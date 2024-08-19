Londoners Are Over Sandals—5 Fresh Autumn Shoe Trends They're Already Wearing Instead

London acts as a catwalk for so many good fashion moments, and the run-up to autumn is no different. When we're not savouring the last traces of summer sun, we've been observing AW24 street-style pics and influencer snaps to suss out the coming season's biggest trends.

While we're excited by everything the coming months have in store (sartorially speaking, that is—the cold can show itself out), autumn's shoe offerings are especially noteworthy. Often, footwear grounds a look and defines its identity—a chunky biker boot adds edge, while a kitten heel exudes elegance—so it's worth paying attention to. In the capital, autumn shoes have started making their way into wardrobes, and a few standout styles have already emerged as favourites.

Take a look at the five frontrunners below, from the nautical flat you thought you'd left in the ’90s to the wear-with-everything trainer that feels like an instant classic.

1. Boat Shoes

London autumn shoe trends: @lucywilliams02 wears boat shoes

(Image credit: @lucywilliams02)

Style Notes: Okay, hear us out—what might at first glance look like your dad's shoes from the ’90s are, in fact, this season's preppiest shoe trend. Don't let the name deceive you; this ‘old money’ style isn't just for yacht owners and has recently been buoyed by Londoners looking to bring a touch of the coastal class to the city.

Shop the Trend:

Timberland Classic Boat Shoe for Women
timberland
Classic Boat Shoe for Women in Brown

Don't knock ’em till you try ’em.

Pathy Leather Loafers
BALLY
Pathy Leather Loafers

A sleek loafer with a touch of deck-shoe detailing.

Sebago Jackman Boater Shoes
Sebago
Jackman Boater Shoes

Just add wide jeans and a cosy jumper.

2. Wedge Boots

London autumn shoe trends: @nlmarilyn wears wedge-heeled boots

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Style Notes: Keen readers will remember us announcing the return of the wedge sandal at the start of summer, so it shouldn't be a surprise that 2024's boots are adopting a similar silhouette. Love it or hate it, there's no denying the practicality and comfort of a wedge heel in contrast to stilettos.

Shop the Trend:

Mint Velvet Black Leather Wedge Boots
Mint Velvet
Black Leather Wedge Boots

If you saw these out, you'd never guess these were from the high street.

Pointed Heeled Boots
H&M
Pointed Heeled Boots

A very modern take on the wedge heel.

Vagabond Aino
Vagabond Shoemakers
Aino

Enjoy a little extra height without sacrificing comfort.

3. Brown Trainers

London autumn shoe trends: @poppyalmond wears brown suede trainers

(Image credit: @poppyalmond)

Style Notes: The changing seasons call for a shift from bright, citrus hues to earthy neutrals. Where high-saturation Sambas dominated the summer, we expect rich brown sneakers to steal the spotlight over the next few months, making for easy styling with all your autumnal tones.

Shop the Trend:

Alohas Rife Chocolate Brown Sneakers
ALOHAS
Tb.490 Rife Chocolate Brown Leather Sneakers

*Adds to wish list*

X Wales Bonner Suede Sneakers
adidas
X Wales Bonner Suede Sneakers

The trainers everyone wants (and that famously sell out quickly).

Bead-Embellished Suede Sneakers
BRUNELLO CUCINELLI
Bead-Embellished Suede Sneakers

This softer brown shade is so versatile.

4. Square-Toe Boots

London autumn shoe trends: @lizzyhadfield wear's square-toe boots

(Image credit: @lizzyhadfield)

Style Notes: Almond and pointed toes, be gone! This season is all about square-toed footwear—particularly boots—in a nod to nineties-does-sixties style. Cue a collective sigh of relief from broad-footed women everywhere.

Shop the Trend:

Alzira Brown Black Boots
MIISTA
Alzira Brown Black Boots

The contrasting black stitching completely elevates this pair.

Square-Toe Leather Chelsea Boots
COS
Square-Toe Leather Chelsea Boots

The angled heel is a nice reference to the ongoing western boot trend.

Roxy Embellished Leather Knee Boots
PARIS TEXAS
Roxy Embellished Leather Knee Boots

Perfectly chunky.

5. Delicate Flats

London autumn shoe trends: @modestmira_ wears ballet flats

(Image credit: @modestmira_)

Style Notes: Flats in all shapes and sizes will continue to be embraced throughout autumn, but we're seeing London's fashion set move towards dainty, feminine pairs that contrast nicely with wide-leg trousers, voluminous maxi skirts and raw-hem denim.

Shop the Trend:

Leather Mary Jane Flats - Black - Arket Gb
Arket
Leather Mary Jane Flats

Made for constant wear with all your autumn outfits.

Lace-Up Ballet Flats
COS
Lace-Up Ballet Flats

Expect to be showered with compliments when you step out in these striking flats.

The Day Mary Jane
Everlane
The Day Mary Jane

Everlane's leather is buttery soft and gets comfier with every wear.

