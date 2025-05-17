Trust Me: These Are The 9 Skirt Trends That Will Really Count This Summer

If there’s one item guaranteed to deliver on style, comfort and versatility this summer, it’s a skirt. Whether you’re team micro mini or firmly in the floaty camp, this season’s trends strike the perfect balance between playful and polished, with something to suit every style and setting.

Zebra print brings a bold hit of energy to even the simplest outfit, while a full white skirt acts as a blank canvas for countless warm-weather looks. Taking cues from the runway, lace is everywhere (thank you, Saint Laurent), and Miu Miu has made a strong case for the return of brown suede as a summer staple.

Image 1 of 2 Saint Laurent spring/summer 25 runway (Image credit: Getty Images) Miu Miu spring/summer 25 runway (Image credit: Getty Images)

For the more experimental dresser, sheer styling takes a new turn with what I’m dubbing the fishing net skirt—think mesh, crochet and loosely woven textures that feel tailored towards beachside escapes. While in the city, classic polka dot and check prints are proving plenty popular.

Simply consider these skirts as the focal point of any outfit and you'll have ample of looks to lean into across the next few months. Just keep your styling minimal and let them do the heavy lifting. Now, to find out the nine skirt trends on (or soon to be on) every fashion fans radar.

The 9 Summer Skirt Trends to Know for 2025

1. Lace Skirts

Style notes: A summer-ready fabric that's exceptionally elegant yet easy to wear? Lace. And lace skirts are currently in the limelight. While loose maxi styles offer a laidback look when layered with a T-shirt, more form-fitting midis feel particularly chic when worn with a shirt.

Shop the Trend:

ERDEM Tiered Cotton-Lace Midi Skirt £795 SHOP NOW If you're looking to step into the boho trend, this floaty Erdem lace skirt will help produce countless romantic outfits. Wardrobe.NYC Sheer Lace Midi Skirt £340 SHOP NOW For a more sultry style, opt for a lace skirt in a deep, dark shade. Pair with tonal accessories and you'll have an evening look in no time. Albaray Lace Maxi Skirt £89 SHOP NOW Albaray is known for its everyday essentials but the brand is home to handful of statement pieces, too. This lace skirt is made from 95% recycled materials, making it a more planet-friendly pick.

2. Polka Dot Skirts

Style Notes: Abi Marvel is regularly on my fashion moodboard and playful polka dots are already proving plenty popular amongst chic women this summer. While large dots look a little more striking, a finer print offers a softer approach.

Shop the Trend:

GANNI Polka-Dot Double Satin Long Pocket Skirt £345 SHOP NOW This highly structured skirt definitely brings an old school feel. Pockets and a wide waistband make it quite the standout find. ZARA Zw Collection Polka Dot Midi Skirt £60 SHOP NOW If you're prefer a darker base shade, this slinky Zara midi is sure to fit the bill. French Connection Polka Dot Maxi Skirt £89 SHOP NOW Longer in length, this French Connection maxi will look particularly chic with black mules and a T-shirt for a smart-casual fit.

3. Fishing Net Skirts

Style Notes: Perhaps the most daring of skirt trends this summer, the fishing net style is not for the fashionable faint of heart. Characterised by a barely there fabric—much like a fishing net—it's this season's take on the sheer fashion trend. Thick mesh, crochet and any fabric with large holes all lean into the same aesthetic.

Shop the Trend:

Essentiel Antwerp White Mesh Skirt With Bead Embellishments £260 SHOP NOW With a short lining underneath, this netted skirt is a little more modest than other designs. Pinko Fancy Crochet-Effect Long Skirt £385 SHOP NOW Enhancing the beachy feel, this crochet Pinko skirt alternates in design from flowers to a tight and then loose weave, adding plenty of details into one piece. Desigual Catwalk skirt £109 SHOP NOW Stepping away from the fishing net style and instead focusing on discs, this Desigual dress offers a little extra coverage while still leaning into the 'barely there' look.

4. White Full Skirts

Style Notes: A white full skirt is like a literal blank canvas and can be styled in a huge number of ways. Deep blue denim and vibrant T-shirts will offer a laidback look while a waistcoat or shirt will add a more formal feel.

Shop the Trend:

AJE. Chant Crochet-Trimmed Cotton-Voile Maxi Skirt £305 SHOP NOW The crochet trim on this Aje skirt makes it a key summer style. Pair with a simple shoe like a brown leather flip flop to accentuate this detail even more. TOAST Pleated Cotton Linen Skirt £195 SHOP NOW If you aren't fond of bright white shades, a softer ecru may offer a chic solution. The pleats on this cotton-linen blend pick also add a great deal of volume. Staud Procida High-Rise Cotton Maxi Skirt £285 SHOP NOW This ankle-skimming cotton skirt is sure to keep you cool on even the warmest of days.

5. Zebra Print Skirts

Style Notes: Summer is a great time to experiment more with bright and bold clothes. For those looking for a statement-making skirt, turn your attention to zebra print—a lesser used animal print than, say, leopard. To style, opt for black tops or a colour-clashing find for added interest.

Shop the Trend:

MANGO Zebra-Print Fur Skirt £200 SHOP NOW Crafted from a furry bovine leather, this Mango zebra print mini skirt comes with a texture as bold as it's pattern. BY MALENE BIRGER Boshan Zebra-Print Matte Satin Midi Skirt £220 SHOP NOW For a more modest style, opt for a longer length zebra print pick, like this By Malene Birger silk blend skirt. H&M Jacquard-Weave Skirt £33 SHOP NOW This pencil skirt cut gives zebra print a more formal feel.

6. Lace-Trim Skirts

Style Notes: Lace-trimmed skirts offer a more elegant take on the lace skirt trend. Just like your favourite slip dress, they can be styled in a whole number of ways and look just as polished in the office as they do on the weekend.

Shop the Trend:

Massimo Dutti Satin Midi Skirt With Lace Detail £90 SHOP NOW Take styling inspiration from Marilyn NK and style a black lace-trimmed skirt with a simple white tee or a colour-coordinating shirt for a more formal fit. Róhe Lace-Trimmed Silk Skirt £580 SHOP NOW Look after this 100% silk skirt and it will be a cherished part of your wardrobe for years to come. ME+EM Floral Lace Trim Slip Skirt £225 SHOP NOW If you want even more lace detailing, this Me+Em style is sure to fit the bill. Plus, it's said to be crease-free, ridding the worry of sitting down en route to any event.

7. Micro Mini Skirts

Style Notes: You're likely to have spied the Miu Miu mini skirt on a number of chic women, Janka Polliani included. For those who love the bare leg look, summer is the time to embrace the high hemlines.

Shop the Trend:

MANGO Balloon Ruffled Mini-Skirt £46 SHOP NOW If you're wanting extra volume from your micro mini, opt for a style with a balloon hem, like this Mango find. Miu Miu Cotton-Jersey Mini Skirt £850 SHOP NOW After appearing on the runway, Miu Miu's mini skirts quickly became a fashion fan favourite. While Janka Polliani provides styling inspo for the navy shade, the new white colourway is even easier to wear. ARKET Terry Mini Skirt £47 SHOP NOW To evoke a sporty feeling, embrace terry fabrics. Pair with chunky trainers and a polo for a look that says 'I've just come off the court'.

8. Checked Skirts

Style Notes: A checked of gingham print skirt will effortlessly inject some colour into your outfit. For an easy win, pair with a simple white T-shirt, or embrace the colour with a tonal top.

Shop the Trend:

DÔEN Sebastiane Tiered Checked Voile Midi Skirt £286 SHOP NOW Dôen features in many fashion editors wardrobes and this skirt is a key example of why. Style with a white vest and sandals for an effortlessly striking look. Faithfull Gingham Gathered Cotton Poplin Shorts £165 SHOP NOW Combining two key skirt trends: checked prints and micro mini lengths, this Faithfull style ticks plenty of boxes. New Look Red Gingham Check Slit Hem Maxi Skirt £26 SHOP NOW For those more fond of vibrant red shades, this New Look midi may catch your eye.

9. Brown Suede Skirts

Style Notes: Granted, a suede skirt may not be the first option that comes to mind when thinking of dressing for warmer weather, but Miu Miu made a strong case for the fabric in it's spring/summer 25 runway. Providing a more laidback look, pair with a simple T-shirt and flip flops for daytime or a shirt and heels to take you into the evening.

Shop the Trend: