After Weeks of Searching, I Finally Found the Perfect Winter Bag, and It’s Quietly on Sale

As an editor who seemingly always needs an extra tote bag to fit everything I require for the day, there’s nothing I want more than a chic carryall that a) actually holds everything but the kitchen sink, and b) looks polished enough to take everywhere—from the office, to press appointments, to dinner with friends after work. I know what you’re thinking: I’m searching for a unicorn. But after years of road-testing luxury bags for a living, I can confirm it’s not a mythical creature I’ve been chasing at all—it’s Strathberry’s Kite Hobo Bag and it's now in the Black Friday sales.
The Edinburgh-based brand has perfected the art of creating bags that sit at the intersection of form and function, and the Kite Hobo is the clearest example of that. The silhouette is softly structured, giving it a relaxed drape on the shoulder without ever feeling slouchy or shapeless. Inside, it’s surprisingly roomy—big enough for a laptop, makeup pouch, notebook, spare jumper and the umbrella for the inevitable downpour. If you want even more space, opt for the maxi which is equally as chic and refined thanks to Strathberry’s signature gold bar hardware, which gives the design a jewellery-like finish.
What truly seals the deal is its versatility. The Kite Hobo works as hard as you do: it elevates office tailoring, adds polish to weekend denim and brings quiet luxury energy to evening looks. Available in everything from fine-grain black leather to rich suede tones like chocolate and tan, each version feels timeless rather than trend-driven. And with the rare Black Friday sale currently running, it’s one of the few investment bags that feels both practical and genuinely exciting to buy. Now available for 25% off, the maxi is down to £434 from £575, while the regular is down to £373 from £495.
Shop The Strathberry Hobo Bag In The Black Friday Sale
Kite Hobo Maxi - Chocolate Suede
The larger size will accommodate your laptop, notebook and all the essentials. The chocolate suede maxi delivers that looser, more relaxed silhouette without losing the polish.
Kite Hobo - Tan Suede
Soft suede meets sleek jewellery-inspired hardware in this tan iteration of the Kite Hobo. Handcrafted in Spain, the bag features Strathberry’s signature “Music Bar” closure and one shoulder strap, making it effortlessly chic for everyday wear.
Kite Hobo - Black
The black version is the elevated, polished cornerstone your wardrobe has been waiting for.
Kite Hobo - Oxblood
Deep, rich and decidedly sophisticated, the oxblood Kite Hobo offers a subtle injection of colour while retaining timeless elegance.
Kite Hobo - Espresso
For those who favour warm tones, the espresso version strikes the perfect balance between neutral and depth.
Kite Hobo Maxi - Black
If you need something versatile and spacious enough for work, travel or everyday life—this capacious tote in black leather is it.
Kite Hobo Maxi - Caramel
Warm caramel tones paired with quality leather give this version an inviting, understated luxury.
Kite Hobo Maxi - Tan Suede
The tan-suede is the bag for quiet-luxury lovers who favour texture, tone and elevated simplicity.
Shop More Strathberry Black Friday Deals
Mosaic Bag - Chocolate With Vanilla Stitch
This Mosaic bag draws inspiration from Scottish mosaic artistry to create a clean, panelled leather body with contrast vanilla stitching. So chic.
Crescent Moon - Black
With its sculpted silhouette, the Crescent Moon bag merges architectural design with everyday elegance.
Charlotte Drawstring - Chocolate Suede
This drawstring version of the Charlotte bag in rich chocolate suede brings texture into the mix.
Georgia Mini - Croc-Embossed Leather Burgundy
The croc-embossed leather and rich burgundy colour give the Georgia Mini depth and a subtle dose of colour that still reads chic.
Multrees Hobo - Black
A graceful slouch and clean silhouette with the kind of designer detailing you’d expect of Strathberry.
Melody Tote - Chocolate Suede
A quiet-luxury statement bag that complements tonal winter layers, tailored coats or a minimalist dress rather than overpowering them.
