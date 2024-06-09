Trust Me—These Are the 5 Shoe Styles That Makes Denim Shorts Look Their Chicest

Summer is finally here and that means only one thing—it's time to reintroduce denim shorts back into my wardrobe rotation. Unlike previous years, however, I'm far more excited to whip out my denim shorts this summer. Inspired by the shoe trends that have been growing for the past six months, this season promises superior styling options than the ones that came before.

No longer bound only to strappy sandals or chunky trainers pairings, I've chronicled 5 emerging shoe trends that look the chicest with denim shorts for summer 2024. Read on to discover my new formulas…

THE BEST SHOES TO WEAR WITH DENIM SHORTS

1. BALLET FLATS

Style Notes: Contrast the casual nature of a pair of denim short and style them up with a pretty ballet flat. Offering a comfortable stride and a polished silhouette, the denim shorts and ballet flats pairing is set to be everywhere this summer

SHOP BALLET FLATS:

COS Square-Toe Ballet Flats £115 SHOP NOW The square-toe ballet flats trend is taking off this summer.

Mango Bow Leather Ballerina £46 SHOP NOW Wear with denim shorts or style with a pretty summer dress.

H&M Ballet Pumps £13 SHOP NOW The red shoe trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

2. FLIP FLOPS

Style Notes: Denim shorts and flips flops are a mainstay in my wardrobe from June until September. To give this classic combo an elevated feel this year I'll be opting for a leather flip flop over rubber, and every now and then I'll be swapping out my cut-offs for a trending pair of jorts.

SHOP FLIP FLOPS:

The Row City Leather Flip Flops £860 SHOP NOW The leather composition elevates the feel of these no-fuss flip flops.

COS Sculptural Eva Flip Flops £65 SHOP NOW Style with baggy jeans for an easy weekend ensemble.

Ancient Greek Sandals Saionara Leather Flip Flops £125 SHOP NOW These also come in five other shades.

3. HEELED SLINGBACKS

Style Notes: Just like their longline tailored sisters, denim shorts can be dressed up, too. Style with a mid-heel slingback and a pretty blouse for a day-to-night look you'll want to keep coming back to.

SHOP HEELED SLINGBACKS:

Toteme The Sharp Croc-Effect Leather Slingback Pumps £490 SHOP NOW These elegant slingbacks are at the top of my wish list.

Reformation Margarita Slingback Heel £298 SHOP NOW These also come in two other colours including a pretty pink shade.

& Other Stories Block-Heel Leather Slingback Pumps £110 SHOP NOW Style with a colourful sock or wear on its own.

4. FISHERMAN SANDALS

Style Notes: Every year I practically count down the days until I can slip back into my favourite pair of fisherman sandals—and there's nothing I'd rather wear them with than a pair of classic denim shorts. Comfortable, cool, and so easy to style, this is a fool-proof summer ensemble I'll always look forward to wearing.

SHOP FISHERMAN SANDALS HERE:

Fracap Ola Sandals £175 SHOP NOW These comfortable leather sandals will soon mould to your feet perfectly.

Anthropologie Fisherman Sport Sandals £98 SHOP NOW These also come in a metallic silver shade.

Russell & Bromley Fisherman Sandal £275 SHOP NOW This pretty brown shade styles so well with white and light blue denim.

5. SLIDES

Style Notes: These souped up slippers are a warm weather no-brainer. Sip them on with a longline jorts or a cropped pair of shorts for a casual get up you'll feel comfortable in all day.

SHOP SLIDES:

Alaia Ribbed Leather Slides £540 SHOP NOW These are already on their way to selling out.

Reformation Joey Asymmetrical Flat Slide £148 SHOP NOW The chocolate brown colour trend is taking off this summer.