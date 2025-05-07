2025's Favorite Flats? Say Boat Shoes, Loafers, or Slippers and You'll Be Wrong
Keep guessing.
As a seasoned fashion editor, I like to think I’ve seen every trend resurgence. But every now and then, fashion throws me a curveball. Case in point? The moccasin shoe trend. Yes, the moccasin—the once humble, Native American–inspired slip-on that might conjure images of cozy fall days or rustic weekends in nature—is back in the spotlight and making waves.
These are not the moccasins of your childhood. They're reimagined versions from brands like The Row, Isabel Marant, and Prada. Think meticulously hand-stitched toe boxes, delicate bow knots, and a level of artistry that elevates them into the realm of high fashion.
On Jennifer Lawrence: The Row Lucca Leather Mocassins ($1190)
While it may seem that this trend materialized out of nowhere, its rise has been gradual. A pivotal moment occurred when Jennifer Lawrence was repeatedly spotted wearing The Row's Lucca flats last year and again at the beginning of 2025. However, her endorsement isn’t the sole catalyst for this resurgence. The moccasin occupies an ideal space between loafers and boat shoes, both of which trends continue to enjoy their moment. While both styles are undeniably chic, they can feel a bit rigid at times. The moccasin, by contrast, offers a more fluid, unstructured feel—easy to slip into and as comfortable as a sneaker. It's the perfect blend of refinement and ease, making it timeless while also feeling very 2025.
If you’re looking to invest in a pair, ahead discover the styles that the fashion world is loving right now. And if moccasins aren't quite your thing? Keep scrolling. The moccasin moment has reignited a wider appreciation for well-crafted flats, and there are plenty of other styles we'd suggest adding to your wardrobe.
Shop the best moccasins
These are also available in black, which our editors are equally obsessed with.
The Row's Mabel flat is called Moc Loafer because it is the perfect blend of a moccasin and a loafer.
Last summer, every fashion person was obsessed with these Miu Miu flats in the brown colorway, but this year, the white leather will be the popular choice. Trust me.
The beaded embellishment adds a touch of pizzazz without being over the top.
Shop more on-trend flats
If you don't see a moccasin that appeals to you, consider grabbing a pair of driving loafers.
Pair with white jeans and a coordinating cardigan for an elegant monochromatic summer look.
These have been sitting on my wish list for quite some time now.
The boat shoe trend is currently so popular that I'm surprised these are on sale and still available.
I always return to Le Monde Béryl for footwear that balances modern and classic styles.
The navy blue color trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Found: shoes that combine elements of a moccasin, boat shoe, and loafer in one.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.
