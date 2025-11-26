Working alongside a team of stylish editors, there's no lack of style inspiration in our offices. Almost every day, we find ourselves sharing our new purchases and thrifting successes, often with a try-on included. Way back last year, managing director Hannah Almassi arrived at the office in a longline Leopard print coat that truly stopped all of us in our tracks. The silhouette? Classic. The pattern? Enduring. The result? It's been on my wish list ever since. And now, I've just found Rixo's beloved Milly Leopard Coat in the Black Friday sale with 25% off!
Whilst Black Friday isn't set to launch until Friday 28th of November, a host of our favourite brands have launched their deals early, including Rixo. Until Cyber Monday comes to a close on the 1st of December, Rixo is offering 25% off everything on site, including best-selling styles like the Matilde skirt, Maribelle top and the Milly Leopard coat.
It isn't just my team that is infatuated by Rixo's playful coat. Stylish dressers across London have been spotted pairing this coat with neutral layers, contrasting prints and bold colours ever since it was released last year. As the weather dropped earlier this month, those who added this coat to their winter wardrobes last year reached for it once again, proving its longevity in any great wardrobe. Whilst I tend to lean towards minimalist dressing, I'm drawn to this joyful printed style thanks to its tonal colourway, which pairs seamlessly with my treasured neutrals. Alongside, the longline shape and structured form bring a polished edge, along with the brushed felt finish that sets this coat apart from the rest.
Currently, the coat is in stock for sizes 6 to 26, but I know this won't be the case for long. So if you're interested in shopping the Milly coat, or want to peruse a host of standout buys in the Rixo sale, scroll on.
Shop the Rixo Milly Leopard Coat
Rixo
Milly - Bohemia Leopard
I'm ready to recreate this entire look right now.
Rixo
Tommie - Bohemia Leopard
I also adore the shorter version.
Shop More Standouts From the Rixo Black Friday Sale
Rixo
Matilde - Black
The cream lace with the black satin is such a nice pairing.
Rixo
Maribelle - Ivory
I've tried on this blouse and can confirm its even sweeter in person.
Rixo
Amoria - Bordeaux
I'm always impressed by the Rixo X Dragon Diffusion bags. This one also comes in a selection of fun shades.
Rixo
Elliette - Black
A sumptuous cashmere-blend knit.
Rixo
Teagan - Maroon
Another jacket I'd happily wear every single winter.
Rixo
Annina - Mocha
Forget a little black dress—it's all about the little lace dress now.
Rixo
Lucila - Retro Chevron Blue
Joy in a dress form.
RIXO ‰ܠ
Leila - Bohemia Leopard Brown
Another playful leopard style.
Rixo
Lucine - Dark Brown
A spacious tote to carry you from the beach to the office.
Rixo
Sandrine - Mini Dot Navy
It's easy to see why this dress is such a favourite amongst stylish people.
Rixo
Jude - Bliss Embroidery Brown
I can't believe this is still in stock.
Rixo
Ari - Astro Aries
Add a personal touch with this star sign necklace.
Rixo
Cienna - Camel
This kind of fluffy cuff coat comes back every few years.
Rixo
Ria - Sagittarius
Trust me, Rixo's boxy t-shirts are so nice. I'll be stocking up this Black Friday.
Rixo
Isolde - Gold
Take your dresses, jeans, and tailoring to a whole new level with this striking belt.
Rixo
Meg - Leopard Polka Dot
Rixo is a master of print mixing.
What is Black Friday?
Black Friday weekend is an annual sale shopping event that originated in the US. It marks the end of Thanksgiving and the start of the festive shopping season, resulting in the majority of well-known—and even, in recent years, smaller—brands and retailers heading into a period sale for a full four days.
When Is Black Friday 2025?
Black Friday will fall on Friday 28 November 2025, and you can expect deals across the whole weekend and into Cyber Monday, which falls on Monday 1 December 2025. Our editors will be busy compiling the best of the Black Friday savings, whether it be clothing deals or beauty tools deals for you.
When does Black Friday 2025 end?
Black Friday sales tend to run over the weekend and end on Cyber Monday, which will fall on Monday 1 December 2025.
What is Cyber Monday?
Cyber Monday is the final day of sales of the Black Friday sales period. In 2025 it will be Monday 1 December, and is typically the last chance to snap up savings.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.