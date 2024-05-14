Classy Fashion People in London, Paris and L.A. Are All Wearing This Elegant Flat-Shoe Trend

As someone who lives in flats no matter the season, I’m constantly looking for comfortable styles I can dress up or down for any occasion. Luckily for me, the elegant yet wearable ballet flat has had a huge resurgence over the past few seasons, with luxury brands such as The Row and Alaïa releasing pairs in many shapes, materials and colours.

Ballet flats can be worn all year round, and although you might naturally opt for a block-colour pair, fashion people in some of the world's chicest cities have been taking a different approach to elevating their outfits this spring.

@symphonyofsilk wearing two-tone ballet pumps

(Image credit: @symphonyofsilk)

Enter the two-tone ballet flat. This style has taken over my Instagram feed lately, with influencers showcasing just how versatile the shoe is. Pairing them with everything from tailored trousers to LBDs, two-tone ballet flats have proven themselves to be just as wearable as more minimalist styles.

Tamara Mory wearing two-tone ballet pumps in Lisbon

(Image credit: @tamaramory)

Though they're available in many different colourways, sticking to neutral combinations such as black and white or black and tan will allow for easier styling when pairing your pumps with outfits. Influencers seem to agree; they've been wearing theirs with more formal minidresses and using them to elevate casual blazer and jeans combos.

Emmanuelle Koffi wearing two-tone ballet pumps in Paris

(Image credit: @emmanuellek_)

From classic Chanel styles to more affordable alternatives, both luxury and high-street brands have a lot to offer when it comes to contrast-colour pumps. Read on to discover our edit of the best two-tone ballet flats to buy now.

Felicia Akerstrom wearing two-tone ballet pumps in Paris

(Image credit: @fakerstrom)

Shop Two-Tone Ballet Flats:

Leather Ballet Flats
Chanel
Leather Ballet Flats

Chanel makes these in so many different colourways.

Leather Ballet Flats
Chanel
Leather Ballet Flats

I also love this black and white pair for spring.

It Takes Two Ballet Flats
Jeffrey Campbell
It Takes Two Ballet Flats in Natural/Black

I'll be wearing these with a cotton poplin skirt and baby tee this summer.

Charles & Keith, Beaded Chain-Link Slingbacks
Charles & Keith
Beaded Chain-Link Slingback Flats

Square-toe flats add a little edge to the trend.

Daxi Leather Ballet Flats
Jonak
Daxi Leather Ballet Flats in Beige/Black

I love the patent finish on the toes of this pair.

M&S Collection, Leather Bow Ballet Pumps
M&S Collection
Leather Bow Ballet Pumps

Something a little more subtle if you're looking to dip your toe into the trend (excuse the pun).

Natalia Ballet Flat
RAYE
Natalia Ballet Flat in Silver & Black

Metallics aren't just for winter!

Ralph Lauren, Loraine Patent-Leather-Trim Ballet Flat
Ralph Lauren
Loraine Patent-Leather-Trim Ballet Flat

Opt for this Western-inspired pair if you want to try something different with your maxi dresses.

L.k.bennett Kara Leather and Patent Toe Cap Ballet Pumps, White/black
L.K.Bennett
Kara Leather and Patent Toe Cap Ballet Pumps in White/Black

So simple yet so elegant.

Tweed Ballet Flats
Chanel
Tweed Ballet Flats

Such a pretty way to add a pop of colour to your spring/summer wardrobe.

Neutral Leather Ballet Pumps
Mint Velvet
Neutral Leather Ballet Pumps

The quilted fabric on this pair makes them so elevated.

