The 7 Biggest Autumn 2024 Trends, Straight From Paris Fashion Week

And just like that, Fashion Month has come to a close, my, what an impression it has made. While it can’t be said for every seasonal showcase, dare I say, the best of autumn/winter 2024 was saved ’til last, with Paris sounding off what’s set to be an amazing season ahead. During Paris Fashion Week alone there were a total of 108 shows and presentations to take in, which equates to one thing: Lots of clothes, shoes, bags and accessories for editors to now analyse. Less than 24 hours after Chanel’s show—an event that’s long been considered a highlight for any fashion fan—still soaking in the spectacle of it all, I thought now would be the best time to talk you through the key trends we saw on the Paris Fashion Week runways while they’re still fresh in my mind.

If I had to sum up Paris’s mood for autumn/winter 2024, it would be elevated wearability. Aside from some interesting play on portions at Loewe and Commes des Garçons, as well as a bag made of 99% air at Coperni, it didn’t take much imagination to see how the vast majority of collections would settle in nicely even in the wardrobes of the most tepid dresser. A/W 24 is truly a season of ready-to-wear refinement, embodied by one brand in particular which proved to be the toast of the town.

The first looks for autumn are already surpassing my expectations—below, you'll find the seven most important Paris Fashion Week runway trends to know about now for later in 2024.

7 NOTEWORTHY TRENDS FROM PARIS FASHION WEEK'S AUTUMN/WINTER 2024 RUNWAYS

1. #CHLOÉCORE

Style Notes: Let's get one thing clear—Chloé never went away. In recent years the brand has seen major success with cult items, such as its Woody tote bag and matching sandals, which have made the summer edits of fashionable people both here and in France. However, some might say that the brand's larger ready-to-wear collections had lost their unique spark during the same period.

However, with a new creative director at the helm, the buzz around Chemena Kamali's Chloé debut was palpable in a Paris. Perhaps the strongest inaugural collection in recent memory—for me it is matched only by Christopher Bailey's first foray for Burberry; it might even surpass it—every one is going to want to be a Chloé girl come A/W 24. Kamali's gorgeous exploration of the brand's boho roots has ensured this is trend we're going to see a lot of this season (most likely on the back of Sienna Miller, who took her rightful place on the front row for the show). I'm mighty glad I still have my Chloé Drew bag, let me tell you.

Chloé One-Shoulder Cut-Out Gathered Ramie Mini Dress £2760 SHOP NOW

Chloé Marcie Leather-Trimmed Suede Shoulder Bag £1790 SHOP NOW

Chloé Asymmetric Gathered Leather Biker Jacket £3685 SHOP NOW

2. DOUBLE YOUR DENIM

Style Notes: A trend we're already seeing a lot of right now is double denim and, if the Paris Fashion Week runways confirmed anything, it's that we're going to continue to see this pairing dominate when we enter the second half of the year.

As seen at Schiaparelli, Victoria Beckham and Dior, even brands who are known more for their elegant aesthetics and couture-grade craftspersonship than they are they're day-to-day wearability served up double-dose denim outfits to very chic standard. Of course, this a trend you can easily re-create with denim pieces you already have in your wardrobe, they need not match perfectly, but you can absolutely expect to see more deliberate denim co-ords on the market from here on out.

COS Cropped Denim Jacket £115 SHOP NOW

COS Denim Cargo Trousers £95 SHOP NOW

Khaite Jinn Oversized Denim Shirt £680 SHOP NOW

Khaite Lennox Denim Flared Skirt £620 SHOP NOW

3. THE GREAT DRAPE

Style Notes: We've all heard the saying "dress for the job you want, not the job you have". Well, apparently, the designers who show at Paris Fashion Week think we should all aspire to be goddesses this year, and I'm not angry about it. We saw drapery take its place as a core trend during the spring/summer 2024 showcase back in September, with the exploration of form, fabric and fluidity proving to be just as captivating to creative directors for next season, too.

Drapes came with added structure by way of a grey woollen mini at Louis Vuitton, while Balmain embraced hyper-femininity with its cupped, form-sculpting gown in the most gorgeous tone of sage green. Prediction: Schiaparelli's cream bandeau dress will be worn by an A-lister on the red carpet before the year's out (my money's on Zendaya).

H&M Draped Jersey Dress £28 SHOP NOW

AJE Immersion Draped Silk-Blend Maxi Skirt £350 SHOP NOW

COS Asymmetric Draped Sleeveless Top £55 SHOP NOW

4. KISS FROM A ROSE

Style Notes: There's nothing I love more than colour-trend spotting—they're always one of the easiest ways to make your wardrobe feel more current without the heavy commitment. If I'm being honest, I was worried that yet another season would be overruled by bright red. Don't get me wrong—I love the almost juicy tones of red we've been treated to lately but, as a writer, I was hoping I'd have a different subject matter for A/W 24.

Although red-adjacent, I was blown away by the breathtaking pinks we saw on the Paris Fashion Week runways. Victoria Beckham, Stella McCartney and, yes, Chloé, are just some of the mega brands that embraced a beautiful rose-pink palette, which is easily the prettiest trend takeaway from the last week.

Mint Velvet Pink Pinstripe Wide Trousers £109 SHOP NOW

VICTORIA BECKHAM Cutout Hammered-Satin Midi Wrap Dress £1290 SHOP NOW

River Island Pink Button Up Longline Waistcoat £45 SHOP NOW

5. FRIEND OR FAUX

Style Notes: All fashion month, our editors have taken note of one especially cool theme of ultra-tactile fabrics—think feathers and fringing and wool—but there's one in particular we've seen over and over again.

Sure to make anyone who made the mob-wife aesthetic their "thing" in early 2024, rest assured that faux fur coat you bought will stand you in good stead for autumn/winter still. Balmain gave us green while Stella McCartney kept things fresh in white. Louis Vuitton then came into play with its tan and beige iterations, which proved to be just as much of a mood. Grab your leather gloves and chunkiest gold jewels—this autumn is all about that fabulous Sopranos housewife energy.

Hobbs Georgia Faux Fur Coat £229 £149 SHOP NOW

THE FRANKIE SHOP Liza Faux Fur Jacket £502 SHOP NOW

YVES SALOMON Double-Breasted Shearling Coat £3780 SHOP NOW

6. SKIRT THE ISSUE

Style Notes: Designers are still championing suiting in a big way in Paris right now and for next season, too, but something that does feel all the more impactful for A/W '24 is the rise of the skirt suit.

Glossy two-pieces were the order of the day at Louis Vuitton, which teamed its key-lime co-ord with subtle sparkle for even more finesse. Miu Miu kept things classic with a grey cropped jacket and pencil skirt (which was great as it validated a recent purchase from Mango for me). Then, naturally, there was Chanel—no one does a skirt suit like Chanel! My favourites were a beautiful checked tweed painted in colours reminiscent of a sunset.

LIBEROWE + Net Sustain Velvet Peplum Jacket £1500 SHOP NOW

LIBEROWE + Net Sustain Vera Cotton-Velvet Mini Skirt £480 SHOP NOW

Mango Cropped Jacket With Pockets £100 SHOP NOW

7. SHINE TIME

Style Notes: Leather pieces always feature heavily in the autumn/winter collections, regardless of the city or the other trends we see happening around them. Looking back at my favourite shows from Paris Fashion Week specifically, I saw a pattern begin to emerge. Where there was leather—be it real or faux—it came with a high-shine, vinyl finish.

Not only does this update make leather items look and feel more timely, but I'd argue it's more practical, too. Less porous and prone-to-marking than matte leather, the gloss-like film makes vinyl pieces especially handy for wearing in the rain. Something which, as you well know, we get a lot of here in Britain. Thank you, Paris, for thinking of us so.

Jigsaw Nelson Patent Trench Coat | Cream £399 £199 SHOP NOW

KITRI Janice Black Vinyl Trousers £150 SHOP NOW

BOTTEGA VENETA Patti Intrecciato Vinyl Tote £3760 SHOP NOW