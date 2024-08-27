I'm Anti-Heels, But Fashion People in Paris and Milan Are Convincing Me to Try This Comfy Pair

Brittany Davy
With autumn just around the corner, I'm already searching for season's staple items to add to next season's outfit rotations. My style is classic and anti-trend, so I often turn to shoes with elevated elements to add interest to my outfits, be it a statement clasp or a chic square toe—something subtle yet intriguing that sets them apart.

Handily, I find that shoe trends stick around a lot longer than clothing trends, so they're a great way to make my outfits feel more current for longer without compromising my overarching style. As someone who prioritises comfort, I rely on flat shoes year-round, so usually, whenever I'm in need of a fresh pair, I scroll through my favourite brands without even considering the heels on offer. However, for the upcoming season, I have my eye on one particular heeled shoe trend that looks to be just as comfy as the flats in my collection and seems to be winning over fashion people over left, right and centre.

A guest wears tights, black dress, coat, white socks, heeled loafers outside Issey Miyake during the Menswear Fall/Winter 2024/2025 as part of Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Although heeled loafers have been around for years, I think it's fair to say the focus has been on the traditional flat iteration for a while. This all changed earlier this year during fashion month when attendees of various A/W 24/25 shows in Paris and Milan were spotted wearing this (literally) elevated take on the classic loafer. There's something about the added height that makes the loafer silhouette look even more sophisticated, and those in the know proved this by pairing them with everything from Bermuda shorts to miniskirts.

And unlike thinner, higher heels that have my feet aching in an instant, the much thicker and generally lower heel of this loafer style adds structure to the shoe, ensuring I'll be able to wear them comfortably all day. Some even have platform soles, making them sturdier and adding a chic '70s edge that we've been seeing everywhere for 2024. Just ask Daisy Edgar-Jones, who put platform loafers firmly back on our radar last week.

A guest is seen wearing a light blue shirt, grey bermuda shorts, a brown and blue printed tie, white socks, a violet fur bag, gold earrings and purple leather heeled loafers outside Max Mara show during the Milan Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 in Milan, Italy.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Heeled loafers are incredibly easy to dress up or down for both casual and more formal occasions. I'll be styling them with tailored trousers and button-downs for work events, and I'm equally excited to pair them with a relaxed blazer dress and sheer stockings for nights out. Fortunately for me, high-street and luxury brands alike are offering excellent versions of this chic shoe. From heritage names like Gucci (known for its super-luxe horsebit loafers) to H&M (my high-street go-to for expensive-looking shoes), there are plenty of heeled loafers to choose from this autumn.

Scroll on to shop the best heeled loafers on the market right now.

Roxane De Almeida wears gold earrings, silver bracelet, silver rings, beige and black animal pattern/print mini dress, dark brown woven leather bag with strap, black socks, beige loafer moccasin heeled leather shoes, outside Giambattista Valli, during the Paris Haute Couture Week Fall/Winter 2024-2025 in Paris, France

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Heeled Loafers:

Women's Horsebit Mule
Gucci
Women's Horsebit Mule

How cool is this platform slingback iteration?

boden, Iris Ghillie Heeled Loafers
boden
Iris Ghillie Heeled Loafers in Leopard

Leopard print is here to stay this autumn.

Leather Patent Slip on Block Heel Loafers
M&S Collection
Leather Patent Slip On Block Heel Loafers

Wear these with your knitted dresses this autumn.

Penny Loafer Block-Heel Pumps
Charles & Keith
Penny Loafer Block-Heel Pumps

So sleek.

Heeled Loafers
H&M
Heeled Loafers

A great high-street find.

sezane, Jessie Loafers
Sézane
Jessie Loafers

Two-tone shoes always look so elegant.

Chocolate Brushed Leather Loafers
Prada
Chocolate Brushed Leather Loafers

Prada has so many chic loafer styles this autumn/winter.

Daffie Snaffle Detail High Block Heel Loafers
Wallis
Daffie Snaffle Detail High Block Heel Loafers

These have such a retro feel.

bershka, Heeled loafers
bershka
Heeled Loafers

The chunkier heel will ensure all day comfort.

The Row, Vera Loafers

The Row
Vera Leather Loafers

A subtler take on the trend.

Ganni, Logo loafer pumps
Ganni
Logo Loafer Pumps

Wear with trousers, shorts and skirts alike.

jimmy choo, Diamond Tilda 85 Latte Leather Pumps
jimmy choo
Diamond Tilda 85 Leather Pumps

I love the gold embellishment on this pair.

Gianvito Rossi, Leather loafer pumps
Gianvito Rossi
Leather Loafer Pumps

If you really want to go for it with height.

Latest
