The Chicest Girls in New York Exclusively Wear This Summer Shirt Hack Once It's 85ºF

Last week, there was a heat wave in New York with temperatures upward of 100ºF. Shortly thereafter, I experienced a power outage on my block, which knocked out two of the three air conditioners in my apartment. It was deeply unfortunate timing that tested my sanity. There was barely any escape from the heat, and looking at my clothing had never felt like more of a chore. For once in my life, I couldn't even fathom getting dressed at all.

The scarf-as-shirt trend seen at New York Fashion Week in September. (Image credit: Getty Images)

And the scarf-as-shirt trend at Men's Fashion Week in Paris this past June. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After settling on a very thin vintage minidress, I decided to head outside to walk my dog. I regretted my decision almost immediately when I saw what everyone else around me in Brooklyn seemed to be wearing: silk scarves tied around their midriffs like tops. Whereas the dress was sticking to my skin in every which way, the scarves I was admiring seemed to almost float on the torso, exposing just the right amount of shoulder, back, and arm real estate for ideal tanning.

Scarves worn as tops isn't a particularly new concept, but it reminds me of tube tops in that we sometimes forget about them and instead rely on tank tops and T-shirts. But a scarf provides all the necessary coverage while also being extremely breezy and loose. And once you invest in one, you can wear it all year, even when the temperature is less abrasive. You can wear it as a top layered over another top or tied around a bag as a fun accent. You can style it around your neck or your hips. I'll personally be doing all of it, regardless of a heat wave or broken air conditioner.

Shop the best scarf tops below: