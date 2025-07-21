Experienced Sneaker Shoppers Know: These 5 Trends Are Officially Dated (And These 5 Are In)

Allyson Payer's avatar
By
published
in Features

In this day and age, sneaker trends are consistently one of the hottest topics of discussion in fashion. Everyone wants to know what the It sneakers are, what the color trends are, what the most sought-after brand is, and so on. There's a lot to take into consideration when choosing a new pair of sneakers to buy, and experienced sneaker shoppers know how to cut through the noise and prioritize the best trends to add to your collection.

Recently, I've noticed that there are a few specific trends that the experienced sneaker shoppers of the world are choosing over other ones that are feeling more dated by the day (what can I say—sneaker trends come and go). So if you're in the market for a new pair and need help narrowing things down, scroll to shop *the* sneaker trends to shop in 2025 and find out which ones they're replacing.

Skip: Hot Pink Sneakers

Choose: Lemon Yellow Sneakers

I have an inkling that we all have a bit of pink fatigue, which is making way for colors like yellow to rise to the top this summer. While butter yellow is lovely, it's brightly lemony yellow that chic sneaker shoppers are wearing on their feet.

Shop lemon yellow sneakers below.

Influencer wearing yellow sneakers

(Image credit: @amaka.hamelijnck)

Tokyo Shell Sneakers
ADIDAS ORIGINALS
Tokyo Shell Sneakers in Bright Yellow

Ld-1000 Sneaker
Nike
LD-1000 Sneakers in Lightening/ Blue/ White/ Black

Classic Az Sneaker
Reebok
Classic AZ Sneakers in Golden Haze/ Chalk

Tyre Technical Fabric and Suede Sneakers
Miu Miu
Tyre Technical Fabric and Suede Sneakers in Yellow

Mostro Og Prime Sneaker
PUMA
Mostro OG Prime Sneakers in Yellow- Puma Black

Skip: High-Top Sneakers

Choose: Simple Retro Sneakers

High-top sneakers have been around so long that it's inaccurate to say they're "out", but I'm just not seeing them worn by fashion people all that much as of late. They'll undoubtedly come back around but for now, everyone's still enamoured with low-key retro sneakers.

Shop simple retro sneakers below.

Influencer wearing

(Image credit: @fakerstrom)

Miu Miu, Plume Suede Sneakers
Miu Miu
Plume Suede Sneakers

Adidas, Japan Decon Leather Sneakers
Adidas
Japan Decon Leather Sneakers

Cortez Decon Suede-Trimmed Perforated Leather Sneakers
NIKE
Cortez Decon Suede-Trimmed Perforated Leather Sneakers

Dries Van Noten, Leather-Trimmed Suede Sneakers
Dries Van Noten
Leather-Trimmed Suede Sneakers

Puma Speedcat Og Sneakers
Puma
Speedcat OG Sneakers

Skip: Embellished Sneakers

Choose: Ballet Sneakers

Sneakers emblazoned with studs, crystals, patches, and so on are a rare find in an experienced shopper's shoe collection in this day and age, but if you want something unique and pretty, the increasingly popular ballet sneaker trend might be for you.

Shop ballet sneakers below.

Influencer wearing

(Image credit: @claire_most)

Taekwondo Mei Ballet Leather Sneakers
ADIDAS ORIGINALS
Taekwondo Mei Ballet Leather Sneakers

Vivaia, Square-Toe Lace-Up Satin Sneakerinas
Vivaia
Square-Toe Lace-Up Satin Sneakerinas

Speedcat Go Ballet Sneaker
PUMA
Speedcat Go Ballet Sneakers

Nike, Nike Air Rift Premium SE Sneakers
Nike
Nike Air Rift Premium SE Sneakers

Chuck Taylor All Star Dainty Mary Jane
Converse
Chuck Taylor All Star Dainty Mary Janes

Skip: Metallic Leather Sneakers

Choose: Sporty Metallic-Accent Sneakers

Although metallic leather shoes are quite popular, in general, I don't see full-on leather sneakers all that much these days. But something I see constantly are sneakers with metallic accents. Nike, in particular, incorporates this trend often with its sneakers.

Shop metallic-accent sneakers below.

Influencer wearing Nike V2K run sneakers

(Image credit: @marina_torres)

Nike Nike V2k Run Sneakers
Nike
V2K Run Sneakers

Asics Gel-Kayano 14 Sneakers
Asics
Gel-Kayano 14 Sneakers

Xt-Whisper Sneakers
Salomon
XT-Whisper Sneakers

Zoom Vomero 5 Sneaker
Nike
Zoom Vomero 5 Sneakers

New Balance 740 Sneakers
New Balance
740 Sneakers

Skip: Platform Sneakers

Choose: Chunky '90s Sneakers

Sneakers with platform soles have fallen out of favor, but chunky '90s-inspired sneakers are still everywhere. And stylish celebrities are wearing them with everything from leggings to skirts as of late.

Shop chunky '90s sneakers below.

Influencer wearing Salomon XT-6 sneakers

(Image credit: @fredrika_ekerot)

New Balance 9060 Sneakers
New Balance
9060 Sneakers

Ride Millenium Sneaker
Saucony
Ride Millenium Sneakers

Salomon Acs + Og Sneakers
Salomon
ACS + OG Sneakers

Asics Gt-2160 Sneakers
Asics
GT-2160 Sneakers

Cloud 6 Versa Sneaker
On
Cloud 6 Versa Sneakers

Explore More:
Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸