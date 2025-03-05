Victoria Beckham Just Showed Me the Chicest Way to Wear Spring's Biggest Colour Trend

Natalie Munro
By
published
in News

It probably won't surprise you to hear that Paris Fashion Week is one of my favourite moments of the fashion calendar. The street style! The runway moments! The celebrity looks! I'm ready to soak it all up.

A magnet for the industry's greatest, Paris Fashion Week is where, in my opinion, the best celebrity spotting takes place, and this week I saw one of my all-time favourites out and about wearing a fresh 2025 spring colour trend that I couldn't ignore. Packing away her dark brown and black knits and embracing a lighter hue, Victoria Beckham used a pale pink knit to enliven to spring wardrobe—and I'm officially inspired.

Victoria Beckham wears a pink jumper with mole trousers.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Crafting a chic spring ensemble that perfectly catered to the season's chilly days, Beckham paired her pretty pink jumper with a rich pair of mole-toned trousers, which elegantly contrasted the blush pink shade whilst working to anchor the outfit, keeping it from tipping into a saccharinely sweet look.

Styling her look with a few key accessories, Beckham selected an oversized pair of sunglasses, a brown leather back, and her favourite slimline Frame Belt. Keeping her styling typically streamlined, she was able to incorporate a bright spring shade into her outfit without having it dominate her look.

Pink isn't a colour we see Beckham sporting regularly, but herein lies the brilliance of this look. She's proven that, by way of a simple, classic item, even the trendiest of colours can have a place in your wardrobe, especially when you anchor it with pieces that are synonymous with your personal style. I know she's inspired me to try the pale pink trend for myself this season.

Inspired by her easy take on spring styling, scroll on to shop my edit of the best pink jumpers below.

SHOP PINK JUMPERS:

MANGO, Wool-Blend Round-Neck Sweater - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango
Wool-Blend Round-Neck Sweater

Style with white jeans or a fresh, spring-ready look.

V Neck Knitted Jumper in Pale Peach
Victoria Beckham
V Neck Knitted Jumper in Pale Peach

This pretty knit also comes in cobalt blue.

Jumper
H&M
Jumper

This light-pink shade styles so well with heavier tones such as burgundy and chocolate brown.

Malibu Cashmere Sweater
THE ELDER STATESMAN
Malibu Cashmere Sweater

It may interest you to learn there's a matching trouser to this knit.

Cashmere Jumper
& Other Stories
Cashmere Jumper

The thick rib detailing gives this slouchy knit a little more structure.

Loom Brushed Cashmere-Blend Sweater
GALVAN
Loom Brushed Cashmere-Blend Sweater

So fluffy!

Pink Funnel Neck Longline Knitted Jumper
Nobodys Child
Pink Funnel Neck Longline Knitted Jumper

Shop this whilst it's on sale.

Cashmere Boyfriend Sweater
Reformation
Cashmere Boyfriend Sweater

Style this with mole trousers à la Beckham, or pair with your favourite jeans.

Wool Sweater
THEORY
Wool Sweater

The ideal knit for warmer spring days.

Alpaca-Blend Knit Cardigan
& Other Stories
Alpaca-Blend Knit Cardigan

If you prefer a button-up silhouette, try this pretty cardigan.

Zoe Knitted Sweater
Leset
Zoe Knitted Sweater

The V-neck jumper trend is taking off right now.

Explore More:
Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸