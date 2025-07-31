9 Shockingly Elegant Denim-Shorts Outfits the Fashion Crowd Is Wearing

Regardless of whether or not denim shorts are "in" at any given time, I have always worn them and will always wear them. I grew up in the South and now live in the South again, and they've always been one of my non-negotiable wardrobe staples for the months of summer heat. Currently, my favorite pairs have around a 3" inseam and finished hems, but I'm no stranger to denim cut-offs either. And yes, I realize that we often report on alternatives to denim shorts, and I get it—they're not for everyone. But if you are team denim shorts—even just a bit—stay with me.

Like me, I've noticed that even the most elevated dressers are treating denim shorts as a basic this summer, and are finding fresh ways to style them, as opposed to pairing them with the go-to T-shirt and sneakers. Like jeans, the outfit options for denim shorts are endless, and the ones that are standing out the most to me right now are the elegant ones. It's actually quite easy to make any type of denim shorts—from short cut-offs to bermudas—if you pair them with polished, elevated pieces.

If you'd like some inspiration, I found nine stellar examples of elegant denim shorts outfits to wear for the remainder of the warm days (some of which will even work in the fall). Keep scrolling to start outfit planning and shop key pieces to create these elegant denim shorts outfits yourself.

Oversized Blazer + Button-Down Shirt + Bermuda Shorts + Pumps

Influencer wearing long denim shorts with a blazer and pumps

(Image credit: @aysha.sow)

Lyocell Suit Jacket - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Lyocell Suit Jacket

11" Mid Rise Longline Denim Shorts
Gap
11" Mid Rise Longline Denim Shorts

Bianka Slingback Pump
Sam Edelman
Bianka Slingback Pumps

Crochet Shirt + Denim Cut-Offs + Crochet Flats

Influencer wearing denim shorts with a crochet top and crochet flats

(Image credit: @erika_boldrin)

Pointelle Knit Sweater
ZARA
Pointelle Knit Sweater

Agolde Parker Long Shorts
Agolde
Parker Long Shorts

Staud Alba Ballet Flats
Staud
Alba Ballet Flats

Bodysuit + White Cut-Offs + Block-Heel Shoes

Influencer wearing denim shorts with a red tank top and red shoes

(Image credit: @juliesfi)

Original Contour Cami Bodysuit
Aritzia
Original Contour Cami Bodysuit

The Brynn Long Short
Madewell
The Brynn Long Shorts

Angelique Mary Janes - Patent Red - Patent Goatskin Leather - Sézane
Sézane
Angelique Mary Janes

Trench Coat + Button-Down Shirt + Bermuda Shorts + Flip-Flops

Influencer wearing denim shorts with a trench coat and flip-flops

(Image credit: @lindatol_)

Single-Breasted Car Coat
COS
Single-Breasted Car Coat

'90s Long Cutoff Denim Shorts
AGOLDE
'90s Long Cutoff Denim Shorts

Tkees Square Toe Lily Flip Flops
Tkees
Square Toe Lily Flip Flops

Ruffled Blouse + Denim Cut-Offs + Mesh Flats

Influencer wearing denim shorts with a ruffled blouse and mesh flats

(Image credit: @salome.mory)

Henri Ruffled Pintucked Floral-Print Organic Cotton-Voile Top
DÔEN
Henri Ruffled Pintucked Floral-Print Organic Cotton-Voile Top

Reformation Sutton Low Rise 2.5" Slouchy Jean Shorts
Reformation
Sutton Low Rise 2.5" Slouchy Jean Shorts

Rhinestone-Embellished Ballet Flats
H&M
Rhinestone-Embellished Ballet Flats

White Button-Down Shirt + Long Cut-Offs + Ballet Flats

Influencer wearing denim shorts with a white button-down shirt and ballet flats

(Image credit: @deborabrosa)

Étienne Oversized Shirt in Lightweight Oxford
J.Crew
Étienne Oversized Shirt in Lightweight Oxford

Re/done 90s Comfy Shorts
Re/Done
90s Comfy Shorts

Schutz Arissa Flats
Schutz
Arissa Flats

Pretty White Top + Denim Cut-Offs

Influencer wearing denim shorts with a white eyelet top and raffia bag

(Image credit: @lucywilliams02)

Faye Linen Top
Reformation
Faye Linen Top

Dre Raw Hem Low Rise Boyfriend Denim Shorts
rag & bone
Dre Raw Hem Low Rise Boyfriend Denim Shorts

T-Shirt + Denim Cut-Offs + High-Heel Mules

Fashion editor wearing denim shorts with a jersey and high-heel mules

(Image credit: @elizagracehuber)

Formula 1® Raglan Sleeve Cotton T-Shirt
PUMA
Formula 1 Raglan Sleeve Cotton T-Shirt

Agolde Parker Vintage Cutoff Shorts
Agolde
Parker Vintage Cutoff Shorts

Unamused Pointed Toe Mule
Jeffrey Campbell
Unamused Pointed Toe Mules

Blazer + Bermuda Shorts + Flat Mules

Influencer wearing long denim shorts with a tan blazer and mules

(Image credit: @annabelrosendahl)

Naama Blazer
EAVES
Naama Blazer

Levi's Baggy Dad Jorts
Levi's
Baggy Dad Jorts

Puffy Knot Slide Sandal
BLACK SUEDE STUDIO
Puffy Knot Slide Sandals

