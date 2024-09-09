7 Cool Fashion Trends You’ll See All Over Europe This Autumn

Features

Euro summer might be drawing to a close, but Euro autumn is just beginning. However sad you are to say goodbye to barbecues and beach days, there's plenty to look forward to—sartorially and otherwise.

Autumn in Europe offers a different kind of charm. Imagine strolling cobbled streets lined with golden leaves, ducking into warm coffee shops for a hot cinnamon bun or browsing old bookshops to escape the chill. It's all very romantic.

EUROPEAN AUTUMN FASHION TRENDS

(Image credit: @byteganfrances)

And then there's the fashion. This autumn, expect the classics—longline coats, leather Chelsea boots, tonal browns and cashmere layers. But fresh trends are already appearing from Paris to Copenhagen, promising a stylish season ahead. Many of the looks we highlighted in our bumper AW24 trend report have started filtering into street style, from playful bubble hems to double-dose denim. Others have been simmering under the surface, ready to become the next ballet flat or waistcoat (i.e. a big deal).

Without further ado, scroll on to see the seven trends set to dominate Europe this autumn.

1. Bubble Hems

European autumn fashion trends: @nnennaechem wears a skirt with a bubble hem

(Image credit: @nnennaechem)

Style Notes: The 1980s continues to have a huge influence on modern fashion. The latest revival? Love it or hate it, the bubble skirt (also known as the balloon skirt) is back in a major way. Look to the Scandi style set for fun ways to wear this playful silhouette.

Shop the Trend:

Balloon Midi Skirt
ZARA
Balloon Midi Skirt

Start with an affordable piece to see if this trend is for you.

Babette Dress
Reformation
Babette Dress

LBDs are always classic, even those with a puffy skirt.

Balloon-Hem Maxi Skirt
COS
Balloon-Hem Maxi Skirt

This COS style is a sure sell out.

2. Supersized Bags

European autumn fashion trends: @modedamour carries an oversized bag

(Image credit: @modedamour)

Style Notes: While the mini bag trend was cute, most of us need more space for our on-the-go essentials—and a few extras. Enter the XXL tote, set to be tucked under the arms of the chicest influencers this season.

Shop the Trend:

Belle Large Leather Tote
BALLY
Belle Large Leather Tote

Perfect for work or a weekend away.

Fold Oversized Tote - Leather
COS
Fold Oversized Tote - Leather

I'd never guess this was from the high street.

Frida Suede Shoulder Bag
KHAITE
Frida Suede Shoulder Bag

A suede style is extra chic.

3. Leopard Print Anything

European autumn fashion trends: @annelauremais wears leopard print trousers

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

Style Notes: Leopard print is the trend that keeps on giving. This truly timeless motif pops up in some form every season, but for AW24, anything goes. That being said, we're particularly eager to recreate Anne-Laure's trousers look...

Shop the Trend:

Leopard-Print Straight Jeans
MANGO
Leopard-Print Straight Jeans

You'll be surprised how wearable these are.

Sézane Betty Cardigan
sézane
Betty Cardigan

Sézane's knitwear is unmatched.

Ballet Flats With Animal Print
ZARA
Ballet Flats With Animal Print

So cute!

4. Column Silhouettes

European autumn fashion trends: @ingridedvinsen wears a leather skirt and sheer socks

(Image credit: @ingridedvinsen)

Style Notes: Sophisticated column-like cuts have been growing in popularity over the past few seasons, but they're about to peak in popularity. There's something seriously refined about this not-too-tight, not-too-loose shape.

Shop the Trend:

Jamie Leather Midi Skirt
Whistles
Jamie Leather Midi Skirt

So! Chic!

Round Neck Ruched Midaxi Column Dress
M&S Collection
Round Neck Ruched Midaxi Column Dress

No, that price isn't a typo.

Long Pencil Skirt
MANGO
Long Pencil Skirt

The maxi hemline on this is so chic.

5. Olive Outerwear

European autumn fashion trends: @frannfyne wears an olive blazer

(Image credit: @frannfyne)

Style Notes: Earthy green shades—think olive and khaki—will be trending across the board, but Parisians are already incorporating this timeless hue into their outerwear collections. It's basically a neutral, meaning it will go with everything you already own.

Shop the Trend:

Comfort Cady Jaden Jacket
JOSEPH
Comfort Cady Jaden Jacket

The kind of layering piece you'll wonder how you ever lived without.

Snap-Button Trench Coat - Khaki Green - Arket Gb
Arket
Snap-Button Trench Coat

Arket always delivers beautiful trench coats.

Oversized Embroidered Quilted Jacket
COS
Oversized Embroidered Quilted Jacket

This embroidery and collar on this style are so sweet.

6. Denim on Denim

European autumn fashion trends: @lindatol wears double denim

(Image credit: @lindatol_)

Style Notes: Double denim is often worn with two different washes, but we're seeing a shift toward matching looks. Choose a coordinating set or two almost identical blues to give the Canadian tuxedo a 2024 update.

Shop the Trend:

Dahl Striped Denim Jacket
VERONICA BEARD
Dahl Striped Denim Jacket

Denim jackets are nothing new, but the stripes set this one apart.

Crosbie Striped High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
VERONICA BEARD
Crosbie Striped High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans

I'm into the slight kick-flare.

Raw Denim Trousers
COS
Raw Denim Trousers

This entire look is perfection!

7. Hats, Glorious Hats

European autumn fashion trends: @monamali_ wears a denim hat

(Image credit: @monamali_)

Style Notes: The AW24 catwalks have spoken, and they're united on one unexpected thing: hats are in. A beret is a fail-safe starting point, but don't be afraid to branch out into caps and bucket hats in autumn-friendly fabrications.

Shop the Trend:

Logo Patch Bucket Hat
ISABEL MARANT
Logo Patch Bucket Hat

Make it triple denim?

Ganni Brown Structured Rib Beret
GANNI
Brown Structured Rib Beret

This beret comes in lots of wearable colours.

Embroidered-Motif Twill Cap
H&M
Embroidered-Motif Twill Cap

You can't go wrong with a classic cap.

Bébhinn Campbell
Freelance Fashion Editor

Bébhinn Campbell is an Edinburgh-based fashion and lifestyle writer and editor. She started her first blog at age 14 and went on to intern at print and digital publications in Berlin and London, including Dazed & Confused and Indie magazine.

A job at a fashion startup took Bébhinn from Ireland to Scotland in 2019, where she now works as a freelance journalist and copywriter covering everything from travel and interiors to styling advice. As a contributor to Who What Wear, Bébhinn always keeps her eyes peeled for emerging trends and looks worth writing about. She prides herself on her ability to cut through the noise and identify solid investment buys, exciting new brands and fresh takes on classic design.

In her spare time, Bébhinn enjoys perusing Edinburgh’s best vintage shops, working through her out-of-control book collection and watching dog reels on Instagram.

