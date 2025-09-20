These Chic Boot Trends Have H&M’s Stamp of Approval—6 Styles That Will Sell Out First

H&M knows all about creating expensive-looking buys, and this autumn it's bringing elevated design to these 6 boots trends.

Three women wear H&amp;M boots
(Image credit: H&M)
Jump to category:
Florrie Alexander's avatar
By
published
in Features

For some, it’s the September equinox that truly marks the arrival of autumn, but for me, it’s the moment that my daily shoe collection shifts gears. After spending months slipping on sandals and easing into ballet flats, the sudden downpours and cold mornings of the new season have encouraged me to look further afield when completing my outfits, and now it's officially time for boots to return to the fore.

This week, I launched my annual search for the greatest boot offerings and having cemented the places of a series of luxury offerings, my attention has turned to the more affordable side of things. Scanning through the high street offerings, it’s clear that H&M is putting its best foot forward this season, ticking off 6 key boot trends for autumn 2025.

Boots have long secured their spot as a key buy of the autumn season. The ease of styling with everything from knit dresses to tailored trousers has ensured that stylish people continue to rely upon this shoe every single year. Of the various styles around, particular trends rise and fall each year, with a few classics that are able to maintain their spot. This year, H&M has identified both key styles and returning trends for the new season, with a selection of affordable yet expensive-looking styles to choose from. Let's get into it.

H&M has a clear understanding of the classics, turning its attention to two styles that consistently prove their timeless nature and elegant appeal. Of course, it's the knee-high boots and the ankle boots. The versatility of each is that they can be shown off with skirts or simply spotted peeking out under wide-leg trousers. This season, H&M is looking to the most refined colourways to make these affordable pairs stand out, with classic black, deep burgundy and a soft brown, my personal favourite.

For those looking for something more striking, it's time to explore the animal print boot selection. This season, leopard print, snake print and tiger print are bringing a fresh update to minimalist looks everywhere. This season already, suede fabrics have swept over fashion, accenting everything from jackets to handbags, and now H&M is celebrating the textural update in boot form.

I've also taken the time to call out block heel boots as a returning trend for the season. Whilst there is something to be said for the elegance of a thin-heeled style, these chunkier soled boots are a sturdy offering for the coming season, destined to take on damp and dreary days alike with ease. If you're feeling bold, there's also a selection of knee-high boots on offer that may have even tempted this devout trouser wearer back into a mini skirt.

Keep scrolling to explore the 6 boot trends H&M has perfected this season.

1. Knee-High Boots

Woman wears dress, black bag and knee-high boots

(Image credit: H&M)

Shop Knee-High Boots

2. Suede Boots

Woman wears brown top, gingham skirt and brown suede boots

(Image credit: H&M)

Shop Suede Boots:

3. Ankle Boots

Woman wears black leather jacket, green leather skirt and black ankle boots

(Image credit: H&M)

Shop Ankle Boots:

4. Animal Print Boots

Woman wears trench coat and snake print boots

(Image credit: H&M)

Shop Animal Print Boots:

5. Block Heel Boots

Woman wears leather jacket, knit jumper, black skirt and knee high block heel boots

(Image credit: H&M)

Shop Block Heel Boots:

6. Over-The-Knee Boots

Black Knee High Boots

(Image credit: H&M)

Shop Over-the-Knee Boots:

Florrie Alexander
Florrie Alexander
Shopping Editor

Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸