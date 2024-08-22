I'm Calling It—These 6 Flat-Shoe Trends Will Be Everywhere This Autumn

I will forever be grateful for the flat shoe renaissance. Don't get me wrong, I love a good heel every now and then, but my feet would never forgive me if I tried to wear them everyday. Thankfully, over the past couple of years, fresh takes on flat shoes have come to dominate the runway and our Instagram feeds. Six inch stilettos may have been the must-have shoe in the early Noughties, but now a Toteme ballet flat or a loafer from The Row is the fashion set's footwear of choice. And this looks set to continue for the new season, too, as there are so many autumn flat-shoe trends coming to the fore right now.

@dawn.tan wearing brown loafers with grey trousers and brown suede jacket

(Image credit: @dawn.tan)

Our favourite influencers have proven that when it comes to footwear, going for a flat is anything but a compromise. While a heel still has its place for evening wear (and the kitten heel is the in-between shoe of choice for those who still want a little lift), a flat has become the most versatile and elegant option, available in a range of aesthetics, fabrics and level of embellishment.

@nnennaechem wearing bow ballet flats with trousers and a t-shirt and coat

(Image credit: @nnennaechem)

The extra good news is that most of the flats that are popular today are classics you'll turn to for years to come, from the Parisian-inspired ballet flat with an understated bow, to the sleek brown loafer that adds a polished touch to any outfit. But this season in particular, there are a few twists on these staples styles that look set to be the insider favourites—mary janes should be a punchy colour or shining metallic, and a pointed-toe is the flat that's officially co-signed by the Scandi cool crowd.

If you're joining me on the flat shoe movement this autumn, you'll be happy to know that I've done some digging to identify which of the many styles available will be the top trends for the months to come. From clogs to mary janes, scroll on to see the autumn flat-shoe trends you'll want to get your hands on this season.

1. Brown Loafers

@annabelrosendahl wearing brown loafers with white jeans and top

(Image credit: @annabelrosendahl)

Style Notes: Loafers are the kind of effortlessly elegant flat that can upgrade any outfit, and can easily go from the office to weekend wear. This season, the preferred loafer style is a sleek brown suede version—the warm tone is perfect for an autumn colour palette, and as a shoe it just exudes quiet luxury.

Leather Moccasin
MANGO
Leather Moccasin

I love this reddish-brown hue.

Agathea Chunky Loafer
Reformation
Agathea Chunky Loafer

This whole outfit is an autumnal dream.

Davis Classic Penny Loafer, Russell & Bromley
Russell & Bromley
Davis

Brown suede is undeniably luxe.

Harris 20 Suede Loafers
GIANVITO ROSSI
Harris 20 Suede Loafers

I love the chunky sole.

Dinelio Croc-Effect Leather Loafers
MANOLO BLAHNIK
Dinelio Croc-Effect Leather Loafers

This is such a fun take on the brown loafer trend, and still feels so classic.

2. Pointed Toes

@styleidealist wearing pointed-toe flats with striped trousers and a blazer

(Image credit: @styleidealist)

Style Notes: The Scandi fashion set have really backed the pointed toe flat for the past few months, with the trend largely being dominated by Ganni's studded style. For the months ahead, the options are truly extensive, from minimalist brown leather versions to playful colour-pop styles. Wear with everything from jeans to tailored trousers, voluminous skirts to maxi slips.

Black Feminine Buckle Ballerinas
GANNI
Black Feminine Buckle Ballerinas

So many influencers are loving these Ganni flats, which are available in a wide array of colours.

Aubrey Leather Slingback Ballerina Pumps
Reiss
Aubrey Leather Slingback Ballerina Pumps

How chic.

The T-Strap Faille Point-Toe Flats
TOTEME
The T-Strap Faille Point-Toe Flats

These elegant flats could be styled for any occasion.

The Perforated Leather Ballet Flats
COS
The Perforated Leather Ballet Flats

Perfect for adding a pop of colour—and red is definitely the colour to embrace this season.

+ Net Sustain the Asymmetric Ballerina Leather Point-Toe Flats
TOTEME
+ Net Sustain the Asymmetric Ballerina Leather Point-Toe Flats

A minimalist dream.

3. Classic Ballet Flats

@_jessicaskye wearing black ballet flats with a striped mini dress

(Image credit: @_jessicaskye)

Style Notes: If you haven't already invested in a pair of ballet flats, now is the time. And this autumn, we're keeping things simple, trading extravagant takes on the classic flat for understated, versatile styles that will add a polished touch to so many ensembles.

The Day Ballet Flat
Everlane
The Day Ballet Flat

A white ballet flat is so sophisticated.

Leather Ballet Flats
Arket
Leather Ballet Flats

The kind of easy, everyday flat you'll reach for all year long.

Leather Bow Flat Ballet Pumps
M&S Collection
Leather Bow Flat Ballet Pumps

I love this blush tone contrasted with the black trim.

Leonie Leather Ballet Flats
LOEFFLER RANDALL
Leonie Leather Ballet Flats

Real balletcore vibes.

Delfina Suede Ballet Flats
AEYDE
Delfina Suede Ballet Flats

How elegant is this suede pair?

4. Colourful Mary-Janes

@leasy_inparis wearing blue Mary-Janes with jeans and jumper

(Image credit: @leasy_inparis)

Style Notes: Mary janes have steadily grown in popularity over the past year, and while classic colours and Alaïa's studded styles have been the go-to, this season the tides are turning towards more colourful options. Top of the trending list are silver mary janes, which can add a fun pop to a casual jeans-and-top outfit and be a party-ready shoe, but you could also go for the very on-trend red or a pastel blue.

Uma Leather Mary Jane Flats
AEYDE
Uma Leather Mary Jane Flats

Silver Mary-Janes are a huge trend at the moment.

Bethany Ballet Flat
Reformation
Bethany Ballet Flat

Or go for a pop of red.

Round-Toe Ballerina Shoes With Buckle
MANGO
Round-Toe Ballerina Shoes With Buckle

Made for maximalists.

Grosgrain-Trimmed Denim Mary Jane Ballet Flats
LE MONDE BERYL
Grosgrain-Trimmed Denim Mary Jane Ballet Flats

A denim flat is undeniably cool.

Silver Leather Ballet Pumps
Mint Velvet
Silver Leather Ballet Pumps

The kind of flat you can style for day or night.

5. Two-Tone Loafers

@abimarvel wearing two-tone loafers and a lace skirt with t-shirt

(Image credit: @abimarvel)

Style Notes: There's another loafer to look out for this season—the two-tone style. Black and white or brown and white, these versatile flats tick the boxes of being both classic and fun.

G.h. Bass Whitney Super Lug Loafers
G.H. Bass
Whitney Super Lug Loafers

These have such a cool mod vibe.

Agathea Chunky Loafer
Reformation
Agathea Chunky Loafer

I'd style them exactly like this.

Penelope Penny Loafer, Russell & Bromley
Russell & Bromley
Penelope

So sleek.

Embellished Two-Tone Leather Loafers
TOD'S
Embellished Two-Tone Leather Loafers

Tod's are a go-to for sophisticated loafers.

Weejuns Larson Penny Loafers
G.H. Bass
Weejuns Larson Penny Loafers

This deep brown is perfect for autumn.

6. Clogs

@francescasaffari wearing Birkenstocks with white jeans and khaki jacket

(Image credit: @francescasaffari)

Style Notes: If you're looking for an easy, slide-on shoe this season, you'll be happy to hear that the clog is very much back in fashion. My advice is to go for the classic Birkenstock clog—it's a shoe that truly will never go out of style—but this autumn you'll find that a number of our favourite brands are coming out with their own versions, too.

Boston Soft Footbed Suede Leather
Birkenstock
Boston Soft Footbed Suede Leather

The classic Birkenstock clog.

Boston Shearling Suede Leather/fur
Birkenstock
Boston Shearling Suede Leather/fur

The shearling-lined style is ideal for frosty days.

Alohas Beige Halia Leather Mules
Nobody's Child
Alohas Beige Halia Leather Mules

The studs are such a cool touch.

Boston Braided Suede Leather
Birkenstock
Boston Braided Suede Leather

I love the braided detail.

Bead-Embellished Suede Clogs
BRUNELLO CUCINELLI
Bead-Embellished Suede Clogs

The most elevated clogs you can own.

