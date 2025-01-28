7 Easy, Cool-Girl Outfits With Jeans that Scandi Women are Currently Wearing On Repeat

I tentatively admit, that even as a seasoned fashion editor, it look me a long time to get into jeans. It's not that I don't like denim, and I've always loved it on everyone else, but when it came to finding styles and shapes that flattered my figure, shopping for jeans became such a slog that I ended relying on dresses and tailored trousers instead. Now, a decade deep into my career, I've tried on so many jeans that it was inevitable I would find "the one", and once I got into brand thats worked for me (namely AGOLDE and Citizens of Humanity), you can now find me completing most of my everyday outfits with a wash of denim.

With the goal of looking elegant, effortless and of course, chic, I have turned my newfound love of denim to finding jeans outfit inspo that meets the brief, and one area that always delivers is Scandinavia. With a proven track record of mastering basics, pops of colour and of course, practicality, the Scandi wardrobe manages to stay ahead of the curve while still being fuss-free and easy-to-replicate. A Nordic nonchalance if you will.

As easy as I find it to pull on a pair of jeans and the same crew neck jumper, I'm always on the lookout for new ways to wear my now favourite garment—particularly at the turn of the season, and the Scandi set are delivering in spades. So whether dressing-up dark denim in Oslo, or keeping baggy jeans casual in Copenhagen, read on to discover every jeans outfit I screenshotted to reference later. It's all the inspo you need.

1. Maxi Coat + White Tee + Jeans + Ankle Boots

Style Notes: A cosy, cold-weather look with a sophisticated Scandi slant—what's not to love? This outfit is the easiest way to style up your long winter coat with jeans in a way that still feels polished, but does the job in terms of keeping you warm too. Until it's warm enough to revert back to ballet pumps, we're still obsessed with ankle boots, and this shade of cream feels more spring-ready than classic black.

Shop the Look:

Na-Kd Long Straight Coat £64 SHOP NOW This could easily pass for designer.

H&M Cotton T-Shirt £7 SHOP NOW A high street staple.

Arket Amber Loose Jeans £97 SHOP NOW The indigo wash makes these look even more premium.

Topshop Noah Premium Leather Heeled Smart Boot in Off White £110 £61 SHOP NOW You had me at the square toe and wearable heel.

Demellier The New York Shoulder | Black Small Grain £365 SHOP NOW It doesn't get more elegant than this.

2. Denim Jacket + Loose Jeans + Sandals

Style Notes: Yes, double denim is still a favourite among the regions best dressed! It's just about choosing the right pieces. I'm currently obsessed with denim jackets that go outside of the classic, biker shape—think blazers, bombers, and belted jackets—they pair so well with relaxed jeans and smart shoes to channel effortless sophistication.

Shop the Look:

M&S Collection Denim Belted Relaxed Jacket £50 SHOP NOW Nobody will believe that this is from M&S.

ARKET Rib Racer Tank Top £17 SHOP NOW Well worth having in your arsenal, you can wear these in a hundred different ways.

Per Una Lyocell Rich Pleat Front Wide Leg Jeans £45 SHOP NOW Flattering pleats create the perfect silhouette.

Charles & Keith Strappy Block-Heel Slingback Sandals £55 SHOP NOW Wear with denim and your favourite party dress.

LOULOU DE SAISON Leather and Calf Hair Tote £800 SHOP NOW A fun spin on the classic black tote.

3. Blazer + Oversized Shirt + Wide Jeans + Boots

Style Notes: It's clear from scrolling through socials that Scandi women love the blazer + jeans combination as much as we do. Similarly, they bank on one of the best ways to wear the combo is by pairing an boxy blazer (naturally), with an oversized size and equally baggy jeans to give the proportions a masculine edge.

Shop the Look:

THE FRANKIE SHOP Gelso Oversized Tencel Lyocell-Blend Blazer £350 SHOP NOW A bestseller for good reason.

New Look Blue Striped Cotton Oxford Shirt £28 SHOP NOW You can't argue with that impressive price.

CITIZENS OF HUMANITY Ayla Baggy Distressed High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans £340 SHOP NOW An editor and influencer favourite.

KHAITE Nevada 40 Leather Ankle Boots £1370 SHOP NOW I can't believe that these are still in stock.

The Row Astra Bowling Bag in Leather £2280 SHOP NOW Another great option from The Row for these who missed out on the Margaux.

4. Aviator Jacket + Wide Jeans + Leopard Print Accessories

Style Notes: The aviator jacket is another outerwear hero that crosses over between Scandi and British style, reaffirming that is a piece worth investing in for chilly spells. Keeping it clean and effortless (the Scandi way) means no bells and whistles, but simply pairing yours with black cashmere, true blue denim, and a point of interest in the form of leopard accessories.

Shop the Look:

GANT Leather Jacket £500 SHOP NOW Act fast—this is selling through quickly!

Uniqlo 100% Cashmere Crew Neck Jumper £80 SHOP NOW I always trust Uniqlo with quality basics.

Uniqlo Wide Straight Jeans £35 SHOP NOW That includes denim too.

& Other Stories Leopard-Print Tote Bag £155 SHOP NOW A luxury-inspired touch without having to break the bank.

5. Baggy Jumper + Black Jeans + Scarf

Style Notes: Over the past few months, we've spotted so many Londoners wearing red knits, but the Scandis have known their way around knitwear trends for years and years. Wearing yours with simple black jeans and a matching scarf creates an unmissable look that is the perfect balance between low-maintenance hibernating, and polished and put-together—the look we've all been striving for this winter.

Shop the Look:

&Daughter Rosh Crewneck in Poppy Red £295 SHOP NOW The perfect shade of poppy red.

John Lewis John Lewis Wool Blend Fringe Scarf £29 SHOP NOW A dose of dopamine in any look.

H&M Wide Jeans £28 SHOP NOW Such an easy way to wear a wide leg.

Manu Atelier Le Cambon 35 Deep Brown Suede £580 SHOP NOW I've lost count how many influencers I've seen sporting this tote.

6. Cropped Jacket + Turtleneck+ Ecru Jeans

Style Notes: I love absolutely everything about this look, not just the fact that it's made up of pieces I already own, but how it proves that ecru and off-white denim are not just the preserve of summer, you can make them work for autumn and winter too with the right the layers.

Shop the Look:

H&M Collared Twill Jacket £50 SHOP NOW I predict a bestseller...

COS Chunky Pure Cashmere Turtleneck Jumper £250 SHOP NOW You'll wear this for years to come.

TOTEME Low-Rise Slim-Leg Organic Jeans £260 SHOP NOW If Toteme backs ecru denim, you know its a certified trend.

Clarks Edina Up £85 SHOP NOW These are guaranteed to be as comfy as they are chic.

FERRAGAMO Hug Medium Leather Tote £2155 SHOP NOW My dream handbag, in any colour.

7. Chore Jacket + Jeans + Dad Sneakers

Style Notes: I've had my eye on jacket style for the last few months, and it would appear that I'm not alone in focusing my attention solely on the barn coat. These contrast collar jackets are perfect for spring, and as soon as the sun makes an appearance I'll be recreating this retro "dad" fit with straight-leg jeans and sporty trainers.

Shop the Look:

Free People We the Free Denim Barn Coat £158 SHOP NOW This jacket is spot on.

Jigsaw Rib Pointelle Henley Jumper | Black £99 SHOP NOW An easy extra later on colder days.

FRAME Le Slim Palazzo £290 SHOP NOW Just the right amount of distressed.