Classy Fashion People in London, Paris and L.A. Are All Wearing This Elegant Flat-Shoe Trend

As someone who lives in flats no matter the season, I’m constantly looking for comfortable styles I can dress up or down for any occasion. Luckily for me, the elegant yet wearable ballet flat has had a huge resurgence over the past few seasons, with luxury brands such as The Row and Alaïa releasing pairs in many shapes, materials and colours.

Ballet flats can be worn all year round, and although you might naturally opt for a block-colour pair, fashion people in some of the world's chicest cities have been taking a different approach to elevating their outfits this spring.

Enter the two-tone ballet flat. This style has taken over my Instagram feed lately, with influencers showcasing just how versatile the shoe is. Pairing them with everything from tailored trousers to LBDs, two-tone ballet flats have proven themselves to be just as wearable as more minimalist styles.

Though they're available in many different colourways, sticking to neutral combinations such as black and white or black and tan will allow for easier styling when pairing your pumps with outfits. Influencers seem to agree; they've been wearing theirs with more formal minidresses and using them to elevate casual blazer and jeans combos.

From classic Chanel styles to more affordable alternatives, both luxury and high-street brands have a lot to offer when it comes to contrast-colour pumps. Read on to discover our edit of the best two-tone ballet flats to buy now.

Shop Two-Tone Ballet Flats:

Chanel Leather Ballet Flats £494 SHOP NOW Chanel makes these in so many different colourways.

Chanel Leather Ballet Flats £1771 SHOP NOW I also love this black and white pair for spring.

Jeffrey Campbell It Takes Two Ballet Flats in Natural/Black £140 SHOP NOW I'll be wearing these with a cotton poplin skirt and baby tee this summer.

Charles & Keith Beaded Chain-Link Slingback Flats £59 SHOP NOW Square-toe flats add a little edge to the trend.

Jonak Daxi Leather Ballet Flats in Beige/Black £110 SHOP NOW I love the patent finish on the toes of this pair.

M&S Collection Leather Bow Ballet Pumps £40 SHOP NOW Something a little more subtle if you're looking to dip your toe into the trend (excuse the pun).

RAYE Natalia Ballet Flat in Silver & Black £136 SHOP NOW Metallics aren't just for winter!

Ralph Lauren Loraine Patent-Leather-Trim Ballet Flat £159 SHOP NOW Opt for this Western-inspired pair if you want to try something different with your maxi dresses.

L.K.Bennett Kara Leather and Patent Toe Cap Ballet Pumps in White/Black £199 SHOP NOW So simple yet so elegant.

Chanel Tweed Ballet Flats £1783 SHOP NOW Such a pretty way to add a pop of colour to your spring/summer wardrobe.