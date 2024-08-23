I Study Scandi Style for Sport—7 Chic Autumn Outfits They Always Wear with Trainers

Try as I might to mix things up, I have come to accept that there's one shoe I'll always wear more than the rest: trainers. Living in London, spending a lot of time on your feet commuting from place to place is a given and, thankfully, these days, trainers are suitable for almost any scenario, from the office to the date-night drinks. It all comes down to how you style them. But a consequence of their universality is that trainer-based outfits can start to feel a bit... dull. I know I've maxed out the ways in which to wear mine!

Now, with autumn on the horizon, I'm determined to seek out fresh inspiration. And where better to look than to the Scandi fashion set and their irresistibly chic trainer outfits?

From my research, the Scandi lot fall into two camps when it comes to styling trainers for autumn. The first is sleek minimalism, where trainers are given an effortless, "I-just-threw-this-on" vibe to balance out the more polished aesthetic of contemporary tailoring and sleek separates. The second is more irreverent, where fashionable faces, such as content creator Amaka Hamelijnck, pair trainers with a more playful mix of pieces: Think double denim coupled with brightly-coloured kicks.

However you define your personal style, you're sure to find a Scandi look that inspires you. Here, see my pick of six trainer outfits curated by our favourite Scandi tastemakers that I'll be copying this autumn.

7 Scandi-Girl Trainer Outfits to Recreate This Autumn

1. Jeans + Leather Trench + Sambas

Style Notes: This is the kind of effortlessly chic look I could only hope to aspire to re-create. The best part is, it's made up of so many wardrobe staples that you can mix and match throughout the season to create a plethora of looks.

Shop the look:

& Other Stories Crewneck T-Shirt £19 SHOP NOW One of my favourite go-to t-shirts.

COS Column Jeans - Straight £85 SHOP NOW I'm such a fan of COS jeans.

Arket Belted Leather Coat £729 SHOP NOW You'll never regret owning a black leather trench.

ADIDAS ORIGINALS Samba Og Leather and Suede Sneakers £95 SHOP NOW The Samba's popularity is unrivalled.

DeMellier The Midi New York Bag £445 SHOP NOW I love how Madsen contrasts the black leather trench with the soft brown tote.

2. Double Denim + Colourful Trainers

Style Notes: This outfit is a brilliant way to inject a little colour into autumn dressing without going full maximalist. Double denim is a look that will never go out of style, and I love how Hamelijnck breaks up the blue with her vibrant green trainers.

Shop the look:

Reformation Val 90s Mid Rise Straight Jeans £168 SHOP NOW Such a cool fit.

ANINE BING Rory Denim Jacket £310 SHOP NOW The perfect match.

Jigsaw Compact Wool Cashmere Blend Jumper | Navy £99 SHOP NOW I love how Amaka keeps to the blue colour story with her clothes—it makes the whole look seem more considered.

COS Chunky Mariner-Chain Necklace £65 SHOP NOW A chunky chain is a brilliant finishing touch.

ASICS Skyhand Og Leather-Trimmed Suede Sneakers £105 SHOP NOW Such a gorgeous green.

Reformation Small Silvana Bucket Bag £298 SHOP NOW For an extra injection of colour, follow Amaka's lead and opt for the very on-trend burgundy bag.

3. Striped Top + Tailored Trousers + Trench + Running Shoes

Style Notes: Proving that trainers can be a part of a more polished ensemble, Nnenna's look is a brilliant example of how to wear trainers for a more professional scenario. The chunky running shoe silhouette is a great way to make these tailored styles feel more contemporary.

Shop the look:

Nobody's Child Striped Easy Fit Crew Neck T-Shirt £39 SHOP NOW A Breton stripe is so classic.

Reformation Mason Pant £178 SHOP NOW Our whole team is obsessed with these trousers.

COS Classic Leather Belt £55 SHOP NOW A black leather belt is the easiest way to make an outfit look more pulled together.

& Other Stories New Balance 610 Sneakers £110 SHOP NOW Undeniably cool.

Jigsaw Nelson Cotton Trench Coat £355 SHOP NOW The ultimate autumn coat.

4. Shearling Jacket + Black Jeans + Converse

Style Notes: For those autumn days when all you want is an outfit that is cosy and easy, an all-black look topped up with a warm shearling jacket is an unbeatably good idea. The perfect shoe for this look? The classic Converse, of course.

Shop the look:

& Other Stories Square-Neck Knit Top £32 SHOP NOW This neckline is so good.

& Other Stories Wide Long Jeans £97 SHOP NOW I'll always love a wide-leg jean.

Whistles Faux Fur Aviator £219 SHOP NOW Oh yes.

CONVERSE Chuck Taylor All Star 70 Canvas High-Top Sneakers £80 SHOP NOW The all-time classic.

5. Oversized Shirt + Tailored Trousers + Beige Trainers

Style Notes: As much as I'm a fan of an all-black ensemble, I've noticed that its the influencers who play with different neutrals and warm tones who really look like autumn dressing pros. I love the understated simplicity of Anouk's outfit, and the way the tonal trainers hit the perfect note of sophisticated and relaxed.

Shop the look:

THE FRANKIE SHOP Piper Pleated Crepe Wide-Leg Pants £228 SHOP NOW The Frankie Shop is a great go-to for tailored pieces.

With Nothing Underneath The Classic: Fine Brushed, Grey £130 SHOP NOW A beautifully warm grey tone.

Whistles Hai Betty Necklace £78 SHOP NOW Pearls continue to be a top jewellery trend—and I'm not complaining.

LOEWE Flow Runner Leather-Trimmed Shell and Suede Sneakers £595 SHOP NOW These Loewe trainers are at the top of my designer shoe wish list.

MANGO Shopper Bag With Buckle £50 SHOP NOW An ultra-versatile leather tote.

6. Jeans + Work Jacket + Bandana + Running Trainers

Style Notes: While I love the Scandi minimalist aesthetic, I'm equally obsessed with their mastery of layering, and how they use classic pieces to create more playful, unique ensembles. Emili's outfit is a perfect example, balancing simple jeans, trainers and knitwear with nostalgic pieces like a gingham shirt and bandana.

Shop the look:

H&M Oversized Cotton Shirt £16 SHOP NOW Made for layering.

Reformation Sienna Oversized Cotton V Neck Sweater £198 SHOP NOW Such a cool, slouchy fit.

AGOLDE Clara Baggy Wide-Leg Organic Jeans £310 SHOP NOW I need these ASAP.

GUCCI Gg Marmont Leather Belt £460 SHOP NOW For a polished touch.

ASICS Gt-2160 Faux Leather-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers £165 SHOP NOW ASICS is the trainer brand to watch.

MANGO Waxed-Effect Parka £150 SHOP NOW Dua Lipa is one of my influencers backing this jacket's comeback this season.

Chan Luu Embroidered Daisy Bandana £32 SHOP NOW Pure nostalgia.

7. Mini Skirt + Blazer + Sambas

Style Notes: It's not all about jeans and trousers—Scandi girls are big fans of mini skirts, and these high hemlines are made to be paired with trainers. Add an oversized blazer and some sleek sunglasses, and you're set.

Shop the look:

COS Shrunken T-Shirt £30 SHOP NOW This fitted silhouette is a great option for layering under an oversized blazer.

Everlane The Dream Mini Skirt £55 SHOP NOW Understatedly cool.

& Other Stories Oversized Blazer £175 SHOP NOW A true wardrobe staple.

MANGO Oversize Knit Sweater £50 SHOP NOW Follow Mary's example and wear tied across your shoulders.

ADIDAS ORIGINALS Samba Og Suede-Trimmed Leather Sneakers £95 SHOP NOW I'm dreaming of getting this Samba colourway.