I've Just Assembled the Perfect Scandi Capsule Wardrobe With 9 Easy Pieces

By Jess Kelham-Hohler
Fashion month is coming to an end, and after weeks of scrolling through endless runway and street style pictures, I've found that it's the images from Copenhagen Fashion Week that I can't get enough of. There's just something about Scandi style. Maybe it's that it's such a glorious mix of subtle contradictions. It's polished minimalism, executed with impeccable tailoring, that exudes the same effortless and ease that most of us feel in sweatpants. It seems to rise above short-lived trends, while simultaneously feeling incredibly current and modern. It's familiar classics, that on closer inspection have incredibly thoughtful, unique touches. It's seriously good style that doesn't take itself too seriously. Whatever it is, I want it.

@iliridakrasniqi in wide-leg trousers and shirt

(Image credit: @iliridakrasniqi)

So where better to start than with the basics? In a mission to emulate Scandi style, I've pored over the Instagram accounts of my favourite Scandi influencers to figure out the wardrobe essentials that act as the foundation for their impeccable looks. Many of them are familiar—tailored pieces like blazers and wide-leg trousers, for example—but there are some subtle differences that separate the British and the Scandi wardrobe staples. Scroll on to find my list of must-haves, as well as the best pieces to get the look—including picks from some of our favourite Scandi brands.

Shop a Scandi Capsule Wardrobe Below:

1. Blazer

@iliridakrasniqi wears an hourglass blazer

(Image credit: @iliridakrasniqi)

Style Notes: Oversized or slim-fit, double-breasted or relaxed, a blazer is a foundation piece that every Scandi influencer owns. A classic style is always a good idea, but if you want to be particularly on trend, an hourglass silhouette is the shape to go for in 2024.

Shop the Look:

Mariah Curved Sleeve Hourglass Blazer
Aligne
Mariah Curved Sleeve Hourglass Blazer

The curved shape really sets this blazer apart.

Oversized Pinstripe Blazer
& Other Stories
Oversized Pinstripe Blazer

Preppy perfection.

Sculpted Wool Blazer
Raey
Sculpted Wool Blazer

The structured waist makes this the ideal partner for looser fit trousers or skirts.

Daphne Long Waisted Blazer
Aligne
Daphne Long Waisted Blazer

This has already become a cult buy for 2024.

Bea Single-Breasted Canvas Jacket
The Frankie Shop
Bea Single-Breasted Canvas Jacket

For those who prefer a loose, oversized fit.

2. Minimalist Trench Coat

@nnennaechem wearing a trench over black jeans

(Image credit: @nnennaechem)

Style Notes: The trench may be classically associated with the Brits, but the Scandi's have put their own spin on the spring outerwear essential by reimagining it in fresh, minimalist ways. Think svelte silhouettes, minimal hardware and beautifully proportioned collars.

Shop the Look:

Cotton Trench Coat With Shirt Collar
Mango
Cotton Trench Coat With Shirt Collar

I'm obsessed with the shape of this trench.

Gilda Maxi Trench Coat
Aligne
Gilda Maxi Trench Coat

Scandi girls embrace colourful trenches—just be sure to opt for a warm, versatile hue.

Denali Belted Twill Trench Coat
Studio Nicholson
Denali Belted Twill Trench Coat

A minimalist's dream coat.

Danni Oversized Trench
Reformation
Danni Oversized Trench

Ideal for those who like a slightly shorter hem.

Belted Gabardine Trench Coat
Toteme
Belted Gabardine Trench Coat

This charcoal grey trench is so beautiful.

3. Tailored Waistcoat

Jeanette Madsen in tailored set

(Image credit: @_jeanettemadsen_)

Style Notes: Scandi style is rooted in effortless tailoring, and for spring dressing the waistcoat becomes an essential piece. Play with colour and fabric, length and hardware to find your perfect pairing, and style with matching trousers for a super sleek look.

Shop the Look:

Gelso Tailored Waistcoat
The Frankie Shop
Gelso Tailored Waistcoat

This soft grey is perfect for spring—I highly recommend getting the matching trousers.

Oakley Vest
Reformation
Oakley Vest

This waistcoat has such a flattering shape, and is particularly well suited to be styled with midi skirts.

Norah

RIXO
Norah Waistcoat

A linen blazer for sticky days.

Single-Breasted Wool-Twill Waistcoat
Raey
Single-Breasted Wool-Twill Waistcoat

A white waistcoat is seriously elegant.

Monika Square Neck Longline Waistcoat
Aligne
Monika Square Neck Longline Waistcoat

Aligne waistcoats are among team Who What Wear's favourites, and for good reason.

4. Wide-Leg Trousers

@femmeblk wearing a brown suit

(Image credit: @femmeblk)

Style Notes: The tailored look isn't complete without a pair of wide-leg trousers. There's a plethora of colours and cuts to choose from, and once you've found a style you love, you'll find yourself turning to them again and again. Keep it sophisticated with tailored separates, or dress them down with a white t-shirt and trainers.

Shop the Look:

Wide-Leg Tailored Wool Trousers
COS
Wide-Leg Tailored Wool Trousers

Grey trousers work in every season.

Kemp Wide Leg Japanese Wool Trouser
Jigsaw
Kemp Wide Leg Japanese Wool Trouser

Wear with square-toed boots, trainers, slingback heels—the options are endless.

Duomo Pleated Linen Straight-Leg Trousers
Faithfull The Brand
Duomo Pleated Linen Straight-Leg Trousers

Light linen trousers are a dream for hot days when you still want to look polished.

Dream Fluid Straight-Leg Trousers
Raey
Dream Fluid Straight-Leg Trousers

The liquid-like drape on these is unreal.

Gelso Pleated Tailored Trousers
The Frankie Shop
Gelso Pleated Tailored Trousers

The Frankie Shop is always spot on for laidback tailoring.

5. Crisp Shirt

Anouk Yve wearing a white shirt with black jeans

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Style Notes: Scandi girls know that a crisp button down is a wardrobe essential. Follow their lead and opt for a slightly oversized fit—it makes it much more versatile for styling purposes—and pay attention to the details, such as the cuffs and collars, as this is what really sets a great shirt apart.

Shop the Look:

With Nothing Underneath, The Boyfriend: Weave, White
With Nothing Underneath
The Boyfriend: Weave, White

The linen and cotton blend gives this staple shirt a gorgeous texture.

Will Oversized Shirt
Reformation
Will Oversized Shirt

Bored by the white shirt? A subtle blue pinstripe is an equally versatile alternative.

Relaxed Fit Shirt
& Other Stories
Relaxed Fit Shirt

A dreamy oversized fit.

Classic Tailored Shirt
COS
Classic Tailored Shirt

Classic, polished perfection.

Lui Organic Cotton-Poplin Shirt
The Frankie Shop
Lui Organic Cotton-Poplin Shirt

Get the matching shorts for a chic summer look.

6. LBD

Cass Klatzkow wearing a black dress with long coat

(Image credit: @cassklatzkow)

Style Notes: When it comes to evening wear, the trusty black dress is something I see so many of my favourite Scandi influencers turn to again and again. On cooler nights, balance a mini hem with a floor-sweeping coat and knee-high boots or heels, just like Cass. Short skirts not your thing? Swap the micro dress for a sleek midi instead.

Shop the Look:

Zelmira Linen Dress
Reformation
Zelmira Linen Dress

I'm obsessed with the elegant neckline of this mini dress.

Asymmetrical Dress With Slit
Mango
Asymmetrical Dress With Slit

I can't believe this is a high street find.

ALEX PERRY, Callan Strapless Crepe Midi Dress
Alex Perry
Callan Strapless Crepe Midi Dress

The styling opportunities are endless.

Long-Sleeved Asymmetric Mini Dress
COS
Long-Sleeved Asymmetric Mini Dress

A beautifully understated LBD.

Spaghetti Strap Jersey Dress
Raey
Spaghetti Strap Jersey Dress

This long dress has all the minimalist beauty of the LBD.

7. White Jeans

@annabelrosendahl wearing white jeans with brown coat

(Image credit: @annabelrosendahl)

Style Notes: Jeans are just as important to the Scandi wardrobe as they are to the Brits, but in keeping with the polished minimalist aesthetic, white jeans are particularly popular. Not only do they work with pretty much every colour, they can also be styled to suit any season.

Shop the Look:

Arch Jeans Tapered
COS
Arch Jeans Tapered

Ideal for those who like a cropped cut.

90s Organic Cotton High-Waisted Wide-Leg Jeans
Raey
90s Organic Cotton High-Waisted Wide-Leg Jeans

This silhouette is pure Scandi.

Balloon Organic-Cotton Relaxed-Leg Jeans
Agolde
Balloon Organic-Cotton Relaxed-Leg Jeans

So many influencers are sporting balloon jeans this season.

Wilder High Rise Wide Leg Jeans
Reformation
Wilder High Rise Wide Leg Jeans

A high-waist, straight-leg pair is always a good idea.

Jeans Culotte High Waist - Women
mango
Jeans Culotte High Waist - Women

The culotte works particularly well in warmer months.

8. Colourful Trainers

@emilisindlev wearing blue trainers with jeans

(Image credit: @emilisindlev)

Style Notes: Yes, the classic white trainer is a universal footwear staple, but pay close attention and you'll see that Scandi tastemakers often reach for colourful alternatives to add a dopamine-inducing jolt of colour into their wardrobe. Work into a monochromatic look, or use a bright pair to add a playful touch to an otherwise understated look.

Shop the Look:

ADIDAS ORIGINALS, Samba Og Leather-Trimmed Shell Sneakers
ADIDAS ORIGINALS
Samba Og Leather-Trimmed Shell Sneakers

This earthy green is my dream hue.

ADIDAS ORIGINALS, Gazelle Indoor Leather-Trimmed Suede Sneakers
ADIDAS ORIGINALS
Gazelle Indoor Leather-Trimmed Suede Sneakers

These are @emilisindlev approved.

1906r Faux-Leather and Mesh Trainers
New Balance
1906r Faux-Leather and Mesh Trainers

The dad sneaker trend isn't going anywhere.

Adidas Gazelle Indoor
Adidas Gazelle Indoor
Adidas Gazelle Indoor

Two bright colours are better than one.

Loewe, Flow Runner
Loewe
Flow Runner

The high fashion sneaker I can't stop thinking about.

9. Mary Janes

@maryljean in Mary Janes with knee-high socks

(Image credit: @maryljean)

Style Notes: The other flat shoe must-have is undoubtedly the Mary Jane. Scandi influencers continue to deliver plenty of styling inspiration that proves just how versatile this elegant shoe is, adding a polished touch to every outfit.

Bethany Ballet Flat
Reformation
Bethany Ballet Flat

I love the contrast of the delicate flat with the tough hardware on the strap.

Blanket-Stitched Velvet Mary Jane Flats
Vibi Venezia
Blanket-Stitched Velvet Mary Jane Flats

I've spotted so many influencers wearing these velvet flats.

Dotty
Russell & Bromley
Dotty

This low-heeled Mary Jane exudes preppy style.

Uma Leather Mary Jane Flats
Aeyde
Uma Leather Mary Jane Flats

There's something about a square-toe that looks especially Scandi.

Ava Leather Mary Jane Flats
The Row
Ava Leather Mary Jane Flats

The cult Mary Jane.

