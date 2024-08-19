Londoners Are Over Sandals—5 Fresh Autumn Shoe Trends They're Already Wearing Instead
London acts as a catwalk for so many good fashion moments, and the run-up to autumn is no different. When we're not savouring the last traces of summer sun, we've been observing AW24 street-style pics and influencer snaps to suss out the coming season's biggest trends.
While we're excited by everything the coming months have in store (sartorially speaking, that is—the cold can show itself out), autumn's shoe offerings are especially noteworthy. Often, footwear grounds a look and defines its identity—a chunky biker boot adds edge, while a kitten heel exudes elegance—so it's worth paying attention to. In the capital, autumn shoes have started making their way into wardrobes, and a few standout styles have already emerged as favourites.
Take a look at the five frontrunners below, from the nautical flat you thought you'd left in the ’90s to the wear-with-everything trainer that feels like an instant classic.
5 AUTUMN SHOE TRENDS TAKING OVER LONDON RIGHT NOW:
1. Boat Shoes
Style Notes: Okay, hear us out—what might at first glance look like your dad's shoes from the ’90s are, in fact, this season's preppiest shoe trend. Don't let the name deceive you; this ‘old money’ style isn't just for yacht owners and has recently been buoyed by Londoners looking to bring a touch of the coastal class to the city.
Shop the Trend:
2. Wedge Boots
Style Notes: Keen readers will remember us announcing the return of the wedge sandal at the start of summer, so it shouldn't be a surprise that 2024's boots are adopting a similar silhouette. Love it or hate it, there's no denying the practicality and comfort of a wedge heel in contrast to stilettos.
Shop the Trend:
If you saw these out, you'd never guess these were from the high street.
3. Brown Trainers
Style Notes: The changing seasons call for a shift from bright, citrus hues to earthy neutrals. Where high-saturation Sambas dominated the summer, we expect rich brown sneakers to steal the spotlight over the next few months, making for easy styling with all your autumnal tones.
Shop the Trend:
The trainers everyone wants (and that famously sell out quickly).
4. Square-Toe Boots
Style Notes: Almond and pointed toes, be gone! This season is all about square-toed footwear—particularly boots—in a nod to nineties-does-sixties style. Cue a collective sigh of relief from broad-footed women everywhere.
Shop the Trend:
The angled heel is a nice reference to the ongoing western boot trend.
5. Delicate Flats
Style Notes: Flats in all shapes and sizes will continue to be embraced throughout autumn, but we're seeing London's fashion set move towards dainty, feminine pairs that contrast nicely with wide-leg trousers, voluminous maxi skirts and raw-hem denim.
Shop the Trend:
Expect to be showered with compliments when you step out in these striking flats.
Bébhinn Campbell is an Edinburgh-based fashion and lifestyle writer and editor. She started her first blog at age 14 and went on to intern at print and digital publications in Berlin and London, including Dazed & Confused and Indie magazine.
A job at a fashion startup took Bébhinn from Ireland to Scotland in 2019, where she now works as a freelance journalist and copywriter covering everything from travel and interiors to styling advice. As a contributor to Who What Wear, Bébhinn always keeps her eyes peeled for emerging trends and looks worth writing about. She prides herself on her ability to cut through the noise and identify solid investment buys, exciting new brands and fresh takes on classic design.
In her spare time, Bébhinn enjoys perusing Edinburgh’s best vintage shops, working through her out-of-control book collection and watching dog reels on Instagram.
