I'm Calling It—These 6 Flat-Shoe Trends Will Be Everywhere This Autumn

I will forever be grateful for the flat shoe renaissance. Don't get me wrong, I love a good heel every now and then, but my feet would never forgive me if I tried to wear them everyday. Thankfully, over the past couple of years, fresh takes on flat shoes have come to dominate the runway and our Instagram feeds. Six inch stilettos may have been the must-have shoe in the early Noughties, but now a Toteme ballet flat or a loafer from The Row is the fashion set's footwear of choice. And this looks set to continue for the new season, too, as there are so many autumn flat-shoe trends coming to the fore right now.

Our favourite influencers have proven that when it comes to footwear, going for a flat is anything but a compromise. While a heel still has its place for evening wear (and the kitten heel is the in-between shoe of choice for those who still want a little lift), a flat has become the most versatile and elegant option, available in a range of aesthetics, fabrics and level of embellishment.

The extra good news is that most of the flats that are popular today are classics you'll turn to for years to come, from the Parisian-inspired ballet flat with an understated bow, to the sleek brown loafer that adds a polished touch to any outfit. But this season in particular, there are a few twists on these staples styles that look set to be the insider favourites—mary janes should be a punchy colour or shining metallic, and a pointed-toe is the flat that's officially co-signed by the Scandi cool crowd.

If you're joining me on the flat shoe movement this autumn, you'll be happy to know that I've done some digging to identify which of the many styles available will be the top trends for the months to come. From clogs to mary janes, scroll on to see the autumn flat-shoe trends you'll want to get your hands on this season.

6 Autumn Flat-Shoe Trends That Will Dominate This Season

1. Brown Loafers

Style Notes: Loafers are the kind of effortlessly elegant flat that can upgrade any outfit, and can easily go from the office to weekend wear. This season, the preferred loafer style is a sleek brown suede version—the warm tone is perfect for an autumn colour palette, and as a shoe it just exudes quiet luxury.

MANGO Leather Moccasin £90 SHOP NOW I love this reddish-brown hue.

Reformation Agathea Chunky Loafer £268 SHOP NOW This whole outfit is an autumnal dream.

Russell & Bromley Davis £225 SHOP NOW Brown suede is undeniably luxe.

GIANVITO ROSSI Harris 20 Suede Loafers £710 SHOP NOW I love the chunky sole.

MANOLO BLAHNIK Dinelio Croc-Effect Leather Loafers £745 SHOP NOW This is such a fun take on the brown loafer trend, and still feels so classic.

2. Pointed Toes

Style Notes: The Scandi fashion set have really backed the pointed toe flat for the past few months, with the trend largely being dominated by Ganni's studded style. For the months ahead, the options are truly extensive, from minimalist brown leather versions to playful colour-pop styles. Wear with everything from jeans to tailored trousers, voluminous skirts to maxi slips.

GANNI Black Feminine Buckle Ballerinas £325 SHOP NOW So many influencers are loving these Ganni flats, which are available in a wide array of colours.

Reiss Aubrey Leather Slingback Ballerina Pumps £158 SHOP NOW How chic.

TOTEME The T-Strap Faille Point-Toe Flats £450 SHOP NOW These elegant flats could be styled for any occasion.

COS The Perforated Leather Ballet Flats £200 SHOP NOW Perfect for adding a pop of colour—and red is definitely the colour to embrace this season.

TOTEME + Net Sustain the Asymmetric Ballerina Leather Point-Toe Flats £450 SHOP NOW A minimalist dream.

3. Classic Ballet Flats

Style Notes: If you haven't already invested in a pair of ballet flats, now is the time. And this autumn, we're keeping things simple, trading extravagant takes on the classic flat for understated, versatile styles that will add a polished touch to so many ensembles.

Everlane The Day Ballet Flat £139 SHOP NOW A white ballet flat is so sophisticated.

Arket Leather Ballet Flats £149 SHOP NOW The kind of easy, everyday flat you'll reach for all year long.

M&S Collection Leather Bow Flat Ballet Pumps £40 SHOP NOW I love this blush tone contrasted with the black trim.

LOEFFLER RANDALL Leonie Leather Ballet Flats £220 SHOP NOW Real balletcore vibes.

AEYDE Delfina Suede Ballet Flats £270 SHOP NOW How elegant is this suede pair?

4. Colourful Mary-Janes

Style Notes: Mary janes have steadily grown in popularity over the past year, and while classic colours and Alaïa's studded styles have been the go-to, this season the tides are turning towards more colourful options. Top of the trending list are silver mary janes, which can add a fun pop to a casual jeans-and-top outfit and be a party-ready shoe, but you could also go for the very on-trend red or a pastel blue.

AEYDE Uma Leather Mary Jane Flats £290 SHOP NOW Silver Mary-Janes are a huge trend at the moment.

Reformation Bethany Ballet Flat £268 SHOP NOW Or go for a pop of red.

MANGO Round-Toe Ballerina Shoes With Buckle £46 SHOP NOW Made for maximalists.

LE MONDE BERYL Grosgrain-Trimmed Denim Mary Jane Ballet Flats £395 SHOP NOW A denim flat is undeniably cool.

Mint Velvet Silver Leather Ballet Pumps £99 SHOP NOW The kind of flat you can style for day or night.

5. Two-Tone Loafers

Style Notes: There's another loafer to look out for this season—the two-tone style. Black and white or brown and white, these versatile flats tick the boxes of being both classic and fun.

G.H. Bass Whitney Super Lug Loafers £178 SHOP NOW These have such a cool mod vibe.

Reformation Agathea Chunky Loafer £268 £188 SHOP NOW I'd style them exactly like this.

Russell & Bromley Penelope £275 SHOP NOW So sleek.

TOD'S Embellished Two-Tone Leather Loafers £640 SHOP NOW Tod's are a go-to for sophisticated loafers.

G.H. Bass Weejuns Larson Penny Loafers £195 SHOP NOW This deep brown is perfect for autumn.

6. Clogs

Style Notes: If you're looking for an easy, slide-on shoe this season, you'll be happy to hear that the clog is very much back in fashion. My advice is to go for the classic Birkenstock clog—it's a shoe that truly will never go out of style—but this autumn you'll find that a number of our favourite brands are coming out with their own versions, too.

Birkenstock Boston Soft Footbed Suede Leather £150 SHOP NOW The classic Birkenstock clog.

Birkenstock Boston Shearling Suede Leather/fur £160 SHOP NOW The shearling-lined style is ideal for frosty days.

Nobody's Child Alohas Beige Halia Leather Mules £145 SHOP NOW The studs are such a cool touch.

Birkenstock Boston Braided Suede Leather £150 SHOP NOW I love the braided detail.