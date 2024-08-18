When I Heard Daisy Edgar-Jones Wore This "Dated" Shoe Trend I Winced, But It's Actually So Chic
If you've spent any time on Daisy Edgar-Jones' Instagram recently then you'll know that she's undergone a but of a style revolution this year. Working closely with stylist Dani Michelle, the actor has curated a hard-working wardrobe full of chic, on-trend, and highly covetable pieces that have firmly cemented her as a heavyweight player in the fashion world.
Wearing a very current look, I spotted Edgar-Jones finish off her outfit with the platform loafer trend this week. Paring hers with sheer knee high socks and a pretty pea coat, the chic ensemble toed the line between playful and professional, creating something that I'm eager to emulate.
Whilst loafers have long been a mainstay in the wardrobe rotations of fashion people around the world, Edgar-Jones's take proves that she's not afraid to take risks. Going somewhat against the elegant grain, the platform loafer isn't something I've seen look as sleek as this in the past, especially when it was last popular in the early '00s. So much so, I cringed slightly when I heard this was the shoe Edgar-Jones was wearing for her latest outing. However, upon actually seeing them, I realise needn't have worried. Selecting Gucci's Lug Sole Horsebit Loafers (£865), her pair features a 25mm height that adds a hardy edge to the normally very traditional shoe style—one that I'm a big fan of.
A fun retort against the slimline loafers that dominated shop fronts last autumn, this year the chunkier, clunkier and cooler platform loafer going to appeal to fashion people everywhere, I just know it. A comfortable way to add a point of difference to your show collection, I also predict that this key buy will be all over London's streets during Fashion Week next month.
The easiest way to (literally) elevate your look, read on to discover the platform loafer show trend below, and shop our edit of the best styles out there.
SHOP THE PLATFORM LOAFER TREND:
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
-
Every Celebrity Stylist Is Fighting Over This Dress Right Now
It's easy to see why.
By Eliza Huber
-
Daisy Edgar-Jones Can't Stop Wearing This Boho-Inspired Effortless Dress Trend
A summer essential.
By Natalie Munro
-
Daisy Edgar-Jones and Kaia Gerber Just Wore the Y2K Trend That's Coming for Jeans This Season
It's very 2004 Topshop.
By Natalie Munro
-
Daisy Edgar-Jones Just Made Hot Pants Look Elegant, and Honestly, We're Shocked
Paul Mescal's got some competition.
By Eliza Huber
-
Daisy Edgar-Jones Wore the Skirt Style That Trendy Full Skirts Can't Replace
There's room for both.
By Allyson Payer
-
Daisy Edgar-Jones Is Taking Hollywood by Storm
Our July cover star leads the summer blockbuster Twisters.
By Martha Hayes
-
Daisy Edgar-Jones Wore the Shorts Trend I'm Ditching My Favorite Hot Pants For
This outfit is pure money.
By Eliza Huber