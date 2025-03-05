Victoria Beckham Just Showed Me the Chicest Way to Wear Spring's Biggest Colour Trend
It probably won't surprise you to hear that Paris Fashion Week is one of my favourite moments of the fashion calendar. The street style! The runway moments! The celebrity looks! I'm ready to soak it all up.
A magnet for the industry's greatest, Paris Fashion Week is where, in my opinion, the best celebrity spotting takes place, and this week I saw one of my all-time favourites out and about wearing a fresh 2025 spring colour trend that I couldn't ignore. Packing away her dark brown and black knits and embracing a lighter hue, Victoria Beckham used a pale pink knit to enliven to spring wardrobe—and I'm officially inspired.
Crafting a chic spring ensemble that perfectly catered to the season's chilly days, Beckham paired her pretty pink jumper with a rich pair of mole-toned trousers, which elegantly contrasted the blush pink shade whilst working to anchor the outfit, keeping it from tipping into a saccharinely sweet look.
Styling her look with a few key accessories, Beckham selected an oversized pair of sunglasses, a brown leather back, and her favourite slimline Frame Belt. Keeping her styling typically streamlined, she was able to incorporate a bright spring shade into her outfit without having it dominate her look.
Pink isn't a colour we see Beckham sporting regularly, but herein lies the brilliance of this look. She's proven that, by way of a simple, classic item, even the trendiest of colours can have a place in your wardrobe, especially when you anchor it with pieces that are synonymous with your personal style. I know she's inspired me to try the pale pink trend for myself this season.
Inspired by her easy take on spring styling, scroll on to shop my edit of the best pink jumpers below.
SHOP PINK JUMPERS:
This light-pink shade styles so well with heavier tones such as burgundy and chocolate brown.
It may interest you to learn there's a matching trouser to this knit.
The thick rib detailing gives this slouchy knit a little more structure.
Style this with mole trousers à la Beckham, or pair with your favourite jeans.
If you prefer a button-up silhouette, try this pretty cardigan.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
