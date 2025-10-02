My Little Sisters Think I'm Rich—These Are the Under-$150 Finds Making Them Believe That

I'm the eldest daughter of three. If you're a big sister, then you may be familiar with the weight of being your younger siblings' walking ATM. My little sisters literally think I'm rich, and I have to say my Gen Z self is, in fact, not rich. (One day, though, I will be—fingers crossed.) They're either asking me to buy them things outright over text with a little "<3" at the end or making "subtle" comments about new items they have on their wish lists. Either way, I cave in often; I'm their big sister, after all. I've been racking my brain trying to figure out why on Earth they think I'm rich, and I've finally found the culprit: my wardrobe.
While I'm a mostly casual, laid-back dresser, I make sure I buy pieces that have the best quality, but believe me when I say I'm balling on a serious budget. I've made it a point to never sacrifice quality for a low price. You can have the best of both worlds. If you're a big sister or just someone who wants to look chic, put-together, and rich, keep scrolling to discover pieces that are under $150 yet expensive looking to add to your wardrobe.
ZW Collection
Flowy Volume Wool Pants
These harem pants just scream luxury.
Luv Lou
The Dusty Sunglasses
An aviator fit always looks expensive.
Simple button-downs can speak volumes.
Lioness
Head in the Clouds Cardigan
This fitted cardigan is exactly what you need to dress up an outfit.
Madewell
The Darted Barrel-Leg Jeans
Barrel jeans are my favorite.
Reformation
Saskia Silk Top
This top can be dressed up or down.
Wide-leg pants aren't just a trend—they're an essential.
A simple bomber can make your outfits look so much more expensive.
J.Crew
2025 Rollneck Sweater
Roll-neck sweaters are both comfy and stylish.
This suit-inspired vest can be styled in an array of ways.
Khaki pants are the boring trend everyone needs to have in their closet.
Avec Les Filles
Oversize Crop Trucker Jacket
This jacket is the perfect addition to an outfit.
Schutz
Courtney Patent Leather Mary Jane Flats
Burgundy accessories are very necessary.
Butter yellow is still a big trend for me.
Whether in the office or on a night out, a vest like this is a versatile must.
COS
Ceramic Wire Earrings
These earrings are aspirational and stunning.
Line & Dot
Hart Sweater Skirt
A simple knit skirt for fall looks great layered under another lightweight sweater or a button-down.
Wear this with jeans and you'll look casual and rich.
Zara
Water Repellent Double-Breasted Trench Coat
Finally, an affordable coat for fall.
Even baggy jeans can look expensive.
Open Edit
Oversize Faux Leather Jacket
Leather jackets scream rich.
This is perfect for fall.
MANGO
Asymmetric Knit Midi Dress
When in doubt, just wear a dress.
Babaton
Inspiration Sweater
An off-the-shoulder sweater? Absolutely.
COS
Cavatelli Mini Clutch Bag
This clutch's suede texture and shape are so chic.
English Factory
Striped Gold Button Cardigan
I love when a cardigan doubles as a top.
COACH
Logo Quilted Bangle
This is the bangle of my dreams.
Reformation
Cello Knit Top
An asymmetrical top will make casual jeans look dressy.
L'Academie By Marianna
Vespera Midi Dress
Sam Edelman
Ronnie Slingback Pumps