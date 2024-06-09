Trust Me—These Are the 5 Shoe Styles That Makes Denim Shorts Look Their Chicest
Summer is finally here and that means only one thing—it's time to reintroduce denim shorts back into my wardrobe rotation. Unlike previous years, however, I'm far more excited to whip out my denim shorts this summer. Inspired by the shoe trends that have been growing for the past six months, this season promises superior styling options than the ones that came before.
No longer bound only to strappy sandals or chunky trainers pairings, I've chronicled 5 emerging shoe trends that look the chicest with denim shorts for summer 2024. Read on to discover my new formulas…
THE BEST SHOES TO WEAR WITH DENIM SHORTS
1. BALLET FLATS
Style Notes: Contrast the casual nature of a pair of denim short and style them up with a pretty ballet flat. Offering a comfortable stride and a polished silhouette, the denim shorts and ballet flats pairing is set to be everywhere this summer
SHOP BALLET FLATS:
2. FLIP FLOPS
Style Notes: Denim shorts and flips flops are a mainstay in my wardrobe from June until September. To give this classic combo an elevated feel this year I'll be opting for a leather flip flop over rubber, and every now and then I'll be swapping out my cut-offs for a trending pair of jorts.
SHOP FLIP FLOPS:
The leather composition elevates the feel of these no-fuss flip flops.
3. HEELED SLINGBACKS
Style Notes: Just like their longline tailored sisters, denim shorts can be dressed up, too. Style with a mid-heel slingback and a pretty blouse for a day-to-night look you'll want to keep coming back to.
SHOP HEELED SLINGBACKS:
These elegant slingbacks are at the top of my wish list.
These also come in two other colours including a pretty pink shade.
4. FISHERMAN SANDALS
Style Notes: Every year I practically count down the days until I can slip back into my favourite pair of fisherman sandals—and there's nothing I'd rather wear them with than a pair of classic denim shorts. Comfortable, cool, and so easy to style, this is a fool-proof summer ensemble I'll always look forward to wearing.
SHOP FISHERMAN SANDALS HERE:
This pretty brown shade styles so well with white and light blue denim.
5. SLIDES
Style Notes: These souped up slippers are a warm weather no-brainer. Sip them on with a longline jorts or a cropped pair of shorts for a casual get up you'll feel comfortable in all day.
SHOP SLIDES:
The chocolate brown colour trend is taking off this summer.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
