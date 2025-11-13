November 2025 marks Who What Wear UK’s 10th birthday. Yes, we’ve been writing about the trends to take note of, the luxury pieces worth investing in, the beauty heroes and hacks we can’t wait to share and the outfits the team have been rotating for a whole decade! We hope you’ve enjoyed reading our stories as much as we’ve loved creating them. To celebrate the occasion, you’ll find a range of special ten-year-anniversary content across the site this month, from retrospective looks at the biggest fashion moments to the couples who defined the decade and the products that have earned true cult status. Keep an eye out for our 10th birthday badge and enjoy the milestone with us! Thank you for being part of our story so far.
Here at Who What Wear UK, we take shopping seriously. Over the past ten years, we’ve guided our readers through worthwhile buys, clever investments and smart high street purchases to ensure that any new addition to your wardrobe really deserves its place. Through countless try-ons, editor wish lists and capsule wardrobe roundups, we’ve been building our own sophisticated wardrobes alongside you, and tapped into the trends that have withstood the moving seasons.
As sharing our most beloved pieces is a core part of what we do, I’ve tapped my fellow editors for their most worthwhile purchase of the last ten years. Now, the results are in. From walk-20,000-steps-loafers to the softest cashmere knit, we're opening up our wardrobes to share our best-ever clothing buys with you. As a team, our aesthetics range from bold maximalists to pared-back devotees, but one thing we all agree on is that new purchases shouldn't be fleeting —they should hold their place for years to come.
Amongst the various pieces we rely on most, we've highlighted the ones that are just special. It can be that they were bought to mark a special occasion, took hours to source on the resale market, or that they elicit endless compliments despite being high street buys. These are pieces that have truly been put to the test, restyled for various occasions, supporting our wardrobes, and in turn, deserve a moment in the spotlight. Whether you're building your own capsule wardrobe, need some insight on an investment piece or just want a nosy around an editor's wardrobe, keep scrolling to explore the best-ever clothing buys according to our editors.
1. The Dress
"I got this dress from Vestiaire Collective ahead of September Fashion Week in 2018 and never looked back! This has travelled the world with me, being a default option for events, fashion shows, holidays, parties, weddings and more. I think there's something timeless about a block-colour red dress—prints can easily date but if you buy a silhouette that suits your personal style, it can still look relevant with a change of accessories."—Hannah Almassi, Managing Director
Shop Hannah's Dress:
Rejina Pyo
Rejina Pyo Tiered Ruffle Crepe Maxi Red Dress
2. The Cashmere Knit
"It sounds almost too obvious to say, but the right wool-and-cashmere jumper will carry your entire winter wardrobe. The problem, of course, is finding one that actually feels premium, holds its shape and doesn’t come with a four-figure price tag. Enter: H&M’s wool-cashmere blend knit. The minute I tried it on, I understood why it keeps resurfacing across every fashion person’s feed. The proportions are spot-on: a considered oversized fit (not swampy), dropped shoulders, subtle ribbing through the sleeves and neckline; all those quiet little details that usually cost triple the price. And it’s become my winter go-to. With tailored trousers to the office, with denim at the weekend, over a slip skirt for dinner, it just works, every single time. It’s the kind of knit I’ll be wearing in ten years, and it'll still feel right."—Marina Avraam, Senior Shopping Editor
Shop Marina's Cashmere Knit:
H&M
Cashmere-Blend Jumper
3. The Coat
“When the colder weather hits, I always like to keep my outfits simple and prioritise warmth and comfort over anything else. For this reason, it’s important for me to have outerwear that’s both fashion-forward and can act as a focal point of my otherwise basic outfit. And it doesn’t get much chicer than a scarf coat, in my opinion. I’ve tried on hundreds of iterations from both the luxury and high street markets at the moment, but this version that I bought from COS a couple of years back is by far my favourite. It’s the perfect balance of being stylish enough to elevate my classic outfits but also feeling extremely timeless and, therefore, won’t date in my wardrobe in the years to come. I get so many compliments on it, and my friends are always shocked to learn it’s from the high street. Not to mention that its quality has ensured that it’s remained in great condition.”—Brittany Davy, Fashion Assistant
Shop Brittany's Coat:
COS
Double-Faced Wool Scarf Short Jacket
4. The Everyday Bag
"I firmly believe in celebrating the big and small things in life, and while that doesn’t always mean making a big purchase, when I got this job, I did treat myself to a special handbag. I tried on the Loewe puzzle and hammock, but opted for the hammock instead as it felt more ‘me’ and also less people had it at the time! Safe to say, it’s probably my best ever investment purchase. Casual enough to throw everything in and go but also chic enough to add some polish to any look (even gym gear!) it’s a bag I know I’ll have in my wardrobe forever. I opted for the sand colour as it felt more versatile than a black or every navy (which I didn’t think I’d use in summer) and carry it with the top handle strap and crossbody strap. I’ve had it for about 3 years now and it’s worn incredibly well, too, which is always a good sign!"—Poppy Nash, Managing Editor
Shop Poppy's Bag:
Loewe
Compact Hammock Bag in Grained Calfskin
5. The Tailored Trousers
"My fellow editors will confirm that I can be spotted in one of two things almost every workday: jeans or tailored trousers. I like to switch up my jeans from time to time by cut or wash, but my tailored trousers always remain the same, and my go-to pair are the Reformation Mason Pant. Bringing a touch of polish to my slouchy jumpers, easy T-shirts and simple tanks, season after season, this pair of trousers moves with my wardrobe. The lightweight fabric is soft and comfortable, with the perfect wide-leg silhouette that brings a contemporary feel to traditional tailoring. Plus, they come in petite and tall lengths, and as a 5'2" editor, I always appreciate a shorter length option. They may be a little more costly than the more affordable high street buys, but if you're looking to invest, this is the pair I've relied on for years."—Florrie Alexander, Shopping Editor
Shop Florrie's Tailored Trousers:
Reformation
Petites Mason Pant
6. The Loafer
"I’ve had my Gucci Jordaan loafers for around eight years now, and honestly, they might be one of the best purchases I’ve ever made. They’re the perfect mix of polish and practicality, that classic, slightly androgynous silhouette that just works with everything. I took my usual size (a EU 40, UK 7), knowing full well that leather inevitably gives with wear, and they’ve softened beautifully over time without ever losing their shape. They’re somehow even more comfortable now than when I first slipped them on, the kind of shoe you can walk in all day without a second thought. I can’t remember the exact price I paid back then (somewhere around £400, I think), but seeing as they now retail for nearly double that, I’d say they’ve turned out to be quite the investment. And given how timeless they are, I have no doubt the price and their cult status will only keep climbing."—Humaa Hussain, Junior Branded Content Editor
Shop Humaa's Loafers:
Gucci
Women's Gucci Jordaan Loafer
7. The Leather Jacket
“I bought this, the best leather jacket in the world, on Black Friday in 2023. I’d been eyeing it online and on a couple of my fellow editors for a while, and considering the £400+ price tag, Black Friday was the perfect time to take the plunge. I’m a summer baby, but I actually look forward to the colder weather since owning this jacket, because I just think it makes any effort look that much cooler. I haven’t owned such a boxy, oversized jacket before, but the shape and fit mean I can easily put a thick jumper underneath without feeling restricted, but equally, it looks slouchy in a chic way when I throw it on over a tee in slightly warmer autumn weather. At first, I worried it looked a little “square”, but now it’s a little more lived-in, the leather has become more buttery and the jacket moves with my body so smoothly. I’m so happy I invested, and I know I’ll never need to buy another leather jacket.”—Georgia Seago, Copy Editor
Shop Georgia's Leather Jacket:
Whistles
Black Clean Bonded Leather Jacket
8. The Jeans
"Jeans are such a staple in my wardrobe, and this year I've been trying to make a conscious effort to really invest in my denim pieces. I bought this pair earlier in 2025, and I'm obsessed with the deep-blue hue. You'll often catch me wearing these with trainers or a Mary Jane, and I love that Selvage denim often takes on different characteristics as it ages—much like a fine wine!"—Jerrylyn Saguiped, Client Success Manager
Shop Jerrylyn's Jeans:
Nudie Jeans
Clean Eileen Dry Twilight Selvage
9. The Shoulder Bag
"I’ve always been one to commemorate milestones, and I bought this bag to do just that. When I turned 25, I was looking for a piece that encapsulated how I felt about myself at the time: a touch playful, more mature (a classic, if you will) and full of energy. So when I stumbled upon the Gucci Ophidia small shoulder bag in a pared-back teal blue, I instantly knew she had to be mine. Since then, this has been my most-worn bag to date. From dinners and drinks to dreadful first dates, whenever I’ve wanted to feel my best, I’ve uncovered this bag. A special piece, which is also surprisingly spacious, this bag makes a statement all on its own, and I fear life would be a touch duller without it."—Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolakis, Junior Fashion Editor
Shop Imani's Shoulder Bag:
Gucci
Ophidia Small Shoulder Bag
10. The Heels
"The most cherished piece in my wardrobe is a pair of pre-loved Manolo Blahnik heels. When I was younger, I always discerned the acme of chic to be the sophisticated magazine reporters depicted in The Devil Wears Pradaor 10 Things I Hate About You. With their polished pencil skirts and glossy handbags, I knew from the moment I saw them on screen that I wanted to spend my life doing what they did. Part of this was owning a pair of razor-sharp heels, so when I stumbled across this white leather and blue suede style in a vintage shop in Japan on a work trip, it truly felt like I had made it. Any time I need a sartorial pick-me-up, I just throw these shoes on and immediately feel (and look) better."—Ava Gilchrist, SEO Writer
