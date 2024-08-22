4 French Vs 4 Scandi Jacket Trends That Prove You're in the Know This Autumn

Welcome to autumn! Or at least the very cusp of it, and after a short, hot, summer, we can't be the only ones praying for some consistent weather. Despite the spells of sun in the UK, elsewhere in Europe, the fashion set is settling into the new season, and when I'm in need of transitional outfit inspiration, I always end up coming back to the same two areas—France and Scandinavia. Of course, there are chic style references just about anywhere in the world, but given how easily I slip between romantic summer dresses and practical winter minimalism, the French and the Scandis have got both down to a tee.



If anything comes to mind when you think of autumnal fashion, it has to be jackets. When it's too warm for a coat but too breezy to go without, the jacket is the perfect light layer that takes up my closet space the minute September rolls around. In the mix you'll find a car coat from Toteme, a boucle jacket from Sézane, and a couple of warmer winter-ready pieces from ARKET and Ba&Sh, further proof of my divided loyalty to both French and Scandi styling.

As soon as school is back in session, this collection of jackets really comes into its own—tanks, tees, and linen shirts might have been my go-to over the last few months, but as a big fan of cosy layering, I'm on the hunt for some more cold-weather pieces to add to my collection. While quilted jackets dominate the streets of London and New Yorkers seem to favour bikers, I searched through social to find out the European jacket trends cropping up in Copenhagen, Stockholm, Paris and Cannes to help you stay in the know. Will you be polished and classic team France or casual-cool team Scandi? Keep scrolling to find out.

FRANCE

1. Polished Leather

Style Notes: Leather jackets are nothing new, but according to the most stylish French dressers on Instagram, scaling back on all of the hardware, bells and whistles and opting for sleek, pared-back jackets is the key to nailing french style this season. And, if it happens to look like it just stepped off a Celine runway, it scores bonus points from us, particularly when worn with jeans and a white tee.

2. Canvas Jackets

Style Notes: Deputy editor Maxine Eggenberger called it, canvas jackets are the unexpected smash hit of autumn 2024. Contrast collars, giant pockets and utility detailing weren't on our fashion bingo card, but boy do they make sense when rolled into one laidback style. Keep it casual with baggy denim or try with a mini skirt a la Aude-Julie [pictured above] for a more playful take.

3. Neutral Blazers

Style Notes: Blazers are the perennial favourite that never go out of style, and over the last few years we've watched them get bigger (quite literally in the case of oversized fits), becoming a certified staple in just about every fashion persons wardrobe. Black blazers might have been everywhere in 2023, but in 2024 we're looking to lighter neutrals that bring a dose of freshness to even the most monochrome outfit.

4. Wool and Knit Jackets

Style Notes: The strokably soft cardigan-meets-jacket is becoming increasingly popular for just how easily it blends the best of both worlds. Studier than a fine knit but still lighter than a wool jacket, textured jackets are as ubiquitous for the French as cigarette pants and ballet pumps, and we can get behind any trend that instantly transforms a look in under five minutes.

SCANDINAVIA

5. Bomber Jackets

Style Notes: From Loewe to the Frankie Shop, bomber jackets have been big news over the last two years. Squishy, soft and impossibly cosy, the right bomber can feel like taking your duvet with you on a chilly morning, and we're bound to be grateful for that come winter. Scandis know all about how to make cold-weather dressing look cool (excuse the pun), so copying Ingrid's look [pictured above] works both sartorially and sensibly.

6. Suede Jacket

Style Notes: Searching for the shortcut to looking rich? You just found it in suede. There's something so decadent about this luxurious fabric that makes even boxy, casual jackets feel evening appropriate. Wear with jersey for day and switch out to a slip dress at night and see if the compliments don't come rolling in.

7. Dressed Up Denim

Style Notes: Everyone has a denim jacket in their wardrobe, so to stand out we're looking for styles with a little extra star power. There's nothing wrong with the classic but when you can find denim jackets in every wash, shape and style these days, there's no need to just settle for one. Blazers! Collarless! Belted! Cropped! There's no end to the outfit possibilities, but why not go all out and pair with matching jeans too?

8. Western Jackets

Style Notes: Just when the Cowboy Carter hysteria had died down, Taylor Swift's Eras tour had us dusting off our cowboy boots and Stetsons once again. It's been a very big year for the wild west (fashionably speaking), and the effects are being felt across the world. Expect to see plenty of studs, belts, fringing, leather and suede from the Scandi set in the upcoming months, as we predict the look continuing long into 2025 too.

