Like most of the fashion world, I am a big fan of a little black dress. Classic, versatile and undeniably chic, there are few occasions in which a black dress looks out of place, and so, for that reason, you’ll always find an array of different styles hanging in my wardrobe, from black knitted dresses to throw-on cotton styles and party-ready LBDs. They’re my go-to on days when I find myself gazing into my wardrobe and asking the age-old question, ‘What am I going to wear today?’ The answer is usually the same — a fuss-free black dress, of course.
Yet, while the black dress itself may be fuss-free by nature, when it comes to accessorising, there’s a little more to think about. Much like drawing on a blank canvas, the shoes you pair with your black dress can have a drastic effect on how your overall outfit looks and feels. Think coordinating black styles to keep things classic, sparkle and embellishment for dressed-up events or even metallic details to add a little more polish to everyday styles. When it comes to styling a black dress, there’s no getting away from the fact that accessories matter.
So, I thought, why not make things easier for myself and pull together a hardworking shoe capsule built around styles that can work with my ever-growing number of black dresses with ease. From 00s-inspired heeled mules to embellished slingbacks ideal for wearing over the festive season, these are the best shoes to wear with black dresses — chosen by a fashion editor who wears them on repeat…
The Best Shoes to Wear With Black Dresses
1. Knee-High Boots
Style Notes: Whether worn in full view with a mini dress or layered under midi and maxi lengths, knee-high boots make a great pairing for a variety of black dress styles. For day-to-day, opt for knee-high riding boots or chunkier boot shapes paired with an LBD, like Lison has above, while heeled boots look great layered under longer dresses for a dressier feel.
2. Heeled mules
Style Notes: To show your black dress off to the maximum, you want a pair of shoes that offer the utmost simplicity so as not to detract from the main event. On this occasion, heeled mules are the perfect option — sleek, sophisticated and simple in their execution, they’ll work perfectly with all styles of black dress without stealing the show.
3. Embellished Slingbacks
Style Notes: On the other hand, a black dress also makes the perfect pairing for more statement accessories, too. Embellished shoes, like Abisola’s viral Gucci crystal slingbacks, will elevate even the simplest of black dresses to make it feel party-approved. Finish with a coordinating embellished handbag to complete the look.
4. Statement Flats
Style Notes: Again, another bold shoe style that pairs perfectly with a little black dress is a pair of statement flats. I myself rely on this combo whenever I need to head straight from the office to an event and want an outfit that feels polished and put together yet won’t leave my feet aching before 6 p.m. even arrives. Studded and metallic flats are my go-to; however, I’ve also recently invested in a pair of animal print flats for an unexpected twist.
Style Notes: Lastly, we’re going back to basics with a pair of 80s-inspired court heels. Take inspiration from Sarah, who paired her blazer-style black dress with lace tights and court heels for the perfect night out look — Proof that a classic combo never goes out of style.
