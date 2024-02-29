I've Just Assembled the Perfect Scandi Capsule Wardrobe With 9 Easy Pieces

Fashion month is coming to an end, and after weeks of scrolling through endless runway and street style pictures, I've found that it's the images from Copenhagen Fashion Week that I can't get enough of. There's just something about Scandi style. Maybe it's that it's such a glorious mix of subtle contradictions. It's polished minimalism, executed with impeccable tailoring, that exudes the same effortless and ease that most of us feel in sweatpants. It seems to rise above short-lived trends, while simultaneously feeling incredibly current and modern. It's familiar classics, that on closer inspection have incredibly thoughtful, unique touches. It's seriously good style that doesn't take itself too seriously. Whatever it is, I want it.

So where better to start than with the basics? In a mission to emulate Scandi style, I've pored over the Instagram accounts of my favourite Scandi influencers to figure out the wardrobe essentials that act as the foundation for their impeccable looks. Many of them are familiar—tailored pieces like blazers and wide-leg trousers, for example—but there are some subtle differences that separate the British and the Scandi wardrobe staples. Scroll on to find my list of must-haves, as well as the best pieces to get the look—including picks from some of our favourite Scandi brands.

1. Blazer

Style Notes: Oversized or slim-fit, double-breasted or relaxed, a blazer is a foundation piece that every Scandi influencer owns. A classic style is always a good idea, but if you want to be particularly on trend, an hourglass silhouette is the shape to go for in 2024.

2. Minimalist Trench Coat

Style Notes: The trench may be classically associated with the Brits, but the Scandi's have put their own spin on the spring outerwear essential by reimagining it in fresh, minimalist ways. Think svelte silhouettes, minimal hardware and beautifully proportioned collars.

3. Tailored Waistcoat

Style Notes: Scandi style is rooted in effortless tailoring, and for spring dressing the waistcoat becomes an essential piece. Play with colour and fabric, length and hardware to find your perfect pairing, and style with matching trousers for a super sleek look.

4. Wide-Leg Trousers

Style Notes: The tailored look isn't complete without a pair of wide-leg trousers. There's a plethora of colours and cuts to choose from, and once you've found a style you love, you'll find yourself turning to them again and again. Keep it sophisticated with tailored separates, or dress them down with a white t-shirt and trainers.

5. Crisp Shirt

Style Notes: Scandi girls know that a crisp button down is a wardrobe essential. Follow their lead and opt for a slightly oversized fit—it makes it much more versatile for styling purposes—and pay attention to the details, such as the cuffs and collars, as this is what really sets a great shirt apart.

6. LBD

Style Notes: When it comes to evening wear, the trusty black dress is something I see so many of my favourite Scandi influencers turn to again and again. On cooler nights, balance a mini hem with a floor-sweeping coat and knee-high boots or heels, just like Cass. Short skirts not your thing? Swap the micro dress for a sleek midi instead.

7. White Jeans

Style Notes: Jeans are just as important to the Scandi wardrobe as they are to the Brits, but in keeping with the polished minimalist aesthetic, white jeans are particularly popular. Not only do they work with pretty much every colour, they can also be styled to suit any season.

8. Colourful Trainers

Style Notes: Yes, the classic white trainer is a universal footwear staple, but pay close attention and you'll see that Scandi tastemakers often reach for colourful alternatives to add a dopamine-inducing jolt of colour into their wardrobe. Work into a monochromatic look, or use a bright pair to add a playful touch to an otherwise understated look.

9. Mary Janes

Style Notes: The other flat shoe must-have is undoubtedly the Mary Jane. Scandi influencers continue to deliver plenty of styling inspiration that proves just how versatile this elegant shoe is, adding a polished touch to every outfit.

