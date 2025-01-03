Jennifer Lopez Just Wore the Knitwear Trend European Girls Are Really Into
From the chic scarf coats I'm currently living in (thank you, Toteme!), to the boxy tailoring I can't seem to get enough of, there’s so much I have to thank the Scandi fashion set for. There's just something about Nordic style that manages to stay interesting without ever feeling too trend-led, with knitwear playing a central role.
Akin to Scottish Fair Isle weave motifs (so much so, the two are often mixed up), some of the most recognisable knitwear from this northern European region also features patterns—think repeated diamond shapes, crosses, and even snowflake designs that loan themselves especially well to this moment in the year. Indeed, this style of knit is something we see a lot of here in the UK, too, in the form of jumpers, cardigans and knitted accessories. However, after a quick scroll on my Instagram feed, I've been inspired by celebs and influencers alike to extend the life of my Nordic-inspired knitwear beyond the festive period.
Fashion people all across Europe have proven that there are plenty of ways to style Nordic knitwear into the new year, and once I spotted Jennifer Lopez wearing the trend I was well and truly convinced that, yes, I want a Nordic knit of my own. Pairing just as well with jeans as it will leggings, and with the ability to be dressed up with a skirt of your choosing for winter evenings out, I'm already dreaming up a handful of ways to wear one.
So, if you're looking for a way to look chic and keep cosy from now until spring, you've come to the right place. Keep scrolling for inspiration on how to style your Nordic knits for the new year and then browse the Nordic-inspired knitwear I currently have on my radar.
How to Style Nordic Knitwear for Winter 2025:
Style Notes: I'll be taking a cue from Jennifer Lopez this winter and pairing my Nordic knit with slouchy jeans and my platform Ugg boots. It's the perfect look for those casual days when you still want to look stylish.
Style Notes: Hedvig has majorly inspired me to take my Nordic knits beyond your usual jumpers and cardigans. Her hand-knitted balaclava looks so cosy and not to mention is seriously on trend for 2025.
Style Notes: Another Nordic knit + jeans outfit, however, Lorna's combo paired with a classic suede loafer is much more suited for a dressier occasion. This is a look you could take from the office to a winter dinner with friends.
Style Notes: Matching your jumper to your gloves will earn you serious style points this winter. It's such an easy way to look put together.
Style Notes: Chrissy shows you how to style your Nordic cardigans for days at home as well. Equally comfortable as well as appropriate for Zoom meetings, this is a style I can see myself cosying up in on work-from-home days.
Shop the Best Nordic-Inspired Knitwear:
Wear with skirts, jeans and tailored trousers alike.
I love how this is styled. Simple, but so very effective.
This is technically Fair Isle, but gives off major Scandi vibes.
Ganni's current knitted offerings remain as tempting as ever.
-
