My Little Sisters Think I'm Rich—These Are the Under-$150 Finds Making Them Believe That

Your siblings will too.

Women wearing pants, button-down shirts, a coat and a turtleneck.
(Image credit: @stephaniebroek; @tylynn; @meg_e_rey)
By
published
in Features

I'm the eldest daughter of three. If you're a big sister, then you may be familiar with the weight of being your younger siblings' walking ATM. My little sisters literally think I'm rich, and I have to say my Gen Z self is, in fact, not rich. (One day, though, I will be—fingers crossed.) They're either asking me to buy them things outright over text with a little "<3" at the end or making "subtle" comments about new items they have on their wish lists. Either way, I cave in often; I'm their big sister, after all. I've been racking my brain trying to figure out why on Earth they think I'm rich, and I've finally found the culprit: my wardrobe.

While I'm a mostly casual, laid-back dresser, I make sure I buy pieces that have the best quality, but believe me when I say I'm balling on a serious budget. I've made it a point to never sacrifice quality for a low price. You can have the best of both worlds. If you're a big sister or just someone who wants to look chic, put-together, and rich, keep scrolling to discover pieces that are under $150 yet expensive looking to add to your wardrobe.

