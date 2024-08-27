I'm Anti-Heels, But Fashion People in Paris and Milan Are Convincing Me to Try This Comfy Pair
With autumn just around the corner, I'm already searching for season's staple items to add to next season's outfit rotations. My style is classic and anti-trend, so I often turn to shoes with elevated elements to add interest to my outfits, be it a statement clasp or a chic square toe—something subtle yet intriguing that sets them apart.
Handily, I find that shoe trends stick around a lot longer than clothing trends, so they're a great way to make my outfits feel more current for longer without compromising my overarching style. As someone who prioritises comfort, I rely on flat shoes year-round, so usually, whenever I'm in need of a fresh pair, I scroll through my favourite brands without even considering the heels on offer. However, for the upcoming season, I have my eye on one particular heeled shoe trend that looks to be just as comfy as the flats in my collection and seems to be winning over fashion people over left, right and centre.
Although heeled loafers have been around for years, I think it's fair to say the focus has been on the traditional flat iteration for a while. This all changed earlier this year during fashion month when attendees of various A/W 24/25 shows in Paris and Milan were spotted wearing this (literally) elevated take on the classic loafer. There's something about the added height that makes the loafer silhouette look even more sophisticated, and those in the know proved this by pairing them with everything from Bermuda shorts to miniskirts.
And unlike thinner, higher heels that have my feet aching in an instant, the much thicker and generally lower heel of this loafer style adds structure to the shoe, ensuring I'll be able to wear them comfortably all day. Some even have platform soles, making them sturdier and adding a chic '70s edge that we've been seeing everywhere for 2024. Just ask Daisy Edgar-Jones, who put platform loafers firmly back on our radar last week.
Heeled loafers are incredibly easy to dress up or down for both casual and more formal occasions. I'll be styling them with tailored trousers and button-downs for work events, and I'm equally excited to pair them with a relaxed blazer dress and sheer stockings for nights out. Fortunately for me, high-street and luxury brands alike are offering excellent versions of this chic shoe. From heritage names like Gucci (known for its super-luxe horsebit loafers) to H&M (my high-street go-to for expensive-looking shoes), there are plenty of heeled loafers to choose from this autumn.
Scroll on to shop the best heeled loafers on the market right now.
Shop Heeled Loafers:
How cool is this platform slingback iteration?
Leopard print is here to stay this autumn.
Wear these with your knitted dresses this autumn.
Two-tone shoes always look so elegant.
