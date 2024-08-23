I Study Scandi Style for Sport—7 Chic Autumn Outfits They Always Wear with Trainers
Try as I might to mix things up, I have come to accept that there's one shoe I'll always wear more than the rest: trainers. Living in London, spending a lot of time on your feet commuting from place to place is a given and, thankfully, these days, trainers are suitable for almost any scenario, from the office to the date-night drinks. It all comes down to how you style them. But a consequence of their universality is that trainer-based outfits can start to feel a bit... dull. I know I've maxed out the ways in which to wear mine!
Now, with autumn on the horizon, I'm determined to seek out fresh inspiration. And where better to look than to the Scandi fashion set and their irresistibly chic trainer outfits?
From my research, the Scandi lot fall into two camps when it comes to styling trainers for autumn. The first is sleek minimalism, where trainers are given an effortless, "I-just-threw-this-on" vibe to balance out the more polished aesthetic of contemporary tailoring and sleek separates. The second is more irreverent, where fashionable faces, such as content creator Amaka Hamelijnck, pair trainers with a more playful mix of pieces: Think double denim coupled with brightly-coloured kicks.
However you define your personal style, you're sure to find a Scandi look that inspires you. Here, see my pick of six trainer outfits curated by our favourite Scandi tastemakers that I'll be copying this autumn.
7 Scandi-Girl Trainer Outfits to Recreate This Autumn
1. Jeans + Leather Trench + Sambas
Style Notes: This is the kind of effortlessly chic look I could only hope to aspire to re-create. The best part is, it's made up of so many wardrobe staples that you can mix and match throughout the season to create a plethora of looks.
Shop the look:
I love how Madsen contrasts the black leather trench with the soft brown tote.
2. Double Denim + Colourful Trainers
Style Notes: This outfit is a brilliant way to inject a little colour into autumn dressing without going full maximalist. Double denim is a look that will never go out of style, and I love how Hamelijnck breaks up the blue with her vibrant green trainers.
Shop the look:
I love how Amaka keeps to the blue colour story with her clothes—it makes the whole look seem more considered.
For an extra injection of colour, follow Amaka's lead and opt for the very on-trend burgundy bag.
3. Striped Top + Tailored Trousers + Trench + Running Shoes
Style Notes: Proving that trainers can be a part of a more polished ensemble, Nnenna's look is a brilliant example of how to wear trainers for a more professional scenario. The chunky running shoe silhouette is a great way to make these tailored styles feel more contemporary.
Shop the look:
A black leather belt is the easiest way to make an outfit look more pulled together.
4. Shearling Jacket + Black Jeans + Converse
Style Notes: For those autumn days when all you want is an outfit that is cosy and easy, an all-black look topped up with a warm shearling jacket is an unbeatably good idea. The perfect shoe for this look? The classic Converse, of course.
Shop the look:
5. Oversized Shirt + Tailored Trousers + Beige Trainers
Style Notes: As much as I'm a fan of an all-black ensemble, I've noticed that its the influencers who play with different neutrals and warm tones who really look like autumn dressing pros. I love the understated simplicity of Anouk's outfit, and the way the tonal trainers hit the perfect note of sophisticated and relaxed.
Shop the look:
The Frankie Shop is a great go-to for tailored pieces.
These Loewe trainers are at the top of my designer shoe wish list.
6. Jeans + Work Jacket + Bandana + Running Trainers
Style Notes: While I love the Scandi minimalist aesthetic, I'm equally obsessed with their mastery of layering, and how they use classic pieces to create more playful, unique ensembles. Emili's outfit is a perfect example, balancing simple jeans, trainers and knitwear with nostalgic pieces like a gingham shirt and bandana.
Shop the look:
Dua Lipa is one of my influencers backing this jacket's comeback this season.
7. Mini Skirt + Blazer + Sambas
Style Notes: It's not all about jeans and trousers—Scandi girls are big fans of mini skirts, and these high hemlines are made to be paired with trainers. Add an oversized blazer and some sleek sunglasses, and you're set.
Shop the look:
This fitted silhouette is a great option for layering under an oversized blazer.
I'm dreaming of getting this Samba colourway.
