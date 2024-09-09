7 Cool Fashion Trends You’ll See All Over Europe This Autumn
Euro summer might be drawing to a close, but Euro autumn is just beginning. However sad you are to say goodbye to barbecues and beach days, there's plenty to look forward to—sartorially and otherwise.
Autumn in Europe offers a different kind of charm. Imagine strolling cobbled streets lined with golden leaves, ducking into warm coffee shops for a hot cinnamon bun or browsing old bookshops to escape the chill. It's all very romantic.
And then there's the fashion. This autumn, expect the classics—longline coats, leather Chelsea boots, tonal browns and cashmere layers. But fresh trends are already appearing from Paris to Copenhagen, promising a stylish season ahead. Many of the looks we highlighted in our bumper AW24 trend report have started filtering into street style, from playful bubble hems to double-dose denim. Others have been simmering under the surface, ready to become the next ballet flat or waistcoat (i.e. a big deal).
Without further ado, scroll on to see the seven trends set to dominate Europe this autumn.
7 EUROPEAN AUTUMN TRENDS TO TAKE NOTE OF:
1. Bubble Hems
Style Notes: The 1980s continues to have a huge influence on modern fashion. The latest revival? Love it or hate it, the bubble skirt (also known as the balloon skirt) is back in a major way. Look to the Scandi style set for fun ways to wear this playful silhouette.
Shop the Trend:
2. Supersized Bags
Style Notes: While the mini bag trend was cute, most of us need more space for our on-the-go essentials—and a few extras. Enter the XXL tote, set to be tucked under the arms of the chicest influencers this season.
Shop the Trend:
3. Leopard Print Anything
Style Notes: Leopard print is the trend that keeps on giving. This truly timeless motif pops up in some form every season, but for AW24, anything goes. That being said, we're particularly eager to recreate Anne-Laure's trousers look...
Shop the Trend:
4. Column Silhouettes
Style Notes: Sophisticated column-like cuts have been growing in popularity over the past few seasons, but they're about to peak in popularity. There's something seriously refined about this not-too-tight, not-too-loose shape.
Shop the Trend:
5. Olive Outerwear
Style Notes: Earthy green shades—think olive and khaki—will be trending across the board, but Parisians are already incorporating this timeless hue into their outerwear collections. It's basically a neutral, meaning it will go with everything you already own.
Shop the Trend:
The kind of layering piece you'll wonder how you ever lived without.
6. Denim on Denim
Style Notes: Double denim is often worn with two different washes, but we're seeing a shift toward matching looks. Choose a coordinating set or two almost identical blues to give the Canadian tuxedo a 2024 update.
Shop the Trend:
Denim jackets are nothing new, but the stripes set this one apart.
7. Hats, Glorious Hats
Style Notes: The AW24 catwalks have spoken, and they're united on one unexpected thing: hats are in. A beret is a fail-safe starting point, but don't be afraid to branch out into caps and bucket hats in autumn-friendly fabrications.
Shop the Trend:
Bébhinn Campbell is an Edinburgh-based fashion and lifestyle writer and editor. She started her first blog at age 14 and went on to intern at print and digital publications in Berlin and London, including Dazed & Confused and Indie magazine.
A job at a fashion startup took Bébhinn from Ireland to Scotland in 2019, where she now works as a freelance journalist and copywriter covering everything from travel and interiors to styling advice. As a contributor to Who What Wear, Bébhinn always keeps her eyes peeled for emerging trends and looks worth writing about. She prides herself on her ability to cut through the noise and identify solid investment buys, exciting new brands and fresh takes on classic design.
In her spare time, Bébhinn enjoys perusing Edinburgh’s best vintage shops, working through her out-of-control book collection and watching dog reels on Instagram.
