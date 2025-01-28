7 Easy, Cool-Girl Outfits With Jeans that Scandi Women are Currently Wearing On Repeat
I tentatively admit, that even as a seasoned fashion editor, it look me a long time to get into jeans. It's not that I don't like denim, and I've always loved it on everyone else, but when it came to finding styles and shapes that flattered my figure, shopping for jeans became such a slog that I ended relying on dresses and tailored trousers instead. Now, a decade deep into my career, I've tried on so many jeans that it was inevitable I would find "the one", and once I got into brand thats worked for me (namely AGOLDE and Citizens of Humanity), you can now find me completing most of my everyday outfits with a wash of denim.
With the goal of looking elegant, effortless and of course, chic, I have turned my newfound love of denim to finding jeans outfit inspo that meets the brief, and one area that always delivers is Scandinavia. With a proven track record of mastering basics, pops of colour and of course, practicality, the Scandi wardrobe manages to stay ahead of the curve while still being fuss-free and easy-to-replicate. A Nordic nonchalance if you will.
As easy as I find it to pull on a pair of jeans and the same crew neck jumper, I'm always on the lookout for new ways to wear my now favourite garment—particularly at the turn of the season, and the Scandi set are delivering in spades. So whether dressing-up dark denim in Oslo, or keeping baggy jeans casual in Copenhagen, read on to discover every jeans outfit I screenshotted to reference later. It's all the inspo you need.
1. Maxi Coat + White Tee + Jeans + Ankle Boots
Style Notes: A cosy, cold-weather look with a sophisticated Scandi slant—what's not to love? This outfit is the easiest way to style up your long winter coat with jeans in a way that still feels polished, but does the job in terms of keeping you warm too. Until it's warm enough to revert back to ballet pumps, we're still obsessed with ankle boots, and this shade of cream feels more spring-ready than classic black.
Shop the Look:
You had me at the square toe and wearable heel.
2. Denim Jacket + Loose Jeans + Sandals
Style Notes: Yes, double denim is still a favourite among the regions best dressed! It's just about choosing the right pieces. I'm currently obsessed with denim jackets that go outside of the classic, biker shape—think blazers, bombers, and belted jackets—they pair so well with relaxed jeans and smart shoes to channel effortless sophistication.
Shop the Look:
Well worth having in your arsenal, you can wear these in a hundred different ways.
Wear with denim and your favourite party dress.
3. Blazer + Oversized Shirt + Wide Jeans + Boots
Style Notes: It's clear from scrolling through socials that Scandi women love the blazer + jeans combination as much as we do. Similarly, they bank on one of the best ways to wear the combo is by pairing an boxy blazer (naturally), with an oversized size and equally baggy jeans to give the proportions a masculine edge.
Shop the Look:
An editor and influencer favourite.
Another great option from The Row for these who missed out on the Margaux.
4. Aviator Jacket + Wide Jeans + Leopard Print Accessories
Style Notes: The aviator jacket is another outerwear hero that crosses over between Scandi and British style, reaffirming that is a piece worth investing in for chilly spells. Keeping it clean and effortless (the Scandi way) means no bells and whistles, but simply pairing yours with black cashmere, true blue denim, and a point of interest in the form of leopard accessories.
Shop the Look:
5. Baggy Jumper + Black Jeans + Scarf
Style Notes: Over the past few months, we've spotted so many Londoners wearing red knits, but the Scandis have known their way around knitwear trends for years and years. Wearing yours with simple black jeans and a matching scarf creates an unmissable look that is the perfect balance between low-maintenance hibernating, and polished and put-together—the look we've all been striving for this winter.
Shop the Look:
I've lost count how many influencers I've seen sporting this tote.
6. Cropped Jacket + Turtleneck+ Ecru Jeans
Style Notes: I love absolutely everything about this look, not just the fact that it's made up of pieces I already own, but how it proves that ecru and off-white denim are not just the preserve of summer, you can make them work for autumn and winter too with the right the layers.
Shop the Look:
7. Chore Jacket + Jeans + Dad Sneakers
Style Notes: I've had my eye on jacket style for the last few months, and it would appear that I'm not alone in focusing my attention solely on the barn coat. These contrast collar jackets are perfect for spring, and as soon as the sun makes an appearance I'll be recreating this retro "dad" fit with straight-leg jeans and sporty trainers.
Shop the Look:
Remy Farrell is a London-based shopping editor with nearly 10 years of editorial experience covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. After graduating with a journalism degree and working on the editorial and fashion teams for titles such as Grazia, Elle, Cosmopolitan and British Vogue, she moved into the luxury e-commerce sector, working as fashion assistant at TheOutnet.com styling for the social media channels and helping to develop the collections for the in-house brand Iris & Ink. After expanding an assisting and styling portfolio that includes shooting talent such as Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Miquita Oliver, she also branched out into beauty, creating tried-and-tested reviews and diverse beauty content.In her role as shopping editor at Who What Wear, Remy is interested in discovering new and exciting brands to share with the Who What Wear readership and particularly loves uncovering hidden gems at affordable prices to make shopping accessible to everyone.Born and raised in Sheffield, Yorkshire, Remy moved to London in 2014 and lives in the Docklands with her partner and pug Billie.
