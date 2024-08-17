I'm a French Mom—This Is the Fashion Mistake I Wouldn't Let My Daughter Make

By
published
in Features

Some people might call me a Francophile. I have a lot of curiosity about the timeless elegance of French fashion. During a recent scroll on Instagram, I discovered a creator named Lorraine Ouamles, and my heart swooned at the beautiful images she shares with her daughter. I immediately had questions. I wanted to know what style lessons she's planning to pass down to her daughter from the point of view of a woman who's spent the majority of her life in France. Below, she indulged me.

French mother posing with her daughter

(Image credit: @itslorraineouamles)

Where did you grow up?

My name is Lorraine, I was born in the Central African Republic, and I moved to France when I was 8 years old. I mostly grew up in the city of Nantes.

How has living in Paris influenced your fashion choices?

I moved to Paris in 2018 for my studies, but even before that, I spent most of my summers in Paris visiting my aunts. For a long time, I knew that I would eventually settle in this city. I love Paris; it's a city that challenges me because people dare to innovate and create their own style based on their personality. It immediately made me want to discover myself and find the style that best reflects what I want to convey.

What does a typical day with your family look like for you?

Usually, my daughter and my partner wake up first. I wake up a bit later because I like to take my time to rest on the weekends. I start by taking a shower while my partner prepares my coffee and our daughter's breakfast. If it's the weekend, we like to go to the market to buy fresh ingredients for lunch. I love cooking, so I always take the time to prepare a dish I've spotted on Instagram. In the afternoon, we have some "quiet time." My daughter takes a nap, my partner goes to the gym, and I work on my brand.

Besides having a full-time job, I'm also an entrepreneur; I started my hair extensions brand, Postishe Hair, six months ago. It's incredibly exciting to offer a service for women, by a woman. In the afternoon, we like to go out, have a snack, and take a walk in the city. Sometimes we visit a museum or just go to the park. Most of the time, we have dinner out or with friends in the evening. We have a well-paced life, and we love taking our daughter everywhere so she can learn the « codes » of each place.

Your daughter is adorable. How would you describe her personal style?

Thank you so much! She's very kind and polite. Scottie has a rather casual-chic style, just like her parents. She likes to wear jeans paired with stronger pieces, which I sometimes find at Arket, Smallable, Farm Rio, or Zara Kids. That said, depending on the occasion, she won't always have the same look, because I save the most beautiful pieces for specific events. And of course, being a child, she loves princess dresses.

The Fashion Mistake Ouamles Avoids

French mother posing with her daughter

(Image credit: @itslorraineouamles)

When I asked Ouamles about the fashion mistake she would tell her daughter to avoid, she told me, "Buying clothes that don't fit with her wardrobe at all. You might get bored of them or never wear [them]." This makes sense since French style is defined by ease and effortlessness. She truly believes in a capsule wardrobe, and it's clear that impulse buys aren't really her thing.

Below, Ouamles shares more style lessons she wants to pass on to her daughter.

1. Create a Capsule Wardrobe

French mother posing with her daughter

(Image credit: @itslorraineouamles)

"Invest in 'basic' but durable pieces that you can keep for the long term. A capsule wardrobe also helps you have a consistent style." Ouamles

2. Know Your Body Shape

French mother posing with her daughter

(Image credit: @itslorraineouamles)

"Understanding your body shape helps you avoid many fashion mistakes." Ouamles

3. Declutter Your Wardrobe Before Going Shopping

French mother posing with her daughter

(Image credit: @itslorraineouamles)

"…so you have a clear idea of the pieces you might want to buy (or avoid)." Ouamles

4. And Finally, Always Prioritize Comfort

French mother posing with her daughter

(Image credit: @itslorraineouamles)

"For me, it’s important to feel comfortable in your outfit, no matter the occasion." Ouamles

Shop French Girl–Inspired Fashion Pieces

Handkerchief Midi Dress
J.Crew
Handkerchief Midi Dress

Packing this for Cannes.

Satin Maxi Skirt
& Other Stories
Satin Maxi Skirt

This skirt is calling my name.

Fitted Knit Mockneck Dress With Poplin Skirt
J.Crew
Fitted Knit Mockneck Dress With Poplin Skirt

The neckline sold me.

Free People, We The Free Moxie Pull-On Barrel Jeans
Free People
We the Free Moxie Pull-On Barrel Jeans

I’m obsessed.

Lexi Jeans
Pistola Denim
Lexi Jeans

Classic straight-leg jeans are synonymous with French women.

Feather Soft Denim Shirt
H&M
Feather Soft Denim Shirt

The styling opportunities here are endless.

Suit Vest
H&M
Suit Vest

As much tailoring as possible.

Val 90s Mid Rise Straight Jeans
Reformation
Val 90s Mid Rise Straight Jeans

The cuff is so cool.

Pintuck Midi Dress in Drapey Organza
J.Crew
Pintuck Midi Dress in Drapey Organza

Oasis Suede and Leather Runner Sneaker
Vince
Oasis Suede and Leather Runner Sneaker

The neutral vibe here is so chic.

Crochet Button-Up Sweater-Tank
J.Crew
Crochet Button-Up Sweater-Tank

Pointelle is so loved by the French.

Gola Elan Sneakers
Gola
Elan Sneakers

Contrary to common belief, French women love cool sneakers.

Cross-Back Midi Dress in Vintage Rib
J.Crew
Cross-Back Midi Dress in Vintage Rib

The things I'd do with this dress.

Slim-Fit Tuxedo Vest in City Crepe
J.Crew
Slim-Fit Tuxedo Vest in City Crepe

This vest is angelic.

Pointelle Sweater-Tank in Premium Ultrafine Cotton
J.Crew
Pointelle Sweater-Tank in Premium Ultrafine Cotton

So coquette.

Denim Shirt
H&M
Denim Shirt

Denim screams French girl to me.

Classic Straight Jean in Rinse Wash
J.Crew
Classic Straight Jean in Rinse Wash

It’s the dark wash for me.

denim clothing pieces
Madewell
Denim Lady Jacket

Will be dreaming about this denim jacket.

Jersey Polo Shirt
H&M
Jersey Polo Shirt

This top is so chic.

Rc42 Sneakers
New Balance
Rc42 Sneakers

New Balance has a grip on France.

denim clothing pieces
Madewell
The Petite Darted Barrel-Leg Jean

This denim trend is surprisingly flattering.

denim clothing pieces
Madewell
Denim Circle Midi Skirt

A denim skirt we need to talk about.

Wide High Jeans
H&M
Wide High Jeans

These are too good.

Elena Puff-Sleeve Dress in Crepe De Chine
J.Crew
Elena Puff-Sleeve Dress in Crepe de Chine

A French girl would wear this on repeat.

Sierra Mayhew
Associate Editor

Sierra Mayhew was always destined to work in fashion, but she didn't know it at first. Growing up with no choice but to wear a rotation of school uniforms and activewear, her love for fashion really blossomed when she moved away for college and was able to finally define her very own personal style. Shortly thereafter, she interned at Elle magazine and instantly knew that editorial was for her. After graduating from the University of Notre Dame, she worked for ShopBazaar, contributing regularly to Bazaar.com, and finally made her way to Who What Wear, where she is an associate editor. When she’s not working, you can catch her always trying to catch a flight, rollerblading through New York City traffic, or exploring the latest luxury vintage boutique.

Latest