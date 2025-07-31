9 Shockingly Elegant Denim-Shorts Outfits the Fashion Crowd Is Wearing

Regardless of whether or not denim shorts are "in" at any given time, I have always worn them and will always wear them. I grew up in the South and now live in the South again, and they've always been one of my non-negotiable wardrobe staples for the months of summer heat. Currently, my favorite pairs have around a 3" inseam and finished hems, but I'm no stranger to denim cut-offs either. And yes, I realize that we often report on alternatives to denim shorts, and I get it—they're not for everyone. But if you are team denim shorts—even just a bit—stay with me.
Like me, I've noticed that even the most elevated dressers are treating denim shorts as a basic this summer, and are finding fresh ways to style them, as opposed to pairing them with the go-to T-shirt and sneakers. Like jeans, the outfit options for denim shorts are endless, and the ones that are standing out the most to me right now are the elegant ones. It's actually quite easy to make any type of denim shorts—from short cut-offs to bermudas—if you pair them with polished, elevated pieces.
If you'd like some inspiration, I found nine stellar examples of elegant denim shorts outfits to wear for the remainder of the warm days (some of which will even work in the fall). Keep scrolling to start outfit planning and shop key pieces to create these elegant denim shorts outfits yourself.
