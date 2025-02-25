This Trending Cardigan Is the Key to Looking Classy and Earning Compliments This Spring

As a self-proclaimed minimalist, I’m not someone who usually opts for bold prints or patterns. Besides the odd animal-print trainer or handbag, most of my clothing remains tonal and pared-back. This does, however, mean that I have to pay extra-special attention to the cut and fit of my clothing to ensure it stays both interesting and expensive-looking.

As spring rolls near, it would be easy to reach for one of the classic cardigans I already own. Their versatility are undeniable, but with a new season on the horizon, I've been considering something a little more special and was finally convinced when I spotted my colleague wearing a high-street waisted cardigan that I genuinely mistook for a designer. Whilst her version quickly sold out, I'd already been convinced of this subtle sophisticated design detail, and my own search was quickly called off when I found Aligne’s Daphne waisted cardigan (£119) that looks just as sophisticated and is still more affordable than a lot of its luxury counterparts.

Aligne’s Daphne waisted cardigan currently comes in grey, camel and navy and is available in sizes UK 4 - 22, although the navy has very low stock right now. The design itself features a chic crew neckline and flattering cinched-in waist which leads to a looser hem creating that hourglass silhouette.

There's no denying that a waisted fit can make the simplest piece feel incredibly high-end, but Aligne goes a step further with considered details like tonal buttons that match each colourway and the perfectly placed split hem will compliment all my wardrobe favourites from wide-leg trousers to poplin skirts.

Aligne's Daphne Waisted Knit Cardigan in Grey

Made with a majority blend of organic cotton and wool with just a hint of Polyamide for some extra stretch, this natural-fibre knit is sure to last in your wardrobe for many years to come as well as keep you much cooler in the spring and summer months than its synthetic counterparts.

Scroll on to shop Aligne's chic waisted knit cardigan, and then take a browse at other waisted cardigans, blazers and waistcoats I'm loving at the moment.

Shop the Aligne Daphne Waisted Cardigan

ALIGNE Daphne Waisted Knit £119 SHOP NOW From the classic shade to the elegant shape, there's a lot to love about the camel iteration.

ALIGNE Daphne Waisted Knit £119 SHOP NOW I'd wear this with long tailored shorts or jeans as above.

ALIGNE Daphne Waisted Knit £119 SHOP NOW You can pair the navy with anything you'd wear with a classic black cardigan. It's just as versatile.

Shop More Waisted Tops I Love:

H&M Waisted Cardigan £38 SHOP NOW This genuinely looks designer.

ALIGNE Daphne Scoop Neck Linen Blazer £175 SHOP NOW Aligne's Daphne blazers are also a Who What Wear UK editor favourite.

ZARA Knit Waistcoat Top With Gold Buttons £30 SHOP NOW Wear with trousers, jeans or a maxi skirt.

KHAITE Scarlet Cashmere Cardigan £1750 SHOP NOW Khaite's iconic Scarlet cardigan is constantly selling out.

Nobodys Child Black Pinstripe Tailored Waistcoat £79 SHOP NOW A waistcoat you can dress up or down.

M&S Collection Tailored Collarless Blazer £69 SHOP NOW Pastel shades will be everywhere this season.

ALIGNE Leo Long Boucle Waistcoat £125 SHOP NOW Aligne bring back this cult favourite in a new shade every year.

ASOS DESIGN Nipped Waist Collarless Blazer £60 SHOP NOW So elegant.

Mint Velvet Blue Denim Waistcoat £89 SHOP NOW I'm obsessed with double denim at the moment.

River Island Petite Beige Military Jacket £69 SHOP NOW This set make the perfect spring evening outfit.

GANNI Fitted Drapey Melange Blazer £295 SHOP NOW Ganni never fails me.