Victoria Beckham Just Showed Me the Chicest Way to Wear Spring's Biggest Colour Trend

It probably won't surprise you to hear that Paris Fashion Week is one of my favourite moments of the fashion calendar. The street style! The runway moments! The celebrity looks! I'm ready to soak it all up.

A magnet for the industry's greatest, Paris Fashion Week is where, in my opinion, the best celebrity spotting takes place, and this week I saw one of my all-time favourites out and about wearing a fresh 2025 spring colour trend that I couldn't ignore. Packing away her dark brown and black knits and embracing a lighter hue, Victoria Beckham used a pale pink knit to enliven to spring wardrobe—and I'm officially inspired.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Crafting a chic spring ensemble that perfectly catered to the season's chilly days, Beckham paired her pretty pink jumper with a rich pair of mole-toned trousers, which elegantly contrasted the blush pink shade whilst working to anchor the outfit, keeping it from tipping into a saccharinely sweet look.

Styling her look with a few key accessories, Beckham selected an oversized pair of sunglasses, a brown leather back, and her favourite slimline Frame Belt. Keeping her styling typically streamlined, she was able to incorporate a bright spring shade into her outfit without having it dominate her look.

Pink isn't a colour we see Beckham sporting regularly, but herein lies the brilliance of this look. She's proven that, by way of a simple, classic item, even the trendiest of colours can have a place in your wardrobe, especially when you anchor it with pieces that are synonymous with your personal style. I know she's inspired me to try the pale pink trend for myself this season.

Inspired by her easy take on spring styling, scroll on to shop my edit of the best pink jumpers below.

SHOP PINK JUMPERS:

Mango Wool-Blend Round-Neck Sweater £60 SHOP NOW Style with white jeans or a fresh, spring-ready look.

Victoria Beckham V Neck Knitted Jumper in Pale Peach £550 SHOP NOW This pretty knit also comes in cobalt blue.

H&M Jumper £20 SHOP NOW This light-pink shade styles so well with heavier tones such as burgundy and chocolate brown.

THE ELDER STATESMAN Malibu Cashmere Sweater £1045 SHOP NOW It may interest you to learn there's a matching trouser to this knit.

& Other Stories Cashmere Jumper £175 SHOP NOW The thick rib detailing gives this slouchy knit a little more structure.

GALVAN Loom Brushed Cashmere-Blend Sweater £790 SHOP NOW So fluffy!

Nobodys Child Pink Funnel Neck Longline Knitted Jumper £65 £39 SHOP NOW Shop this whilst it's on sale.

Reformation Cashmere Boyfriend Sweater £168 SHOP NOW Style this with mole trousers à la Beckham, or pair with your favourite jeans.

THEORY Wool Sweater £195 SHOP NOW The ideal knit for warmer spring days.

& Other Stories Alpaca-Blend Knit Cardigan £77 SHOP NOW If you prefer a button-up silhouette, try this pretty cardigan.

Leset Zoe Knitted Sweater £395 SHOP NOW The V-neck jumper trend is taking off right now.