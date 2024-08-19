Londoners Are Over Sandals—5 Fresh Autumn Shoe Trends They're Already Wearing Instead

London acts as a catwalk for so many good fashion moments, and the run-up to autumn is no different. When we're not savouring the last traces of summer sun, we've been observing AW24 street-style pics and influencer snaps to suss out the coming season's biggest trends.

While we're excited by everything the coming months have in store (sartorially speaking, that is—the cold can show itself out), autumn's shoe offerings are especially noteworthy. Often, footwear grounds a look and defines its identity—a chunky biker boot adds edge, while a kitten heel exudes elegance—so it's worth paying attention to. In the capital, autumn shoes have started making their way into wardrobes, and a few standout styles have already emerged as favourites.

Take a look at the five frontrunners below, from the nautical flat you thought you'd left in the ’90s to the wear-with-everything trainer that feels like an instant classic.

5 AUTUMN SHOE TRENDS TAKING OVER LONDON RIGHT NOW:

1. Boat Shoes

Style Notes: Okay, hear us out—what might at first glance look like your dad's shoes from the ’90s are, in fact, this season's preppiest shoe trend. Don't let the name deceive you; this ‘old money’ style isn't just for yacht owners and has recently been buoyed by Londoners looking to bring a touch of the coastal class to the city.

Shop the Trend:

timberland Classic Boat Shoe for Women in Brown £130 SHOP NOW Don't knock ’em till you try ’em.

BALLY Pathy Leather Loafers £760 SHOP NOW A sleek loafer with a touch of deck-shoe detailing.

Sebago Jackman Boater Shoes £118 SHOP NOW Just add wide jeans and a cosy jumper.

2. Wedge Boots

Style Notes: Keen readers will remember us announcing the return of the wedge sandal at the start of summer, so it shouldn't be a surprise that 2024's boots are adopting a similar silhouette. Love it or hate it, there's no denying the practicality and comfort of a wedge heel in contrast to stilettos.

Shop the Trend:

Mint Velvet Black Leather Wedge Boots £129 SHOP NOW If you saw these out, you'd never guess these were from the high street.

H&M Pointed Heeled Boots £45 SHOP NOW A very modern take on the wedge heel.

Vagabond Shoemakers Aino £145 SHOP NOW Enjoy a little extra height without sacrificing comfort.

3. Brown Trainers

Style Notes: The changing seasons call for a shift from bright, citrus hues to earthy neutrals. Where high-saturation Sambas dominated the summer, we expect rich brown sneakers to steal the spotlight over the next few months, making for easy styling with all your autumnal tones.

Shop the Trend:

ALOHAS Tb.490 Rife Chocolate Brown Leather Sneakers £150 SHOP NOW *Adds to wish list*

adidas X Wales Bonner Suede Sneakers £486 SHOP NOW The trainers everyone wants (and that famously sell out quickly).

BRUNELLO CUCINELLI Bead-Embellished Suede Sneakers £760 SHOP NOW This softer brown shade is so versatile.

4. Square-Toe Boots

Style Notes: Almond and pointed toes, be gone! This season is all about square-toed footwear—particularly boots—in a nod to nineties-does-sixties style. Cue a collective sigh of relief from broad-footed women everywhere.

Shop the Trend:

MIISTA Alzira Brown Black Boots £230 SHOP NOW The contrasting black stitching completely elevates this pair.

COS Square-Toe Leather Chelsea Boots £180 SHOP NOW The angled heel is a nice reference to the ongoing western boot trend.

PARIS TEXAS Roxy Embellished Leather Knee Boots £670 SHOP NOW Perfectly chunky.

5. Delicate Flats

Style Notes: Flats in all shapes and sizes will continue to be embraced throughout autumn, but we're seeing London's fashion set move towards dainty, feminine pairs that contrast nicely with wide-leg trousers, voluminous maxi skirts and raw-hem denim.

Shop the Trend:

Arket Leather Mary Jane Flats £159 SHOP NOW Made for constant wear with all your autumn outfits.

COS Lace-Up Ballet Flats £115 SHOP NOW Expect to be showered with compliments when you step out in these striking flats.