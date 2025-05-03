Beyond the Beach: 8 Elevated Ways Women in London and NYC Are Wearing Flip-Flops

Woman wearing spring flip-flop outfit with denim jacket, denim shorts, black sweater, and black flip flops.

(Image credit: @francescasaffari)

Flip-flops? Groundbreaking. Actually, this time, they kind of are. The shoe style that used to be reserved for post-pedicure walks and beach holidays has officially made its way into the fashion crowd's spring uniform. Humble thong sandals have been rebranded with sleek leather straps, platform soles, and a heavy dose of cool-girl energy. Since last summer, the It girls of London and NYC have been wearing flip-flops with more than just stylish bikinis and swimsuit cover-ups. The street style set has chosen to embrace spring flip-flop outfits as the look du jour, pairing thong sandals with trucker jackets, darted pants, and chic halter tops.

While you'd think fashion people wouldn't dare to bare their toes on questionably unclean city streets, they just might surprise you with how often they're wearing flip-flop outfits in the spring. Honestly, they've figured out how to take flip-flops beyond the beach and into seriously chic territory. Below, I've rounded up eight elevated spring outfits featuring flip-flops that prove these breezy shoes aren't just a spring fling.

Flip-Flops and Tweed Jackets

Woman wearing spring outfit with flip flops.

(Image credit: @divrav)

Patti Cotton-Blend Tweed Jacket
Nili Lotan
Patti Cotton-Blend Tweed Jacket

Madewell Greene Flip Flops
Madewell
Greene Flip Flops

Mango, Tweed Jacket With Jewel Buttons
Mango
Tweed Jacket With Jewel Buttons

The Boyfriend Sandal
TKEES
The Boyfriend Sandal

Flip-Flops and Halter Tops

Woman wearing spring outfit with flip flops.

(Image credit: @marina_torres)

Aritzia, Whisper Linen Halter Top
Wilfred
Whisper Linen Halter Top

Ginza Leather and Suede Platform Flip Flops
The Row
Ginza Leather and Suede Platform Flip Flops

Halter Top
Zara
Halter Top

Old Navy,

Old Navy
Faux-Leather Flip Flop

Flip-Flops and Darted Pants

Woman wearing spring outfit with flip flops.

(Image credit: @tylnnnyugen)

Barrel Pants Zw Collection
Zara
Barrel Pants

Saionara Jelly Pvc Flip Flops
Ancient Greek Sandals
Saionara Jelly PVC Flip Flops

Mango, Wideleg Pleated Trousers
Mango
Wideleg Pleated Trousers

Gap, Jelly Flip Flops
Gap
Jelly Flip Flops

Flip-Flops and Scarf Tops

Woman wearing spring outfit with flip flops.

(Image credit: @brittnaybathgate)

Silk Tunic With Detachable Scarf
Helsa
Silk Tunic With Detachable Scarf

Strappy Sandals
Zara
Strappy Sandals

Short Knit Scarf Coat
Zara
Short Knit Scarf Coat

Jessie Thong Sandal
Reformation
Jessie Thong Sandal

Flip-Flops and Lace-Trimmed Slips

Woman wearing spring outfit with flip flops.

(Image credit: @balencianas)

Hammered Satin Slip Dress
Enza Costa
Hammered Satin Slip Dress

saksfifthavenue,

A.Emery
Kinto Leather Flip-Flops

Lennon Satin-Lace Midi-Slipdress
A.L.C.
Lennon Satin-Lace Midi-Slipdress

Women's Sherry Thong Flip Flops - Universal Thread™ Black 8: Memory Foam, Slip On, Square Toe
Universal Thread
Sherry Thong Flip Flops

Flip-Flops and Colored Linen Pants

Woman wearing spring outfit with flip flops.

(Image credit: @monikh)

Linen-Blend Drawstring Pants
H&M
Linen-Blend Drawstring Pants

Everlane, The Leather Flip Flop
Everlane
The Leather Flip Flop

Drawstring Straight-Leg Pants
COS
Drawstring Straight-Leg Pants

Havaianas Slim Logo Metallic Flip Flops
Havaianas
Slim Logo Metallic Flip Flops

Flip-Flops and Trucker Jackets

Woman wearing spring outfit with flip flops.

(Image credit: @francesccasaffari)

Ness Oversized Denim Jacket
The Row
Ness Oversized Denim Jacket

Havaianas Slim Flip Flops
Havaianas
Slim Flip Flops

Brooks Oversized Denim Jacket
Reformation
Brooks Oversized Denim Jacket

Saionara Flip Flop
Ancient Greek Sandals
Saionara Flip Flop

Flip-Flops and Baggy Blazers

Woman wearing spring outfit with flip flops.

(Image credit: @styleidealist)

Single-Breasted Linen Blazer
COS
Single-Breasted Linen Blazer

Staud,

Staud
Freja Leather Flip-Flops

Straight Cut Shoulder Pad Blazer
Zara
Straight Cut Shoulder Pad Blazer

Leather Platform Wedge Flip Flop
Mango
Leather Platform Wedge Flip Flop

