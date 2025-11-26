After Weeks of Searching, I Finally Found the Perfect Winter Bag, and It’s Quietly on Sale

A chic, carry-everywhere bag that fits your entire day, and it's on sale.

strathberry hobo bag
(Image credit: @livperez @linhniller @natalieoffduty)
Marina Avraam's avatar
By
published
in Features

As an editor who seemingly always needs an extra tote bag to fit everything I require for the day, there’s nothing I want more than a chic carryall that a) actually holds everything but the kitchen sink, and b) looks polished enough to take everywhere—from the office, to press appointments, to dinner with friends after work. I know what you’re thinking: I’m searching for a unicorn. But after years of road-testing luxury bags for a living, I can confirm it’s not a mythical creature I’ve been chasing at all—it’s Strathberry’s Kite Hobo Bag and it's now in the Black Friday sales.

The Edinburgh-based brand has perfected the art of creating bags that sit at the intersection of form and function, and the Kite Hobo is the clearest example of that. The silhouette is softly structured, giving it a relaxed drape on the shoulder without ever feeling slouchy or shapeless. Inside, it’s surprisingly roomy—big enough for a laptop, makeup pouch, notebook, spare jumper and the umbrella for the inevitable downpour. If you want even more space, opt for the maxi which is equally as chic and refined thanks to Strathberry’s signature gold bar hardware, which gives the design a jewellery-like finish.

Strathberry bag

Liv Perez wearing the on-sale Strathberry Bag.

(Image credit: @livperez)

What truly seals the deal is its versatility. The Kite Hobo works as hard as you do: it elevates office tailoring, adds polish to weekend denim and brings quiet luxury energy to evening looks. Available in everything from fine-grain black leather to rich suede tones like chocolate and tan, each version feels timeless rather than trend-driven. And with the rare Black Friday sale currently running, it’s one of the few investment bags that feels both practical and genuinely exciting to buy. Now available for 25% off, the maxi is down to £434 from £575, while the regular is down to £373 from £495.

From the Mulberry Sale to the DeMellier sale, it's clear that this Black Friday, chic handbags are reigning supreme. Shop the Strathberry Black Friday Sale while you can.

Shop The Strathberry Hobo Bag In The Black Friday Sale

Shop More Strathberry Black Friday Deals

Marina Avraam
Marina Avraam
Senior Shopping Editor

Marina Avraam is Senior Shopping Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Zara, H&M, Toteme and Net-a-Porter (to name but a few) on a daily basis to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket. At Who What Wear, Marina is committed to curating a shopping experience that feels both aspirational and intentional, guiding readers to items—both affordable and investment—that will genuinely benefit their wardrobes.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸