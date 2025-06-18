6 Simple and Chic Outfits With Sandals That Require Zero Effort

Does anyone else think that 2025 is flying by? It's somehow mid-June already, which means warmer days are on the horizon (especially this week with a heatwave hitting London) and with them the age-old dilemma of what to wear.

I’ve already done the seasonal switchover and once again, my wardrobe is filled with floaty dresses, mini skirts, and breezy linens. But when it comes to summer dressing, there’s one other essential I always come back to: chic sandals. Admittedly, I own more pairs than I probably need, but each one earns its place. They’re just such a versatile option that works with practically every outfit and once the temperature rises, I rarely wear anything else. Trainers can have their moment again come autumn!

Whether you’re jetting off on holiday or staying close to home, sandals are the ultimate warm-weather go-to—and yes, I even wear them to the office. When styled right, they can look polished and elevated, adding the perfect finishing touch to any easy summer outfit, which I am always on the hunt for.

So, with that in mind, I decided to round up some simple but elevated outfits with sandals to keep in my back pocket and pull out when I'm stumped on what to wear. Scroll on to see the six outfits that stood out.

Summer Outfits With Sandals:

1. Flip Flops + Denim Skirt + Strapless Top

Style Notes: If it isn't already, a denim skirt will quickly become a summer staple in any wardrobe. We saw the rise in their popularity with the maxi iteration last summer and anticipate it coming back again this year. Pair with a simple yet stylish flip flop and strapless top for an effortless, cool look.

Shop the Look:

Toteme Compact Knit Tube Top Black £220 SHOP NOW This Toteme top is the ultimate 'jeans and a nice top' piece. ZARA Z1975 Denim Midi Skirt £30 SHOP NOW This went straight into my basket. ARKET Leather Thong Sandals £129 SHOP NOW Simple yet so stylish. Khaite Olivia Medium Leather Shoulder Bag £1550 SHOP NOW This will quickly become your most used every day bag.

2. Strappy Sandals + Loose Dress + Bright Accessories

Style Notes: There’s nothing I love more in summer than a floaty dress. Style it with a pair of flip flops, or instead opt for a strappy sandal for added interest. The dress's versatility allows you to pair a number of different styles of sandals for totally different looks. Bring colour into your outfit with dopamine-inducing accessories.

Shop the Look:

DOEN Ischia Dress £358 SHOP NOW Just the prettiest dress going! LIZZIE FORTUNATO Cabana Gold-Plated Multi-Stone Beaded Necklace £410 SHOP NOW There's no such thing as too much when it comes to beaded jewellery. ZIMMERMANN Gleam Leather Sandals £525 SHOP NOW These are such a standout statement sandal. & Other Stories Suede Bowling Bag £145 SHOP NOW A bold bag instantly brightens any outfit.

3. Suede Sandals + Linen Trousers + Striped Shirt

Style Notes: Linen trousers are a staple in most fashion people's summer wardrobes. Their ligh,t airy fabric is a go-to on a hot summer day and can be styled in so many ways. One of my favourites? Just add a shirt on top and finish off with a suede sandal.

Shop the Look:

With Nothing Underneath The Weekend: Seersucker, Pink and Berry Stripe £95 SHOP NOW A striped shirt is my most worn wardrobe item and this is the next one for my collection. Reformation Olina Linen Pant £188 £89 SHOP NOW I couldn't be without a white linen trouser. H&M Ribbed Vest Top £7 SHOP NOW I've rebought this exact tank so many times. A.EMERY Jalen Suede Sandals £170 SHOP NOW A pair of A.Emery sandals are at the top of my wishlist.

4. Sliders + Crisp Shirt + Maxi Skirt

Style Notes: When it comes to summer in the office, it can be tricky getting the balance right with office appropriate yet still keeping cool on the hottest of days. Opting for neutral and monochrome tones is key, and pairing a crisp white shirt with a floaty maxi skirt gives the perfect balance. Adding a chunky slider feels more dressed up and work appropriate than a flip-flop.

Shop the Look:

With Nothing Underneath The Boyfriend: Fine Poplin, White £95 SHOP NOW No brand does shirts like WNU. Abercrombie & Fitch Full Maxi Skirt £75 SHOP NOW This Abercrombie skirt went straight into my shopping basket; I can imagine it styled so many ways. hush Willa Weave Sandal £89 SHOP NOW These deep chocolate woven sandals are so chic. Mejuri 18k Gold Vermeil / S £148 SHOP NOW A simple cuff finishes off any outfit.

5. Flip Flops + Denim Shorts + Blazer

Style Notes: For those days when you want to feel a bit more put together, simply add a blazer. The structure of the blazer can make even a flip-flop feel more dressy than it is, and it takes you from errand running to dinner in an instant.

Shop the Look:

TOTEME Oversized Frayed Wool Blazer £750 SHOP NOW A blazer is such an investment piece due to its versatility. AGOLDE Dame Denim Shorts £300 SHOP NOW These Agolde shorts are so chic. & Other Stories Fitted Tank Top £18 SHOP NOW & Other Stories is my go-to for good quality basics. Free People Remi Thong Sandals £78 SHOP NOW Don't underestimate the power of a flip flop.

6. Snake-Print Sandals + Matching Set

Style Notes: Shirred tops are everywhere right now and I can’t get enough. It’s one of those staples that you can throw on without much thought and look instantly chic. Bring texture and colour into your outfit through your sandals, look for a snakeskin or bright colour to make it pop.

Shop the Look: