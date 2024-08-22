4 French Vs 4 Scandi Jacket Trends That Prove You're in the Know This Autumn

Welcome to autumn! Or at least the very cusp of it, and after a short, hot, summer, we can't be the only ones praying for some consistent weather. Despite the spells of sun in the UK, elsewhere in Europe, the fashion set is settling into the new season, and when I'm in need of transitional outfit inspiration, I always end up coming back to the same two areas—France and Scandinavia. Of course, there are chic style references just about anywhere in the world, but given how easily I slip between romantic summer dresses and practical winter minimalism, the French and the Scandis have got both down to a tee.

If anything comes to mind when you think of autumnal fashion, it has to be jackets. When it's too warm for a coat but too breezy to go without, the jacket is the perfect light layer that takes up my closet space the minute September rolls around. In the mix you'll find a car coat from Toteme, a boucle jacket from Sézane, and a couple of warmer winter-ready pieces from ARKET and Ba&Sh, further proof of my divided loyalty to both French and Scandi styling.

european jacket trends 2024

(Image credit: @louloudesaison)

As soon as school is back in session, this collection of jackets really comes into its own—tanks, tees, and linen shirts might have been my go-to over the last few months, but as a big fan of cosy layering, I'm on the hunt for some more cold-weather pieces to add to my collection. While quilted jackets dominate the streets of London and New Yorkers seem to favour bikers, I searched through social to find out the European jacket trends cropping up in Copenhagen, Stockholm, Paris and Cannes to help you stay in the know. Will you be polished and classic team France or casual-cool team Scandi? Keep scrolling to find out.

FRANCE

1. Polished Leather

auropean jacket trends 2024

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

Style Notes: Leather jackets are nothing new, but according to the most stylish French dressers on Instagram, scaling back on all of the hardware, bells and whistles and opting for sleek, pared-back jackets is the key to nailing french style this season. And, if it happens to look like it just stepped off a Celine runway, it scores bonus points from us, particularly when worn with jeans and a white tee.

