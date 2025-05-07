2025's Favorite Flats? Say Boat Shoes, Loafers, or Slippers and You'll Be Wrong

A collage of women on the street wearing moccasins.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
As a seasoned fashion editor, I like to think I’ve seen every trend resurgence. But every now and then, fashion throws me a curveball. Case in point? The moccasin shoe trend. Yes, the moccasin—the once humble, Native American–inspired slip-on that might conjure images of cozy fall days or rustic weekends in nature—is back in the spotlight and making waves.

These are not the moccasins of your childhood. They're reimagined versions from brands like The Row, Isabel Marant, and Prada. Think meticulously hand-stitched toe boxes, delicate bow knots, and a level of artistry that elevates them into the realm of high fashion.

Jennifer Lawrence wears a white t-shirt, black skirt, black moccasins

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Jennifer Lawrence: The Row Lucca Leather Mocassins ($1190)

While it may seem that this trend materialized out of nowhere, its rise has been gradual. A pivotal moment occurred when Jennifer Lawrence was repeatedly spotted wearing The Row's Lucca flats last year and again at the beginning of 2025. However, her endorsement isn’t the sole catalyst for this resurgence. The moccasin occupies an ideal space between loafers and boat shoes, both of which trends continue to enjoy their moment. While both styles are undeniably chic, they can feel a bit rigid at times. The moccasin, by contrast, offers a more fluid, unstructured feel—easy to slip into and as comfortable as a sneaker. It's the perfect blend of refinement and ease, making it timeless while also feeling very 2025.

If you’re looking to invest in a pair, ahead discover the styles that the fashion world is loving right now. And if moccasins aren't quite your thing? Keep scrolling. The moccasin moment has reignited a wider appreciation for well-crafted flats, and there are plenty of other styles we'd suggest adding to your wardrobe.

Shop the best moccasins

Suede Fringe Loafers
ZARA
Suede Fringe Flats

Hurry, this pair is selling out quickly.

Annette Moccasin
Reformation
Annette Moccasins

These are also available in black, which our editors are equally obsessed with.

Kilty Softsole
Minnetonka
Kilty Softsole

Minnetonka is known for creating the original moccasin.

Lucca Leather Mocassins
The Row
Lucca Leather Mocassins

The pair Jennifer Lawrence owns.

ugg, Dakota Slipperes
Ugg
Dakota Slippers

Another classic moccasin.

Isabel Marant Fitza Suede Moccasins
Isabel Marant
Fitza Suede Moccasins

These scream boho chic.

Mabel Moc Loafer
The Row
Mabel Moc Loafers

The Row's Mabel flat is called Moc Loafer because it is the perfect blend of a moccasin and a loafer.

Leather Lace-Up Moccasins
Miu Miu
Leather Lace-Up Moccasins

Last summer, every fashion person was obsessed with these Miu Miu flats in the brown colorway, but this year, the white leather will be the popular choice. Trust me.

X Lucie Skjefte Ziigwan Waabigwan Slipper
Minnetonka
x Lucie Skjefte Ziigwan Waabigwan Slippers

The beaded embellishment adds a touch of pizzazz without being over the top.

Paris Texas Indiana Loafers
Paris Texas
Indiana Loafers

An elevated Minnetonka moccasin if I ever did see one.

Suede Bow Drivers
Prada
Suede Bow Drivers

Style these with jeans or a flowing skirt.

Shop more on-trend flats

Napped Loafers
H&M
Napped Loafers

If you don't see a moccasin that appeals to you, consider grabbing a pair of driving loafers.

Driving Loafers in Suede
J.Crew
Driving Loafers

Of course J.Crew nails the preppy boat shoe.

Vince Marin Boat Shoes
Vince
Marin Boat Shoes

We don't know about you, but we love this olive-green hue.

Suede Ballet Flats
Cos
Suede Ballet Flats

Major yes for suede ballet flats.

Animal Print Fur Lined Leather Loafers
ZARA
Animal Print Fur Lined Leather Loafers

These are too good.

Fitza Shoe
Isabel Marant
Fitza Shoes

Style with Bermuda shorts and a white tee.

Larroudé Joy Loafers
Larroudé
Joy Loafers

Pair with white jeans and a coordinating cardigan for an elegant monochromatic summer look.

Billy Textured-Leather Loafers
KHAITE
Billy Textured-Leather Loafers

These have been sitting on my wish list for quite some time now.

Davy Boat Shoe
BLACK SUEDE STUDIO
Davy Boat Shoe

The boat shoe trend is currently so popular that I'm surprised these are on sale and still available.

Books Penny Loafer
Jeffrey Campbell
Books Penny Loafers

Style with ankle socks and a miniskirt.

Suede Flat Loafers, Chocolate
Source Unknown
Suede Flat Loafers

These will make any outfit look expensive.

Embroidered Suede Loafers
LE MONDE BÉRYL
Embroidered Suede Loafers

I always return to Le Monde Béryl for footwear that balances modern and classic styles.

Sail Boat Shoe
ALDO
Sail Boat Shoe

You can't beat this price.

Nestos Cracked Leather Penny Loafers, Walnut
Source Unknown
Nestos Cracked Leather Penny Loafers

*Adds to cart immediately.*

Suede Moccasin Boat Loafers
Marc Fisher
Suede Moccasin Boat Loafers

The navy blue color trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

Esther Kiltie Weejuns® Loafer
G.H.BASS
Esther Kiltie Weejuns Loafers

Found: shoes that combine elements of a moccasin, boat shoe, and loafer in one.

Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

