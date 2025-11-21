As a seasoned fashion editor, I get to try on a lot of incredible new clothes, shoes and accessories, almost daily. Some pieces excite me, sure, but others fully stop me in my tracks. This is precisely what happened after seeing the Whistles Clean Bonded Leather Jacket on a number of influencers over the years. This season, it was high time to invest in one myself, as I just knew it would slip into my curated wardrobe with ease, and bring an expensive edge to any look. But here's the thing—right now, you can get it for 25% off. Thank you, Black Friday!
Built with clean lines in mind and made of luxurious, thick leather, with striking silver hardware and a zipper, the Whistles Clean Bonded Leather Jacket evokes a timeless, pared-back and minimalist feel, and drapes over jumpers, t-shirts and, yes, even dresses, so fluidly. When first worn, it can feel a little stiff, but with a few gentle wears, the leather softens and moulds to your arms, shoulders and silhouette. My colleagues unanimously agree. Two of my chicest co-workers have since invested in this same piece, in the black and khaki colour-ways, respectively, and both find themselves reaching for this jacket week in, week out. I opted for the chocolate brown hue, as not only is this my favourite colour, but I find it a little easier to wear all year round, and it teams so well with taupe, green and grey outfits. Without any heavy designer logos or distinctive features, it's clear to see why this jacket is favoured by those in the know and has become a cool-girl cult staple in London and beyond.
Shopping Editor Florrie Alexander is a big fan, wearing it on weekly rotation in autumn/winter. She says, "In terms of sizing, this jacket does come up oversized, so I would recommend sizing down. I would tend to wear a medium in a jacket for a comfortable fit, but chose the size small in the petite."
I received some insider intelligence that the Whistles Black Friday sale is secretly starting today, and so, I cannot gate-keep this jacket any longer. Sure enough, Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals can feel a little overwhelming and sometimes difficult to shop. But here at Who What Wear UK, we are taking the curated approach to all the discounts on offer, only selecting and sharing the very best deals and sales from our favourite brands or the key pieces we know are utterly unmissable. This here, is one of them.
Keep scrolling to shop Whistles' most sought-after leather jacket of all time, and now, finally, at a great discount. Happy shopping!
Shop the Whistles Clean Bonded Leather Jacket:
Whistles
Black Clean Bonded Leather Jacket
The classic black version is undisputedly cool.
Whistles
Brown Clean Bonded Leather Jacket
The chocolate brown update cannot be missed! It looks so expensive.
Whistles
Khaki Clean Bonded Leather Jacket
Khaki is seriously trending. This deep green update is a nice change from black.
Whistles
Black Petite Clean Bonded Leather Jacket
Available in petite, too! You cannot go wrong with black leather for winter and beyond.
Whistles
Brown Petite Clean Bonded Leather Jacket
The brown jacket get the petite cut too. Unmissable!
Shop More Whistles Leather Jackets
Whistles
Brown Kate Burnished Leather Jacket
I've also seen so many chic London people in this exact style.
Whistles
Black Burnished Leather Bomber
The funnel-neck trend is still going so strong for winter 2025.
Whistles
Black Stina Leather Blazer
A leather blazer is one way to add an edge to your office 'fits.
Whistles
Black Gia Leather Fringed Jacket
Bring the drama with this fringed leather blazer. Perfect for party dressing!
Whistles
Black Faye Clean Bonded Trench Coat
I long a long trench. Even more so, a leather trench.
Sophie Robyn Watson is a London-based style editor with over 10 years of experience in the fashion, luxury and retail industries. She has worked at esteemed companies such as Mr Porter, Wallpaper*, WGSN, Alexander McQueen and GANNI. As Who What Wear UK’s Acting Fashion Editor, Sophie is interested in celebrating new and emerging brands that the cool-girls ought to know now.