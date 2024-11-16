3 French Vs 3 Scandi Knitwear Trends Set to Be Everywhere This Winter

As fashion editors we're often asked where we look to for outfit inspiration, and while the starting place will often be the runway, street style has become just as influential for the individual, and I always seem to find myself screenshotting outfits from the same two places—France and Scandinavia. Of course, there are cool girls in every postcode , but if like me you find yourself caught between classic and romantic styles (something French woman have effortlessly mastered), and fresh, modern minimalism (a Scandi staple) it's inevitable you will find something you love in outfit signatures of each city.



Now that the weather has shifted and winter is coming into full effect, my own wardrobe is predominately based around knitwear , and although there is nothing easier or more comforting than pulling on a thick knit with a pair of jeans, my ensembles have started to feel a little samey as of late. Don't get me wrong, my cute cardigans from Sézane, and cool crew necks from ARKET still very much serve their purpose, but I've been on the hunt for new ways to make old knitwear feel new again.

While Londoners are committing to fleeces and New Yorkers are experimenting with knit tanks, I decided to search through Instagram to find out which winter knitwear trends are cropping up in Sweden, Denmark, Paris and Marseille to help you stay one step ahead. Will you be polished and pretty team France or casual-cool team Scandi? Keep scrolling to find out.

SCANDI TRENDS

1. Bell Sleeves

Style Notes: Take the humble crew neck, turn up the volume, and what do you get? The sleek and slouchy bell-sleeved jumper of course—and designers have been subtly weaving this detail into jumpers for the last couple of years without us even knowing. Longer, wider, finger-tip skimming cuffs make a jumper feel cosier and somehow more premium, and you won't find Scandis rolling up their sleeves when you can be comfortable in a warm knit like this.

Shop Bell Sleeve Jumpers:

MANGO Combined High Collar Sweater £60 SHOP NOW Bravo, Mango! Minimalism, perfected.

Toteme Signature Stripe Turtleneck Light Sand £420 SHOP NOW A bestseller year after year.

Gobi Cashmere Organic Colour Cashmere Bell-Sleeve Sweater £92 SHOP NOW Just so elegant.

Whistles Black Wide Sleeve High Neck Top £69 £27 SHOP NOW Ideal for tucking into high waistbands.

2. Chocolate Brown

Style Notes: It's been the breakaway colour trend of 2024, so it makes perfect sense that deep cocoa browns would appear somewhere on this list. Rich, luxurious and inviting, dark brown has universally flattering appeal and feels warmer than tried and tested black. On the days that you don't know what to wear, mixing dark brown with shades of caramel and cream a la Annabel Rosendahl [pictured above] is always a winning formula that looks undeniably expensive.

Shop Brown Jumpers:

H&M Cashmere-Blend Polo-Neck Jumper £140 SHOP NOW Sumptuous cashmere in bitter chocolate? Sign me up.

COS Pure Cashmere Turtleneck Jumper £180 SHOP NOW You can always rely on COS to get knitwear trends right.

ARKET Nativa Wool Jumper £77 SHOP NOW The scoop neck is the perfect finishing touch.

ZARA Fitted Knit Cardigan £36 SHOP NOW I'm adding this to my basket as we speak.

3. Fair Isle

Style Notes: Although the Fair Isle jumper's roots began in Scotland, they have become almost as synonymous with Scandi winters as fir trees and the Northern Lights. Fishermen in Northern Europe may have been wearing this knit for centuries, but the street style set have been working it into their own wardrobes after a luxurious update from the likes of Khaite and Loro Piana made traditional knits feel runway-ready. Our tip? Pair with dark wash jeans and patent boots to make it feel particularly polished.

Shop Fair Isle Knits:

ARCH4 Jackson Fair Isle Cashmere Sweater £625 SHOP NOW ARCH4's impressive sustainability credentials are well worth checking out.

H&M Jacquard-Knit Polo-Neck Jumper £25 SHOP NOW I'm convinced—you won't find a more expensive looking Fair Isle for cheaper.

Nobodys Child Cream Fair Isle Chunky Knitted Wool Jumper £115 SHOP NOW So good with a tailored wool coat.

Polo Ralph Lauren Fair Isle Alpaca Blend Cardigan £449 SHOP NOW It's Fair Isle season over at Ralph Lauren.

FRENCH TRENDS

4. Knit Co-Ords

Style Notes: French women are known for their ability to make any ensemble feel effortless, and what could be more simple (yet more effective), than throwing on an outfit that takes less than 5 to put together? Matchy-matchy co-ords + ladylike shoes = the perfect off-duty outfit, especially in soft lambswool or cashmere. And if you don't have plans this weekend, they're equally set for a laidback couple of days spent lounging. Treat yourself!

Shop Knit Co-Ords:

Hobbs Gaskell Co-Ord Wool Cotton Jumper £129 SHOP NOW I would happily style this with a pair of knee-high boots.

ASOS EDITION Ribbed Knitted Midi Skirt Co-Ord in Taupe £55 SHOP NOW This has "French girl" written all over it.

Sézane Naelle Skirt £135 SHOP NOW If Sézane are backing it, it's officially French approved.

ASOS EDITION Knitted Rib Wide Leg Trouser Co-Ord in Khaki £55 SHOP NOW The wide-leg fit is *chef's kiss*

5. Collared Cardigan

Style Notes: Think of the basics of a French uniform and it's likely that in amongst the bouclé jackets, skinny jeans, and ballet pumps you'll have a cardigan or two in the mix. Well, in 2024 Parisians seem to be moving away from the classic cardi and investing in a collared version that feels a little cooler. Wear the lapels open over your blazer like Anne Laure Mais [pictured above] and you have a new cold-weather look thats perfect for the office.

Shop Collared Knits:

Uniqlo 100% Merino Ribbed Polo Cardigan £35 SHOP NOW This comes in six equally great colours.

ARKET Double-Face Popover Shirt £149 SHOP NOW A collar and a bell sleeve? This is how to tick off trends at once.

ZARA Knit Wrap Cardigan £36 SHOP NOW It's impossible not to feel cosier in this.

Abercrombie Notch-Neck Cable Collared Sweater £58 SHOP NOW I'm between this biscuit beige and the charcoal grey version.

6. Zip Up Jumper

Style Notes: Now to a trend I'm sure we can all agree on, zip-up jumpers are the go-to for fashion insiders in just about every country for their easy throw-on-and-go appeal. Before you relegate them to your post-gym cover-up though, chunkier, premium quality knits deserve their moment in the spotlight as they pair so well with just about everything from leggings to slip dresses, and I'm convinced that these thick jumpers will be your best defence against the cold when the temperature really drops.

Shop Zip Up Jumpers:

VARLEY Reid Ribbed-Knit Half-Zip Sweater £114 SHOP NOW Varley have your entire winter wardrobe covered.

COS Chunky Flecked Wool Zip-Up Cardigan £125 SHOP NOW This entire outfit is worth replicating.

New Look Black Striped Cable Knit Zip Through Cardigan £27 SHOP NOW Just add black leggings and Chelsea boots.