I Study Scandi Style for Sport—7 Chic Autumn Outfits They Always Wear with Trainers

Try as I might to mix things up, I have come to accept that there's one shoe I'll always wear more than the rest: trainers. Living in London, spending a lot of time on your feet commuting from place to place is a given and, thankfully, these days, trainers are suitable for almost any scenario, from the office to the date-night drinks. It all comes down to how you style them. But a consequence of their universality is that trainer-based outfits can start to feel a bit... dull. I know I've maxed out the ways in which to wear mine!

Now, with autumn on the horizon, I'm determined to seek out fresh inspiration. And where better to look than to the Scandi fashion set and their irresistibly chic trainer outfits?

@frannfyne wearing black jeans, beige leather jacket and trainers

(Image credit: @frannfyne)

From my research, the Scandi lot fall into two camps when it comes to styling trainers for autumn. The first is sleek minimalism, where trainers are given an effortless, "I-just-threw-this-on" vibe to balance out the more polished aesthetic of contemporary tailoring and sleek separates. The second is more irreverent, where fashionable faces, such as content creator Amaka Hamelijnck, pair trainers with a more playful mix of pieces: Think double denim coupled with brightly-coloured kicks.

However you define your personal style, you're sure to find a Scandi look that inspires you. Here, see my pick of six trainer outfits curated by our favourite Scandi tastemakers that I'll be copying this autumn.

7 Scandi-Girl Trainer Outfits to Recreate This Autumn

1. Jeans + Leather Trench + Sambas

@_jeanettemadsen_ wearing jeans, leather trench and Sambas

(Image credit: @_jeanettemadsen_)

Style Notes: This is the kind of effortlessly chic look I could only hope to aspire to re-create. The best part is, it's made up of so many wardrobe staples that you can mix and match throughout the season to create a plethora of looks.

Shop the look:

Crewneck T-Shirt
& Other Stories
Crewneck T-Shirt

One of my favourite go-to t-shirts.

Column Jeans - Straight
COS
Column Jeans - Straight

I'm such a fan of COS jeans.

Belted Leather Coat
Arket
Belted Leather Coat

You'll never regret owning a black leather trench.

Samba Og Leather and Suede Sneakers
ADIDAS ORIGINALS
Samba Og Leather and Suede Sneakers

The Samba's popularity is unrivalled.

The Midi New York | Mocha Suede & Mocha Smooth | Demellier
DeMellier
The Midi New York Bag

I love how Madsen contrasts the black leather trench with the soft brown tote.

2. Double Denim + Colourful Trainers

@amaka.hamelijnck wearing denim jacket, jeans and green trainers

(Image credit: @amaka.hamelijnck)

Style Notes: This outfit is a brilliant way to inject a little colour into autumn dressing without going full maximalist. Double denim is a look that will never go out of style, and I love how Hamelijnck breaks up the blue with her vibrant green trainers.

Shop the look:

Val 90s Mid Rise Straight Jeans
Reformation
Val 90s Mid Rise Straight Jeans

Such a cool fit.

Rory Denim Jacket
ANINE BING
Rory Denim Jacket

The perfect match.

Compact Wool Cashmere Blend Jumper | Navy
Jigsaw
Compact Wool Cashmere Blend Jumper | Navy

I love how Amaka keeps to the blue colour story with her clothes—it makes the whole look seem more considered.

Chunky Mariner-Chain Necklace
COS
Chunky Mariner-Chain Necklace

A chunky chain is a brilliant finishing touch.

Skyhand Og Leather-Trimmed Suede Sneakers
ASICS
Skyhand Og Leather-Trimmed Suede Sneakers

Such a gorgeous green.

Small Silvana Bucket Bag
Reformation
Small Silvana Bucket Bag

For an extra injection of colour, follow Amaka's lead and opt for the very on-trend burgundy bag.

3. Striped Top + Tailored Trousers + Trench + Running Shoes

@nnennaechem wearing striped top, tailored trousers, trench and running shoes

(Image credit: @nnennaechem)

Style Notes: Proving that trainers can be a part of a more polished ensemble, Nnenna's look is a brilliant example of how to wear trainers for a more professional scenario. The chunky running shoe silhouette is a great way to make these tailored styles feel more contemporary.

Shop the look:

Striped Easy Fit Crew Neck T-Shirt
Nobody's Child
Striped Easy Fit Crew Neck T-Shirt

A Breton stripe is so classic.

Mason Pant
Reformation
Mason Pant

Our whole team is obsessed with these trousers.

Classic Leather Belt
COS
Classic Leather Belt

A black leather belt is the easiest way to make an outfit look more pulled together.

New Balance 610 Sneakers
& Other Stories
New Balance 610 Sneakers

Undeniably cool.

Nelson Cotton Trench Coat | Stone
Jigsaw
Nelson Cotton Trench Coat

The ultimate autumn coat.

4. Shearling Jacket + Black Jeans + Converse

@cassklatzkow wearing black jacket, jeans and Converse.

(Image credit: @cassklatzkow)

Style Notes: For those autumn days when all you want is an outfit that is cosy and easy, an all-black look topped up with a warm shearling jacket is an unbeatably good idea. The perfect shoe for this look? The classic Converse, of course.

Shop the look:

Square-Neck Knit Top
& Other Stories
Square-Neck Knit Top

This neckline is so good.

Wide Long Jeans
& Other Stories
Wide Long Jeans

I'll always love a wide-leg jean.

Faux Fur Aviator
Whistles
Faux Fur Aviator

Oh yes.

Chuck Taylor All Star 70 Canvas High-Top Sneakers
CONVERSE
Chuck Taylor All Star 70 Canvas High-Top Sneakers

The all-time classic.

5. Oversized Shirt + Tailored Trousers + Beige Trainers

@anoukyve wearing beige trousers, grey shirt and beige trainers

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Style Notes: As much as I'm a fan of an all-black ensemble, I've noticed that its the influencers who play with different neutrals and warm tones who really look like autumn dressing pros. I love the understated simplicity of Anouk's outfit, and the way the tonal trainers hit the perfect note of sophisticated and relaxed.

Shop the look:

Piper Pleated Crepe Wide-Leg Pants
THE FRANKIE SHOP
Piper Pleated Crepe Wide-Leg Pants

The Frankie Shop is a great go-to for tailored pieces.

The Classic: Fine Brushed, Grey
With Nothing Underneath
The Classic: Fine Brushed, Grey

A beautifully warm grey tone.

Hai Betty Necklace
Whistles
Hai Betty Necklace

Pearls continue to be a top jewellery trend—and I'm not complaining.

Flow Runner Leather-Trimmed Shell and Suede Sneakers
LOEWE
Flow Runner Leather-Trimmed Shell and Suede Sneakers

These Loewe trainers are at the top of my designer shoe wish list.

Shopper Bag With Buckle
MANGO
Shopper Bag With Buckle

An ultra-versatile leather tote.

6. Jeans + Work Jacket + Bandana + Running Trainers

@emilisindlev wearing jeans, work jacket and trainers

(Image credit: @emilisindlev)

Style Notes: While I love the Scandi minimalist aesthetic, I'm equally obsessed with their mastery of layering, and how they use classic pieces to create more playful, unique ensembles. Emili's outfit is a perfect example, balancing simple jeans, trainers and knitwear with nostalgic pieces like a gingham shirt and bandana.

Shop the look:

Oversized Cotton Shirt
H&M
Oversized Cotton Shirt

Made for layering.

Sienna Oversized Cotton V Neck Sweater
Reformation
Sienna Oversized Cotton V Neck Sweater

Such a cool, slouchy fit.

Clara Baggy Wide-Leg Organic Jeans
AGOLDE
Clara Baggy Wide-Leg Organic Jeans

I need these ASAP.

Gg Marmont Leather Belt
GUCCI
Gg Marmont Leather Belt

For a polished touch.

Gt-2160 Faux Leather-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers
ASICS
Gt-2160 Faux Leather-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers

ASICS is the trainer brand to watch.

Waxed-Effect Parka
MANGO
Waxed-Effect Parka

Dua Lipa is one of my influencers backing this jacket's comeback this season.

Embroidered Daisy Bandana
Chan Luu
Embroidered Daisy Bandana

Pure nostalgia.

7. Mini Skirt + Blazer + Sambas

@maryljean wearing a mini skirt, oversized blazer and Sambas.

(Image credit: @maryljean)

Style Notes: It's not all about jeans and trousers—Scandi girls are big fans of mini skirts, and these high hemlines are made to be paired with trainers. Add an oversized blazer and some sleek sunglasses, and you're set.

Shop the look:

Shrunken T-Shirt
COS
Shrunken T-Shirt

This fitted silhouette is a great option for layering under an oversized blazer.

The Dream Mini Skirt
Everlane
The Dream Mini Skirt

Understatedly cool.

Oversized Blazer
& Other Stories
Oversized Blazer

A true wardrobe staple.

Oversize Knit Sweater
MANGO
Oversize Knit Sweater

Follow Mary's example and wear tied across your shoulders.

Samba Og Suede-Trimmed Leather Sneakers
ADIDAS ORIGINALS
Samba Og Suede-Trimmed Leather Sneakers

I'm dreaming of getting this Samba colourway.

Monochroms Cat-Eye Acetate Sunglasses
CELINE EYEWEAR
Monochroms Cat-Eye Acetate Sunglasses

Wear at every opportunity.

