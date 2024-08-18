When I Heard Daisy Edgar-Jones Wore This "Dated" Shoe Trend I Winced, But It's Actually So Chic

If you've spent any time on Daisy Edgar-Jones' Instagram recently then you'll know that she's undergone a but of a style revolution this year. Working closely with stylist Dani Michelle, the actor has curated a hard-working wardrobe full of chic, on-trend, and highly covetable pieces that have firmly cemented her as a heavyweight player in the fashion world.

Wearing a very current look, I spotted Edgar-Jones finish off her outfit with the platform loafer trend this week. Paring hers with sheer knee high socks and a pretty pea coat, the chic ensemble toed the line between playful and professional, creating something that I'm eager to emulate.

Whilst loafers have long been a mainstay in the wardrobe rotations of fashion people around the world, Edgar-Jones's take proves that she's not afraid to take risks. Going somewhat against the elegant grain, the platform loafer isn't something I've seen look as sleek as this in the past, especially when it was last popular in the early '00s. So much so, I cringed slightly when I heard this was the shoe Edgar-Jones was wearing for her latest outing. However, upon actually seeing them, I realise needn't have worried. Selecting Gucci's Lug Sole Horsebit Loafers (£865), her pair features a 25mm height that adds a hardy edge to the normally very traditional shoe style—one that I'm a big fan of.

A fun retort against the slimline loafers that dominated shop fronts last autumn, this year the chunkier, clunkier and cooler platform loafer going to appeal to fashion people everywhere, I just know it. A comfortable way to add a point of difference to your show collection, I also predict that this key buy will be all over London's streets during Fashion Week next month.

The easiest way to (literally) elevate your look, read on to discover the platform loafer show trend below, and shop our edit of the best styles out there.

