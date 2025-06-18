6 Simple and Chic Outfits With Sandals That Require Zero Effort

If you're on the hunt for an easy summer outfit combo, look no further. I've compiled six outfits with sandals that will serve you well all summer long.

Outfits with Sandals header
(Image credit: @lucywilliams02, @nnennaechem, @fredricae)
Does anyone else think that 2025 is flying by? It's somehow mid-June already, which means warmer days are on the horizon (especially this week with a heatwave hitting London) and with them the age-old dilemma of what to wear.

I’ve already done the seasonal switchover and once again, my wardrobe is filled with floaty dresses, mini skirts, and breezy linens. But when it comes to summer dressing, there’s one other essential I always come back to: chic sandals. Admittedly, I own more pairs than I probably need, but each one earns its place. They’re just such a versatile option that works with practically every outfit and once the temperature rises, I rarely wear anything else. Trainers can have their moment again come autumn!

Whether you’re jetting off on holiday or staying close to home, sandals are the ultimate warm-weather go-to—and yes, I even wear them to the office. When styled right, they can look polished and elevated, adding the perfect finishing touch to any easy summer outfit, which I am always on the hunt for.

So, with that in mind, I decided to round up some simple but elevated outfits with sandals to keep in my back pocket and pull out when I'm stumped on what to wear. Scroll on to see the six outfits that stood out.

Summer Outfits With Sandals:

1. Flip Flops + Denim Skirt + Strapless Top

Outfits with Sandals

(Image credit: @nnennaechem)

Style Notes: If it isn't already, a denim skirt will quickly become a summer staple in any wardrobe. We saw the rise in their popularity with the maxi iteration last summer and anticipate it coming back again this year. Pair with a simple yet stylish flip flop and strapless top for an effortless, cool look.

Shop the Look:

Compact Knit Tube Top Black
Toteme
Compact Knit Tube Top Black

This Toteme top is the ultimate 'jeans and a nice top' piece.

Z1975 Denim Midi Skirt
ZARA
Z1975 Denim Midi Skirt

This went straight into my basket.

Leather Thong Sandals – Black – Women – Arket Gb
ARKET
Leather Thong Sandals

Simple yet so stylish.

Olivia Medium Leather Shoulder Bag
Khaite
Olivia Medium Leather Shoulder Bag

This will quickly become your most used every day bag.

2. Strappy Sandals + Loose Dress + Bright Accessories

Outfits with Sandals

(Image credit: @rebeccaferrazwyatt)

Style Notes: There’s nothing I love more in summer than a floaty dress. Style it with a pair of flip flops, or instead opt for a strappy sandal for added interest. The dress's versatility allows you to pair a number of different styles of sandals for totally different looks. Bring colour into your outfit with dopamine-inducing accessories.

Shop the Look:

Ischia Dress -- Salt
DOEN
Ischia Dress

Just the prettiest dress going!

Cabana Gold-Plated Multi-Stone Beaded Necklace
LIZZIE FORTUNATO
Cabana Gold-Plated Multi-Stone Beaded Necklace

There's no such thing as too much when it comes to beaded jewellery.

Gleam Leather Sandals
ZIMMERMANN
Gleam Leather Sandals

These are such a standout statement sandal.

Suede Bowling Bag
& Other Stories
Suede Bowling Bag

A bold bag instantly brightens any outfit.

3. Suede Sandals + Linen Trousers + Striped Shirt

Outfits with Sandals

(Image credit: @marina_torres)

Style Notes: Linen trousers are a staple in most fashion people's summer wardrobes. Their ligh,t airy fabric is a go-to on a hot summer day and can be styled in so many ways. One of my favourites? Just add a shirt on top and finish off with a suede sandal.

Shop the Look:

The Weekend: Seersucker, Pink and Berry Stripe
With Nothing Underneath
The Weekend: Seersucker, Pink and Berry Stripe

A striped shirt is my most worn wardrobe item and this is the next one for my collection.

Olina Linen Pant
Reformation
Olina Linen Pant

I couldn't be without a white linen trouser.

Ribbed Vest Top
H&M
Ribbed Vest Top

I've rebought this exact tank so many times.

Jalen Suede Sandals
A.EMERY
Jalen Suede Sandals

A pair of A.Emery sandals are at the top of my wishlist.

4. Sliders + Crisp Shirt + Maxi Skirt

Outfits with Sandals

(Image credit: @monikh)

Style Notes: When it comes to summer in the office, it can be tricky getting the balance right with office appropriate yet still keeping cool on the hottest of days. Opting for neutral and monochrome tones is key, and pairing a crisp white shirt with a floaty maxi skirt gives the perfect balance. Adding a chunky slider feels more dressed up and work appropriate than a flip-flop.

Shop the Look:

The Boyfriend: Fine Poplin, White
With Nothing Underneath
The Boyfriend: Fine Poplin, White

No brand does shirts like WNU.

Abercrombie & Fitch Full Maxi Skirt With Elasticated Waist in Black
Abercrombie & Fitch
Full Maxi Skirt

This Abercrombie skirt went straight into my shopping basket; I can imagine it styled so many ways.

Willa Weave Sandal
hush
Willa Weave Sandal

These deep chocolate woven sandals are so chic.

18k Gold Vermeil / S
Mejuri
18k Gold Vermeil / S

A simple cuff finishes off any outfit.

5. Flip Flops + Denim Shorts + Blazer

Outfits with Sandals

(Image credit: @fredricae)

Style Notes: For those days when you want to feel a bit more put together, simply add a blazer. The structure of the blazer can make even a flip-flop feel more dressy than it is, and it takes you from errand running to dinner in an instant.

Shop the Look:

Oversized Frayed Wool Blazer
TOTEME
Oversized Frayed Wool Blazer

A blazer is such an investment piece due to its versatility.

Dame Denim Shorts
AGOLDE
Dame Denim Shorts

These Agolde shorts are so chic.

Fitted Tank Top
& Other Stories
Fitted Tank Top

& Other Stories is my go-to for good quality basics.

Remi Thong Sandals
Free People
Remi Thong Sandals

Don't underestimate the power of a flip flop.

6. Snake-Print Sandals + Matching Set

Outfits with Sandals

(Image credit: @lucywilliams02)

Style Notes: Shirred tops are everywhere right now and I can’t get enough. It’s one of those staples that you can throw on without much thought and look instantly chic. Bring texture and colour into your outfit through your sandals, look for a snakeskin or bright colour to make it pop.

Shop the Look:

The Deba Top, Onyx
Peachy Den
The Deba Top

This Peachy Den set is a bestseller for good reason.

The Deba Midi Skirt, Onyx
Peachy Den
The Deba Midi Skirt

I love the dropped waistband detailing.

Women's Small Drop Earrings in Silver
Bottega Veneta
Women's Small Drop Earrings in Silver

Statement earrings are always a yes.

Anna Snake-Effect Leather Slides
AEYDE
Anna Snake-Effect Leather Slides

Aeyde do such classic, chic styles.

