3 French Vs 3 Scandi Knitwear Trends Set to Be Everywhere This Winter
As fashion editors we're often asked where we look to for outfit inspiration, and while the starting place will often be the runway, street style has become just as influential for the individual, and I always seem to find myself screenshotting outfits from the same two places—France and Scandinavia. Of course, there are cool girls in every postcode, but if like me you find yourself caught between classic and romantic styles (something French woman have effortlessly mastered), and fresh, modern minimalism (a Scandi staple) it's inevitable you will find something you love in outfit signatures of each city.
Now that the weather has shifted and winter is coming into full effect, my own wardrobe is predominately based around knitwear, and although there is nothing easier or more comforting than pulling on a thick knit with a pair of jeans, my ensembles have started to feel a little samey as of late. Don't get me wrong, my cute cardigans from Sézane, and cool crew necks from ARKET still very much serve their purpose, but I've been on the hunt for new ways to make old knitwear feel new again.
While Londoners are committing to fleeces and New Yorkers are experimenting with knit tanks, I decided to search through Instagram to find out which winter knitwear trends are cropping up in Sweden, Denmark, Paris and Marseille to help you stay one step ahead. Will you be polished and pretty team France or casual-cool team Scandi? Keep scrolling to find out.
SCANDI TRENDS
1. Bell Sleeves
Style Notes: Take the humble crew neck, turn up the volume, and what do you get? The sleek and slouchy bell-sleeved jumper of course—and designers have been subtly weaving this detail into jumpers for the last couple of years without us even knowing. Longer, wider, finger-tip skimming cuffs make a jumper feel cosier and somehow more premium, and you won't find Scandis rolling up their sleeves when you can be comfortable in a warm knit like this.
Shop Bell Sleeve Jumpers:
2. Chocolate Brown
Style Notes: It's been the breakaway colour trend of 2024, so it makes perfect sense that deep cocoa browns would appear somewhere on this list. Rich, luxurious and inviting, dark brown has universally flattering appeal and feels warmer than tried and tested black. On the days that you don't know what to wear, mixing dark brown with shades of caramel and cream a la Annabel Rosendahl [pictured above] is always a winning formula that looks undeniably expensive.
Shop Brown Jumpers:
3. Fair Isle
Style Notes: Although the Fair Isle jumper's roots began in Scotland, they have become almost as synonymous with Scandi winters as fir trees and the Northern Lights. Fishermen in Northern Europe may have been wearing this knit for centuries, but the street style set have been working it into their own wardrobes after a luxurious update from the likes of Khaite and Loro Piana made traditional knits feel runway-ready. Our tip? Pair with dark wash jeans and patent boots to make it feel particularly polished.
Shop Fair Isle Knits:
ARCH4's impressive sustainability credentials are well worth checking out.
I'm convinced—you won't find a more expensive looking Fair Isle for cheaper.
FRENCH TRENDS
4. Knit Co-Ords
Style Notes: French women are known for their ability to make any ensemble feel effortless, and what could be more simple (yet more effective), than throwing on an outfit that takes less than 5 to put together? Matchy-matchy co-ords + ladylike shoes = the perfect off-duty outfit, especially in soft lambswool or cashmere. And if you don't have plans this weekend, they're equally set for a laidback couple of days spent lounging. Treat yourself!
Shop Knit Co-Ords:
5. Collared Cardigan
Style Notes: Think of the basics of a French uniform and it's likely that in amongst the bouclé jackets, skinny jeans, and ballet pumps you'll have a cardigan or two in the mix. Well, in 2024 Parisians seem to be moving away from the classic cardi and investing in a collared version that feels a little cooler. Wear the lapels open over your blazer like Anne Laure Mais [pictured above] and you have a new cold-weather look thats perfect for the office.
Shop Collared Knits:
I'm between this biscuit beige and the charcoal grey version.
6. Zip Up Jumper
Style Notes: Now to a trend I'm sure we can all agree on, zip-up jumpers are the go-to for fashion insiders in just about every country for their easy throw-on-and-go appeal. Before you relegate them to your post-gym cover-up though, chunkier, premium quality knits deserve their moment in the spotlight as they pair so well with just about everything from leggings to slip dresses, and I'm convinced that these thick jumpers will be your best defence against the cold when the temperature really drops.
Shop Zip Up Jumpers:
We're predicting navy as the next big colour trend for next season.
Remy Farrell is a London-based shopping editor with nearly 10 years of editorial experience covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. After graduating with a journalism degree and working on the editorial and fashion teams for titles such as Grazia, Elle, Cosmopolitan and British Vogue, she moved into the luxury e-commerce sector, working as fashion assistant at TheOutnet.com styling for the social media channels and helping to develop the collections for the in-house brand Iris & Ink. After expanding an assisting and styling portfolio that includes shooting talent such as Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Miquita Oliver, she also branched out into beauty, creating tried-and-tested reviews and diverse beauty content.In her role as shopping editor at Who What Wear, Remy is interested in discovering new and exciting brands to share with the Who What Wear readership and particularly loves uncovering hidden gems at affordable prices to make shopping accessible to everyone.Born and raised in Sheffield, Yorkshire, Remy moved to London in 2014 and lives in the Docklands with her partner and pug Billie.
