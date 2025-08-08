Forget Sandals—This Is the Heel Style That Makes Halter Dresses Look Elegant

Given that it's summer, sandals have been the go-to with dresses lately. It's understandable, as they're easy to throw on and go, but I can't say that they're the most elegant shoe choice with every dress trend. One of those is a halter dress, which Molly Gordon just wore for an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers.
While exiting the studio, Gordon was photographed wearing head-to-toe Loewe, consisting of a halter dress and a pair of sleek black pumps. Her dress might’ve been the focal point of the look, but her pumps made her dress look supremely elegant in an instant. Black pumps are a tried-and-true shoe, and while it might be warmer where you live, sandals just aren't going to have the same elegant effect as pumps. Black pumps are a wardrobe staple that you can't go wrong with, whether it's a night out, a dinner, or any event you might be wearing a trend-forward halter dress to, or any dress, for that matter.
Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.