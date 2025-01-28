7 Easy, Cool-Girl Outfits With Jeans that Scandi Women are Currently Wearing On Repeat

Remy Farrell
By
published
in Features

I tentatively admit, that even as a seasoned fashion editor, it look me a long time to get into jeans. It's not that I don't like denim, and I've always loved it on everyone else, but when it came to finding styles and shapes that flattered my figure, shopping for jeans became such a slog that I ended relying on dresses and tailored trousers instead. Now, a decade deep into my career, I've tried on so many jeans that it was inevitable I would find "the one", and once I got into brand thats worked for me (namely AGOLDE and Citizens of Humanity), you can now find me completing most of my everyday outfits with a wash of denim.

With the goal of looking elegant, effortless and of course, chic, I have turned my newfound love of denim to finding jeans outfit inspo that meets the brief, and one area that always delivers is Scandinavia. With a proven track record of mastering basics, pops of colour and of course, practicality, the Scandi wardrobe manages to stay ahead of the curve while still being fuss-free and easy-to-replicate. A Nordic nonchalance if you will.

scandi girl jeans outfits

(Image credit: @by.regiina)

As easy as I find it to pull on a pair of jeans and the same crew neck jumper, I'm always on the lookout for new ways to wear my now favourite garment—particularly at the turn of the season, and the Scandi set are delivering in spades. So whether dressing-up dark denim in Oslo, or keeping baggy jeans casual in Copenhagen, read on to discover every jeans outfit I screenshotted to reference later. It's all the inspo you need.

1. Maxi Coat + White Tee + Jeans + Ankle Boots

scandi girl jeans outfits

(Image credit: @haaannajohansson)

Style Notes: A cosy, cold-weather look with a sophisticated Scandi slant—what's not to love? This outfit is the easiest way to style up your long winter coat with jeans in a way that still feels polished, but does the job in terms of keeping you warm too. Until it's warm enough to revert back to ballet pumps, we're still obsessed with ankle boots, and this shade of cream feels more spring-ready than classic black.

Shop the Look:

Na-Kd, Long Straight Coat
Na-Kd
Long Straight Coat

This could easily pass for designer.

Cotton T-Shirt
H&M
Cotton T-Shirt

A high street staple.

Amber Loose Jeans
Arket
Amber Loose Jeans

The indigo wash makes these look even more premium.

Topshop Noah Premium Leather Heeled Smart Boot in Off White
Topshop
Noah Premium Leather Heeled Smart Boot in Off White

You had me at the square toe and wearable heel.

The New York Shoulder | Black Small Grain | Demellier
Demellier
The New York Shoulder | Black Small Grain

It doesn't get more elegant than this.

2. Denim Jacket + Loose Jeans + Sandals

scandi girl jeans outfits

(Image credit: @ingridedvinsen)

Style Notes: Yes, double denim is still a favourite among the regions best dressed! It's just about choosing the right pieces. I'm currently obsessed with denim jackets that go outside of the classic, biker shape—think blazers, bombers, and belted jackets—they pair so well with relaxed jeans and smart shoes to channel effortless sophistication.

Shop the Look:

Denim Belted Relaxed Jacket
M&S Collection
Denim Belted Relaxed Jacket

Nobody will believe that this is from M&S.

Rib Racer Tank Top
ARKET
Rib Racer Tank Top

Well worth having in your arsenal, you can wear these in a hundred different ways.

Lyocell Rich Pleat Front Wide Leg Jeans
Per Una
Lyocell Rich Pleat Front Wide Leg Jeans

Flattering pleats create the perfect silhouette.

Strappy Block-Heel Slingback Sandals
Charles & Keith
Strappy Block-Heel Slingback Sandals

Wear with denim and your favourite party dress.

Leather and Calf Hair Tote
LOULOU DE SAISON
Leather and Calf Hair Tote

A fun spin on the classic black tote.

3. Blazer + Oversized Shirt + Wide Jeans + Boots

scandi girls jeans outfits

(Image credit: @nnennaechem)

Style Notes: It's clear from scrolling through socials that Scandi women love the blazer + jeans combination as much as we do. Similarly, they bank on one of the best ways to wear the combo is by pairing an boxy blazer (naturally), with an oversized size and equally baggy jeans to give the proportions a masculine edge.

Shop the Look:

Gelso Oversized Tencel Lyocell-Blend Blazer
THE FRANKIE SHOP
Gelso Oversized Tencel Lyocell-Blend Blazer

A bestseller for good reason.

New Look , Blue Striped Cotton Oxford Shirt
New Look
Blue Striped Cotton Oxford Shirt

You can't argue with that impressive price.

Ayla Baggy Distressed High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
CITIZENS OF HUMANITY
Ayla Baggy Distressed High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans

An editor and influencer favourite.

Nevada 40 Leather Ankle Boots
KHAITE
Nevada 40 Leather Ankle Boots

I can't believe that these are still in stock.

Astra Bowling Bag in Leather
The Row
Astra Bowling Bag in Leather

Another great option from The Row for these who missed out on the Margaux.

4. Aviator Jacket + Wide Jeans + Leopard Print Accessories

scandi girl jeans outfits

(Image credit: @annabelrosendahl)

Style Notes: The aviator jacket is another outerwear hero that crosses over between Scandi and British style, reaffirming that is a piece worth investing in for chilly spells. Keeping it clean and effortless (the Scandi way) means no bells and whistles, but simply pairing yours with black cashmere, true blue denim, and a point of interest in the form of leopard accessories.

Shop the Look:

Leather Jacket
GANT
Leather Jacket

Act fast—this is selling through quickly!

100% Cashmere Crew Neck Jumper
Uniqlo
100% Cashmere Crew Neck Jumper

I always trust Uniqlo with quality basics.

Wide Straight Jeans
Uniqlo
Wide Straight Jeans

That includes denim too.

Leopard-Print Tote Bag
& Other Stories
Leopard-Print Tote Bag

A luxury-inspired touch without having to break the bank.

5. Baggy Jumper + Black Jeans + Scarf

scandi girl jeans outfits

(Image credit: @_jeanettemadsen_)

Style Notes: Over the past few months, we've spotted so many Londoners wearing red knits, but the Scandis have known their way around knitwear trends for years and years. Wearing yours with simple black jeans and a matching scarf creates an unmissable look that is the perfect balance between low-maintenance hibernating, and polished and put-together—the look we've all been striving for this winter.

Shop the Look:

Rosh Crewneck in Poppy Red
&Daughter
Rosh Crewneck in Poppy Red

The perfect shade of poppy red.

John Lewis Wool Blend Fringe Scarf
John Lewis
John Lewis Wool Blend Fringe Scarf

A dose of dopamine in any look.

Wide Jeans
H&M
Wide Jeans

Such an easy way to wear a wide leg.

Le Cambon 35 Deep Brown Suede
Manu Atelier
Le Cambon 35 Deep Brown Suede

I've lost count how many influencers I've seen sporting this tote.

6. Cropped Jacket + Turtleneck+ Ecru Jeans

scandi girl jeans outfits

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Style Notes: I love absolutely everything about this look, not just the fact that it's made up of pieces I already own, but how it proves that ecru and off-white denim are not just the preserve of summer, you can make them work for autumn and winter too with the right the layers.

Shop the Look:

Collared Twill Jacket
H&M
Collared Twill Jacket

I predict a bestseller...

Chunky Pure Cashmere Turtleneck Jumper
COS
Chunky Pure Cashmere Turtleneck Jumper

You'll wear this for years to come.

Low-Rise Slim-Leg Organic Jeans
TOTEME
Low-Rise Slim-Leg Organic Jeans

If Toteme backs ecru denim, you know its a certified trend.

Edina Up
Clarks
Edina Up

These are guaranteed to be as comfy as they are chic.

Hug Medium Leather Tote
FERRAGAMO
Hug Medium Leather Tote

My dream handbag, in any colour.

7. Chore Jacket + Jeans + Dad Sneakers

scandi girls jeans outfits

(Image credit: @polliani)

Style Notes: I've had my eye on jacket style for the last few months, and it would appear that I'm not alone in focusing my attention solely on the barn coat. These contrast collar jackets are perfect for spring, and as soon as the sun makes an appearance I'll be recreating this retro "dad" fit with straight-leg jeans and sporty trainers.

Shop the Look:

We the Free Denim Barn Coat
Free People
We the Free Denim Barn Coat

This jacket is spot on.

Rib Pointelle Henley Jumper | Black
Jigsaw
Rib Pointelle Henley Jumper | Black

An easy extra later on colder days.

Le Slim Palazzo
FRAME
Le Slim Palazzo

Just the right amount of distressed.

530 Trainers
New Balance
530 Trainers

New Balance always get retro styling right.

Remy Farrell
Remy Farrell
Fashion Editor

Remy Farrell is a London-based shopping editor with nearly 10 years of editorial experience covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. After graduating with a journalism degree and working on the editorial and fashion teams for titles such as Grazia, Elle, Cosmopolitan and British Vogue, she moved into the luxury e-commerce sector, working as fashion assistant at TheOutnet.com styling for the social media channels and helping to develop the collections for the in-house brand Iris & Ink. After expanding an assisting and styling portfolio that includes shooting talent such as Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Miquita Oliver, she also branched out into beauty, creating tried-and-tested reviews and diverse beauty content.In her role as shopping editor at Who What Wear, Remy is interested in discovering new and exciting brands to share with the Who What Wear readership and particularly loves uncovering hidden gems at affordable prices to make shopping accessible to everyone.Born and raised in Sheffield, Yorkshire, Remy moved to London in 2014 and lives in the Docklands with her partner and pug Billie.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸