7 Cool Fashion Trends You’ll See All Over Europe This Autumn

Euro summer might be drawing to a close, but Euro autumn is just beginning. However sad you are to say goodbye to barbecues and beach days, there's plenty to look forward to—sartorially and otherwise.

Autumn in Europe offers a different kind of charm. Imagine strolling cobbled streets lined with golden leaves, ducking into warm coffee shops for a hot cinnamon bun or browsing old bookshops to escape the chill. It's all very romantic.

(Image credit: @byteganfrances)

And then there's the fashion. This autumn, expect the classics—longline coats, leather Chelsea boots, tonal browns and cashmere layers. But fresh trends are already appearing from Paris to Copenhagen, promising a stylish season ahead. Many of the looks we highlighted in our bumper AW24 trend report have started filtering into street style, from playful bubble hems to double-dose denim. Others have been simmering under the surface, ready to become the next ballet flat or waistcoat (i.e. a big deal).

Without further ado, scroll on to see the seven trends set to dominate Europe this autumn.

7 EUROPEAN AUTUMN TRENDS TO TAKE NOTE OF:

1. Bubble Hems

Style Notes: The 1980s continues to have a huge influence on modern fashion. The latest revival? Love it or hate it, the bubble skirt (also known as the balloon skirt) is back in a major way. Look to the Scandi style set for fun ways to wear this playful silhouette.

Shop the Trend:

ZARA Balloon Midi Skirt £30 SHOP NOW Start with an affordable piece to see if this trend is for you.

Reformation Babette Dress £228 SHOP NOW LBDs are always classic, even those with a puffy skirt.

COS Balloon-Hem Maxi Skirt £110 SHOP NOW This COS style is a sure sell out.

2. Supersized Bags

Style Notes: While the mini bag trend was cute, most of us need more space for our on-the-go essentials—and a few extras. Enter the XXL tote, set to be tucked under the arms of the chicest influencers this season.

Shop the Trend:

BALLY Belle Large Leather Tote £1800 SHOP NOW Perfect for work or a weekend away.

COS Fold Oversized Tote - Leather £225 SHOP NOW I'd never guess this was from the high street.

KHAITE Frida Suede Shoulder Bag £1910 SHOP NOW A suede style is extra chic.

3. Leopard Print Anything

Style Notes: Leopard print is the trend that keeps on giving. This truly timeless motif pops up in some form every season, but for AW24, anything goes. That being said, we're particularly eager to recreate Anne-Laure's trousers look...

Shop the Trend:

MANGO Leopard-Print Straight Jeans £50 SHOP NOW You'll be surprised how wearable these are.

sézane Betty Cardigan £130 SHOP NOW Sézane's knitwear is unmatched.

ZARA Ballet Flats With Animal Print £28 SHOP NOW So cute!

4. Column Silhouettes

Style Notes: Sophisticated column-like cuts have been growing in popularity over the past few seasons, but they're about to peak in popularity. There's something seriously refined about this not-too-tight, not-too-loose shape.

Shop the Trend:

Whistles Jamie Leather Midi Skirt £249 SHOP NOW So! Chic!

M&S Collection Round Neck Ruched Midaxi Column Dress £35 SHOP NOW No, that price isn't a typo.

MANGO Long Pencil Skirt £30 SHOP NOW The maxi hemline on this is so chic.

5. Olive Outerwear

Style Notes: Earthy green shades—think olive and khaki—will be trending across the board, but Parisians are already incorporating this timeless hue into their outerwear collections. It's basically a neutral, meaning it will go with everything you already own.

Shop the Trend:

JOSEPH Comfort Cady Jaden Jacket £337 SHOP NOW The kind of layering piece you'll wonder how you ever lived without.

Arket Snap-Button Trench Coat £229 SHOP NOW Arket always delivers beautiful trench coats.

COS Oversized Embroidered Quilted Jacket £125 SHOP NOW This embroidery and collar on this style are so sweet.

6. Denim on Denim

Style Notes: Double denim is often worn with two different washes, but we're seeing a shift toward matching looks. Choose a coordinating set or two almost identical blues to give the Canadian tuxedo a 2024 update.

Shop the Trend:

VERONICA BEARD Dahl Striped Denim Jacket £400 SHOP NOW Denim jackets are nothing new, but the stripes set this one apart.

VERONICA BEARD Crosbie Striped High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans £300 SHOP NOW I'm into the slight kick-flare.

COS Raw Denim Trousers £85 SHOP NOW This entire look is perfection!

7. Hats, Glorious Hats

Style Notes: The AW24 catwalks have spoken, and they're united on one unexpected thing: hats are in. A beret is a fail-safe starting point, but don't be afraid to branch out into caps and bucket hats in autumn-friendly fabrications.

Shop the Trend:

ISABEL MARANT Logo Patch Bucket Hat £141 SHOP NOW Make it triple denim?

GANNI Brown Structured Rib Beret £75 SHOP NOW This beret comes in lots of wearable colours.