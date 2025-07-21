Experienced Sneaker Shoppers Know: These 5 Trends Are Officially Dated (And These 5 Are In)

In this day and age, sneaker trends are consistently one of the hottest topics of discussion in fashion. Everyone wants to know what the It sneakers are, what the color trends are, what the most sought-after brand is, and so on. There's a lot to take into consideration when choosing a new pair of sneakers to buy, and experienced sneaker shoppers know how to cut through the noise and prioritize the best trends to add to your collection.
Recently, I've noticed that there are a few specific trends that the experienced sneaker shoppers of the world are choosing over other ones that are feeling more dated by the day (what can I say—sneaker trends come and go). So if you're in the market for a new pair and need help narrowing things down, scroll to shop *the* sneaker trends to shop in 2025 and find out which ones they're replacing.
Skip: Hot Pink Sneakers
Choose: Lemon Yellow Sneakers
I have an inkling that we all have a bit of pink fatigue, which is making way for colors like yellow to rise to the top this summer. While butter yellow is lovely, it's brightly lemony yellow that chic sneaker shoppers are wearing on their feet.
Shop lemon yellow sneakers below.
ADIDAS ORIGINALS
Tokyo Shell Sneakers in Bright Yellow
Nike
LD-1000 Sneakers in Lightening/ Blue/ White/ Black
Reebok
Classic AZ Sneakers in Golden Haze/ Chalk
Miu Miu
Tyre Technical Fabric and Suede Sneakers in Yellow
PUMA
Mostro OG Prime Sneakers in Yellow- Puma Black
Skip: High-Top Sneakers
Choose: Simple Retro Sneakers
High-top sneakers have been around so long that it's inaccurate to say they're "out", but I'm just not seeing them worn by fashion people all that much as of late. They'll undoubtedly come back around but for now, everyone's still enamoured with low-key retro sneakers.
Sneakers emblazoned with studs, crystals, patches, and so on are a rare find in an experienced shopper's shoe collection in this day and age, but if you want something unique and pretty, the increasingly popular ballet sneaker trend might be for you.
Shop ballet sneakers below.
ADIDAS ORIGINALS
Taekwondo Mei Ballet Leather Sneakers
Vivaia
Square-Toe Lace-Up Satin Sneakerinas
PUMA
Speedcat Go Ballet Sneakers
Nike
Nike Air Rift Premium SE Sneakers
Converse
Chuck Taylor All Star Dainty Mary Janes
Skip: Metallic Leather Sneakers
Choose: Sporty Metallic-Accent Sneakers
Although metallic leather shoes are quite popular, in general, I don't see full-on leather sneakers all that much these days. But something I see constantly are sneakers with metallic accents. Nike, in particular, incorporates this trend often with its sneakers.
