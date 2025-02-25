This Trending Cardigan Is the Key to Looking Classy and Earning Compliments This Spring

As a self-proclaimed minimalist, I’m not someone who usually opts for bold prints or patterns. Besides the odd animal-print trainer or handbag, most of my clothing remains tonal and pared-back. This does, however, mean that I have to pay extra-special attention to the cut and fit of my clothing to ensure it stays both interesting and expensive-looking.

As spring rolls near, it would be easy to reach for one of the classic cardigans I already own. Their versatility are undeniable, but with a new season on the horizon, I've been considering something a little more special and was finally convinced when I spotted my colleague wearing a high-street waisted cardigan that I genuinely mistook for a designer. Whilst her version quickly sold out, I'd already been convinced of this subtle sophisticated design detail, and my own search was quickly called off when I found Aligne’s Daphne waisted cardigan (£119) that looks just as sophisticated and is still more affordable than a lot of its luxury counterparts.

Aligne’s Daphne waisted cardigan currently comes in grey, camel and navy and is available in sizes UK 4 - 22, although the navy has very low stock right now. The design itself features a chic crew neckline and flattering cinched-in waist which leads to a looser hem creating that hourglass silhouette.

There's no denying that a waisted fit can make the simplest piece feel incredibly high-end, but Aligne goes a step further with considered details like tonal buttons that match each colourway and the perfectly placed split hem will compliment all my wardrobe favourites from wide-leg trousers to poplin skirts.

Made with a majority blend of organic cotton and wool with just a hint of Polyamide for some extra stretch, this natural-fibre knit is sure to last in your wardrobe for many years to come as well as keep you much cooler in the spring and summer months than its synthetic counterparts.

Scroll on to shop Aligne's chic waisted knit cardigan, and then take a browse at other waisted cardigans, blazers and waistcoats I'm loving at the moment.

