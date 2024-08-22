I'm Calling It—These 6 Flat-Shoe Trends Will Be Everywhere This Autumn
I will forever be grateful for the flat shoe renaissance. Don't get me wrong, I love a good heel every now and then, but my feet would never forgive me if I tried to wear them everyday. Thankfully, over the past couple of years, fresh takes on flat shoes have come to dominate the runway and our Instagram feeds. Six inch stilettos may have been the must-have shoe in the early Noughties, but now a Toteme ballet flat or a loafer from The Row is the fashion set's footwear of choice. And this looks set to continue for the new season, too, as there are so many autumn flat-shoe trends coming to the fore right now.
Our favourite influencers have proven that when it comes to footwear, going for a flat is anything but a compromise. While a heel still has its place for evening wear (and the kitten heel is the in-between shoe of choice for those who still want a little lift), a flat has become the most versatile and elegant option, available in a range of aesthetics, fabrics and level of embellishment.
The extra good news is that most of the flats that are popular today are classics you'll turn to for years to come, from the Parisian-inspired ballet flat with an understated bow, to the sleek brown loafer that adds a polished touch to any outfit. But this season in particular, there are a few twists on these staples styles that look set to be the insider favourites—mary janes should be a punchy colour or shining metallic, and a pointed-toe is the flat that's officially co-signed by the Scandi cool crowd.
If you're joining me on the flat shoe movement this autumn, you'll be happy to know that I've done some digging to identify which of the many styles available will be the top trends for the months to come. From clogs to mary janes, scroll on to see the autumn flat-shoe trends you'll want to get your hands on this season.
6 Autumn Flat-Shoe Trends That Will Dominate This Season
1. Brown Loafers
Style Notes: Loafers are the kind of effortlessly elegant flat that can upgrade any outfit, and can easily go from the office to weekend wear. This season, the preferred loafer style is a sleek brown suede version—the warm tone is perfect for an autumn colour palette, and as a shoe it just exudes quiet luxury.
This is such a fun take on the brown loafer trend, and still feels so classic.
2. Pointed Toes
Style Notes: The Scandi fashion set have really backed the pointed toe flat for the past few months, with the trend largely being dominated by Ganni's studded style. For the months ahead, the options are truly extensive, from minimalist brown leather versions to playful colour-pop styles. Wear with everything from jeans to tailored trousers, voluminous skirts to maxi slips.
So many influencers are loving these Ganni flats, which are available in a wide array of colours.
Perfect for adding a pop of colour—and red is definitely the colour to embrace this season.
3. Classic Ballet Flats
Style Notes: If you haven't already invested in a pair of ballet flats, now is the time. And this autumn, we're keeping things simple, trading extravagant takes on the classic flat for understated, versatile styles that will add a polished touch to so many ensembles.
4. Colourful Mary-Janes
Style Notes: Mary janes have steadily grown in popularity over the past year, and while classic colours and Alaïa's studded styles have been the go-to, this season the tides are turning towards more colourful options. Top of the trending list are silver mary janes, which can add a fun pop to a casual jeans-and-top outfit and be a party-ready shoe, but you could also go for the very on-trend red or a pastel blue.
5. Two-Tone Loafers
Style Notes: There's another loafer to look out for this season—the two-tone style. Black and white or brown and white, these versatile flats tick the boxes of being both classic and fun.
6. Clogs
Style Notes: If you're looking for an easy, slide-on shoe this season, you'll be happy to hear that the clog is very much back in fashion. My advice is to go for the classic Birkenstock clog—it's a shoe that truly will never go out of style—but this autumn you'll find that a number of our favourite brands are coming out with their own versions, too.
Jess Kelham-Hohler is a freelance writer, editor and content strategist. She has been a contributor for Who What Wear UK since 2023. Currently based in London following six years in Washington D.C. and New York, she was previously the Digital Editor for Soho House & Co, an international group of private members’ clubs for creatives. She has interviewed a range of artists, creators and more, including Alighieri founder Rosh Mahtani, photographer Misan Harriman and fashion editor Lindsay Peoples Wagner. Today, she writes primarily about fashion, travel and culture for various publications, and has worked as a copywriter and content strategist for brands such as Belstaff, Olivela and Equinox.
-
From L.A. to Paris, It Girls Are Swapping Their Ballet Flats for This Heeled Alt
Slip into sophistication.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
Julia Garner Broke the One Airport-Style Rule I Follow to a T Every Time I Travel
Take note for your next flight.
By Eliza Huber
-
Kendall Jenner Just Wore Fall’s Most Classic Jeans-and-Flats Combo in Paris
A French-girl favorite.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
These 35 Chic, Anti-Trend Pieces Are Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Standouts
These will be worn on heavy rotation.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
My Friend Asked What to Buy From the Shopbop Sale—I Sent These 30 Incredibly Chic Picks
Blink, and they'll be gone.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
I Live in Comfortable Yet Chic Shoes—These 30 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Picks Have My Attention
You'll be wearing these all year long.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
I'm Getting a Jump Start on Planning My Fall Outfits—30 Chic Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Finds I'm Eyeing
Bring on the cooler weather.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Katie Holmes Wore the Elegant Flat-Shoe Trend We're Hanging Up Our Heels For
Chic, classic, and comfortable.
By Eliza Huber