Beyond the Beach: 8 Elevated Ways Women in London and NYC Are Wearing Flip-Flops
Flip-flops? Groundbreaking. Actually, this time, they kind of are. The shoe style that used to be reserved for post-pedicure walks and beach holidays has officially made its way into the fashion crowd's spring uniform. Humble thong sandals have been rebranded with sleek leather straps, platform soles, and a heavy dose of cool-girl energy. Since last summer, the It girls of London and NYC have been wearing flip-flops with more than just stylish bikinis and swimsuit cover-ups. The street style set has chosen to embrace spring flip-flop outfits as the look du jour, pairing thong sandals with trucker jackets, darted pants, and chic halter tops.
While you'd think fashion people wouldn't dare to bare their toes on questionably unclean city streets, they just might surprise you with how often they're wearing flip-flop outfits in the spring. Honestly, they've figured out how to take flip-flops beyond the beach and into seriously chic territory. Below, I've rounded up eight elevated spring outfits featuring flip-flops that prove these breezy shoes aren't just a spring fling.
Flip-Flops and Tweed Jackets
Flip-Flops and Halter Tops
Flip-Flops and Darted Pants
Flip-Flops and Scarf Tops
Flip-Flops and Lace-Trimmed Slips
Flip-Flops and Colored Linen Pants
Flip-Flops and Trucker Jackets
Flip-Flops and Baggy Blazers
Ana Escalante is an award-winning journalist and Gen Z editor known for her sharp takes on fashion and culture. She’s covered everything from Copenhagen Fashion Week to Roe v. Wade protests as the Editorial Assistant at Glamour after earning her journalism degree at the University of Florida in 2021. At Who What Wear, Ana mixes wit with unapologetic commentary in long-form fashion and beauty content, creating pieces that resonate with a digital-first generation. If it’s smart, snarky, and unexpected, chances are her name’s on it.
