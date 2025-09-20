These Chic Boot Trends Have H&M’s Stamp of Approval—6 Styles That Will Sell Out First

For some, it’s the September equinox that truly marks the arrival of autumn, but for me, it’s the moment that my daily shoe collection shifts gears. After spending months slipping on sandals and easing into ballet flats, the sudden downpours and cold mornings of the new season have encouraged me to look further afield when completing my outfits, and now it's officially time for boots to return to the fore.
This week, I launched my annual search for the greatest boot offerings and having cemented the places of a series of luxury offerings, my attention has turned to the more affordable side of things. Scanning through the high street offerings, it’s clear that H&M is putting its best foot forward this season, ticking off 6 key boot trends for autumn 2025.
Boots have long secured their spot as a key buy of the autumn season. The ease of styling with everything from knit dresses to tailored trousers has ensured that stylish people continue to rely upon this shoe every single year. Of the various styles around, particular trends rise and fall each year, with a few classics that are able to maintain their spot. This year, H&M has identified both key styles and returning trends for the new season, with a selection of affordable yet expensive-looking styles to choose from. Let's get into it.
H&M has a clear understanding of the classics, turning its attention to two styles that consistently prove their timeless nature and elegant appeal. Of course, it's the knee-high boots and the ankle boots. The versatility of each is that they can be shown off with skirts or simply spotted peeking out under wide-leg trousers. This season, H&M is looking to the most refined colourways to make these affordable pairs stand out, with classic black, deep burgundy and a soft brown, my personal favourite.
For those looking for something more striking, it's time to explore the animal print boot selection. This season, leopard print, snake print and tiger print are bringing a fresh update to minimalist looks everywhere. This season already, suede fabrics have swept over fashion, accenting everything from jackets to handbags, and now H&M is celebrating the textural update in boot form.
I've also taken the time to call out block heel boots as a returning trend for the season. Whilst there is something to be said for the elegance of a thin-heeled style, these chunkier soled boots are a sturdy offering for the coming season, destined to take on damp and dreary days alike with ease. If you're feeling bold, there's also a selection of knee-high boots on offer that may have even tempted this devout trouser wearer back into a mini skirt.
Keep scrolling to explore the 6 boot trends H&M has perfected this season.
1. Knee-High Boots
Shop Knee-High Boots
H&M
Knee-High Boots
Completely classic.
H&M
Knee-High Boots
Such a versatile shade.
H&M
Knee-High Leather Boots
Wear with leggings and an oversized knit on crisp autumn days.
H&M
Knee-High Boots
From the texture to the pointed toe to the heel height—everything about this pair is incredibly polished.
2. Suede Boots
Shop Suede Boots:
H&M
Leather Cowboy Boots
This exact shade always looks os high end.
H&M
Knee-High Boots
I've already spotted stylish people wearing this pair.
H&M
Chelsea Boots
A pair that will always feel current.
H&M
Knee-High Suede Boots
Bring contrast to your autumn looks with 100% suede leather.
H&M
Knee-High Leather Boots
Brown suede is undeniably chic.
3. Ankle Boots
Shop Ankle Boots:
H&M
Heeled Leather Boots
Made from 100% leather.
H&M
Chelsea Boots
Pair with your favourite blue denim.
H&M
Heeled Ankle Boots
The textured effect is so impactful.
H&M
Braided Ankle Boots
This woven pair is already selling fast.
4. Animal Print Boots
Shop Animal Print Boots:
H&M
Knee-High Boots
Now these are a real standout.
H&M
Heeled Ankle Boots
Plus a shorter version.
H&M
Knee-High Boots
I have a feeling that this pair won't stick around for long.
H&M
Block-Heeled Ankle Boots
Image the sleek pointed toe peeking out under tailored trousers.
5. Block Heel Boots
Shop Block Heel Boots:
H&M
Knee-High Boots
This pair went straight in my basket.
H&M
Knee-High Cowboy Boots
Perfection from every angle.
H&M
Knee-High Boots
A pair to treasure for years to come.
H&M
Leather Biker Boots
Add some edge to your looks with these buckled biker boots.
H&M
Knee-High Biker Boots
The square toe adds a premium edge to this pair.
6. Over-The-Knee Boots
Shop Over-the-Knee Boots:
H&M
Knee-High Leather Boots
This deep maroon has all my attention.
H&M
Over-The-Knee Boots
The western details are such a nice touch.
H&M
Over-The-Knee Boots
Just to sleek.
H&M
Over-The-Knee Boots
The texture of these boots takes them to a whole new level.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.