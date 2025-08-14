If Erewhon Had a Dress Code, Dakota Johnson’s Latest Grocery-Run Look Would Be the Blueprint

Every time I talk to out-of-towners here in Los Angeles, there's one place that's at the top of their must-see list. No, it's not the Venice boardwalk, Dodger Stadium, the Hollywood Walk of Fame, or the Griffith Observatory. It's Erewhon. I'm serious. Now, I'll happily admit that my sample group is quite limited in scope, as I usually meet with fashion-industry professionals like editors and PR executives who are in town from New York City. That said, there's no doubt that our city's most expensive grocery store has become a tourist attraction.
If you're curious what people wear to browse aisles stocked with $20 Japanese strawberries and $18 bottles of salad dressing, I'll give you a hint: It's very similar to what Dakota Johnson wore for her most recent trip to Erewhon. In fact, I'd go as far as to say that her specific outfit combo—a simple crewneck T-shirt, straight-leg jeans, and Gucci loafers—is the unspoken uniform of Erewhon shoppers everywhere. It's the ultimate blend of laid-back and luxurious. Scroll down to see her smoothie-and-groceries outfit and re-create the look for yourself.
