.

Cos Suede Ballet Flats $170 SHOP NOW Major yes for suede ballet flats.

ZARA Animal Print Fur Lined Leather Loafers $100 SHOP NOW These are too good.

Isabel Marant Fitza Shoes $650 SHOP NOW Style with Bermuda shorts and a white tee.

Larroudé Joy Loafers $315 SHOP NOW Pair with white jeans and a coordinating cardigan for an elegant monochromatic summer look.

KHAITE Billy Textured-Leather Loafers $820 SHOP NOW These have been sitting on my wish list for quite some time now.

BLACK SUEDE STUDIO Davy Boat Shoe $298 $224 SHOP NOW The boat shoe trend is currently so popular that I'm surprised these are on sale and still available.

Jeffrey Campbell Books Penny Loafers $155 SHOP NOW Style with ankle socks and a miniskirt.

Source Unknown Suede Flat Loafers $220 SHOP NOW These will make any outfit look expensive.

LE MONDE BÉRYL Embroidered Suede Loafers $715 SHOP NOW I always return to Le Monde Béryl for footwear that balances modern and classic styles.

ALDO Sail Boat Shoe $97 SHOP NOW You can't beat this price.

Source Unknown Nestos Cracked Leather Penny Loafers $425 SHOP NOW *Adds to cart immediately.*

Marc Fisher Suede Moccasin Boat Loafers $140 SHOP NOW The navy blue color trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.