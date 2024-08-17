I'm a French Mom—This Is the Fashion Mistake I Wouldn't Let My Daughter Make

Some people might call me a Francophile. I have a lot of curiosity about the timeless elegance of French fashion. During a recent scroll on Instagram, I discovered a creator named Lorraine Ouamles, and my heart swooned at the beautiful images she shares with her daughter. I immediately had questions. I wanted to know what style lessons she's planning to pass down to her daughter from the point of view of a woman who's spent the majority of her life in France. Below, she indulged me.

Where did you grow up?

My name is Lorraine, I was born in the Central African Republic, and I moved to France when I was 8 years old. I mostly grew up in the city of Nantes.

How has living in Paris influenced your fashion choices?

I moved to Paris in 2018 for my studies, but even before that, I spent most of my summers in Paris visiting my aunts. For a long time, I knew that I would eventually settle in this city. I love Paris; it's a city that challenges me because people dare to innovate and create their own style based on their personality. It immediately made me want to discover myself and find the style that best reflects what I want to convey.

What does a typical day with your family look like for you?

Usually, my daughter and my partner wake up first. I wake up a bit later because I like to take my time to rest on the weekends. I start by taking a shower while my partner prepares my coffee and our daughter's breakfast. If it's the weekend, we like to go to the market to buy fresh ingredients for lunch. I love cooking, so I always take the time to prepare a dish I've spotted on Instagram. In the afternoon, we have some "quiet time." My daughter takes a nap, my partner goes to the gym, and I work on my brand.

Besides having a full-time job, I'm also an entrepreneur; I started my hair extensions brand, Postishe Hair, six months ago. It's incredibly exciting to offer a service for women, by a woman. In the afternoon, we like to go out, have a snack, and take a walk in the city. Sometimes we visit a museum or just go to the park. Most of the time, we have dinner out or with friends in the evening. We have a well-paced life, and we love taking our daughter everywhere so she can learn the « codes » of each place.

Your daughter is adorable. How would you describe her personal style?

Thank you so much! She's very kind and polite. Scottie has a rather casual-chic style, just like her parents. She likes to wear jeans paired with stronger pieces, which I sometimes find at Arket, Smallable, Farm Rio, or Zara Kids. That said, depending on the occasion, she won't always have the same look, because I save the most beautiful pieces for specific events. And of course, being a child, she loves princess dresses.

The Fashion Mistake Ouamles Avoids

When I asked Ouamles about the fashion mistake she would tell her daughter to avoid, she told me, "Buying clothes that don't fit with her wardrobe at all. You might get bored of them or never wear [them]." This makes sense since French style is defined by ease and effortlessness. She truly believes in a capsule wardrobe, and it's clear that impulse buys aren't really her thing.

Below, Ouamles shares more style lessons she wants to pass on to her daughter.

1. Create a Capsule Wardrobe

"Invest in 'basic' but durable pieces that you can keep for the long term. A capsule wardrobe also helps you have a consistent style." — Ouamles

2. Know Your Body Shape

"Understanding your body shape helps you avoid many fashion mistakes." — Ouamles

3. Declutter Your Wardrobe Before Going Shopping

"…so you have a clear idea of the pieces you might want to buy (or avoid)." — Ouamles

4. And Finally, Always Prioritize Comfort

"For me, it’s important to feel comfortable in your outfit, no matter the occasion." —Ouamles

Shop French Girl–Inspired Fashion Pieces

J.Crew Handkerchief Midi Dress $85 SHOP NOW Packing this for Cannes.

& Other Stories Satin Maxi Skirt $139 SHOP NOW This skirt is calling my name.

J.Crew Fitted Knit Mockneck Dress With Poplin Skirt $98 SHOP NOW The neckline sold me.

Free People We the Free Moxie Pull-On Barrel Jeans $148 SHOP NOW I’m obsessed.

Pistola Denim Lexi Jeans $168 SHOP NOW Classic straight-leg jeans are synonymous with French women.

H&M Feather Soft Denim Shirt $35 SHOP NOW The styling opportunities here are endless.

H&M Suit Vest $20 SHOP NOW As much tailoring as possible.

Reformation Val 90s Mid Rise Straight Jeans $104 SHOP NOW The cuff is so cool.

J.Crew Pintuck Midi Dress in Drapey Organza $198 SHOP NOW

Vince Oasis Suede and Leather Runner Sneaker $250 SHOP NOW The neutral vibe here is so chic.

J.Crew Crochet Button-Up Sweater-Tank $36 SHOP NOW Pointelle is so loved by the French.

Gola Elan Sneakers $110 SHOP NOW Contrary to common belief, French women love cool sneakers.

J.Crew Cross-Back Midi Dress in Vintage Rib $63 SHOP NOW The things I'd do with this dress.

J.Crew Slim-Fit Tuxedo Vest in City Crepe $63 SHOP NOW This vest is angelic.

J.Crew Pointelle Sweater-Tank in Premium Ultrafine Cotton $60 SHOP NOW So coquette.

H&M Denim Shirt $35 SHOP NOW Denim screams French girl to me.

J.Crew Classic Straight Jean in Rinse Wash $110 SHOP NOW It’s the dark wash for me.

Madewell Denim Lady Jacket $128 SHOP NOW Will be dreaming about this denim jacket.

H&M Jersey Polo Shirt $10 SHOP NOW This top is so chic.

New Balance Rc42 Sneakers $100 SHOP NOW New Balance has a grip on France.

Madewell The Petite Darted Barrel-Leg Jean $148 SHOP NOW This denim trend is surprisingly flattering.

Madewell Denim Circle Midi Skirt $138 SHOP NOW A denim skirt we need to talk about.

H&M Wide High Jeans $30 SHOP NOW These are too good.