I'm 58, Always Wear Flat Shoes, and Will Never Retire These 6 Styles

We routinely turn to Janet Gunn, the 58-year-old influencer behind The Grateful Gardenia, for sartorial guidance. And while age should have nothing to do with your style choices, we're always interested in her fashion viewpoint specifically given her experience over the years building a well-rounded wardrobe. Today, we wanted to gain further insight into some of the go-to shoe silhouettes she swears by. And while she wears a variety, there's one key style she wears on repeat and will never retire. Yes, flat shoes, given their comfortable and versatile nature.

Below, you'll uncover the six flat shoe styles Gunn will never give up, complete with styling notes from her. And if you're inspired in adding one of her must-have silhouettes into your arsenal as well, we also rounded up chic styles to consider if you're shopping at the moment.

Oxfords and Monk Straps

"These are timeless shoe styles that tend to fly under the radar, but depending on how you style them, oxfords like those by Angela Scott are surprisingly versatile."

"Definitely a shoe for those who mean business."

Wearing: The Office of Angela Scott oxfords

Dr. Martens 1461 W Oxfords $110 SHOP NOW

"How this L.A. girl transitions an oxford shoe into summer."

Wearing: The Office of Angela Scott oxfords

Aldo Agwenna Bone Women's Oxfords $70 SHOP NOW

"Easy and cool with this effortless vibe."

Wearing: The Office of Angela Scott shoes

Jeffrey Campbell Moyra Oxford $135 SHOP NOW

Dr. Martens 1461 Felix Derby $130 SHOP NOW

Prada Logo-Detailed Leather Oxford Loafers $1100 SHOP NOW

Loafers

"No shoe collection would be complete without a wear-with-almost-anything loafer."

"Loafers are perfect with a range of summer separates."

Wearing: Zara loafers

Sam Edelman Loraine Loafers $150 SHOP NOW

Madewell The Corinne Lugsole Loafers $158 SHOP NOW

Raid Raid Vella Soft Square Toe Flat Shoes With Gold Trim in Black SHOP NOW

Slides

"Easy on and easy off, slides add the perfect effortless-chic look to any style."

"These Birdies are heavy on style but light as a feather on my feet."

Wearing: Birdie slides

Aeyde Anna Sandals $245 SHOP NOW

"Open-toe slides in a bright color are so chic."

Wearing: Aquazzura slides

Carrie Forbes Sami Slides $216 SHOP NOW

Madewell Preston Sporty Slides $98 SHOP NOW

Staud Deepwater Sandals $295 SHOP NOW

Ballet Flats

"Light and airy, a classic ballet flat can leave you feeling like you're wearing nothing at all on your feet."

"Dressed up or dressed down, ballet flats are always on point."

Wearing: Chanel flats

Loeffler Randall Leonie Soft Ballet Flats $250 $125 SHOP NOW

Sam Edelman Felicia Ballet Flats $120 SHOP NOW

Mango Bow Leather Ballerina - Women | Mango Usa $59.99 $29.99 SHOP NOW

Flat Sandals

"The quintessential summer shoe, sandals scream happy and carefree. With an explosion of great styles to choose from, the hard part is deciding which ones to buy."

"Love to feel the earth move under my feet with a vintage-inspired toe-strap sandal."

Wearing: Rag & Bone sandals

"These sporty sandals are big on comfort, even if you're just running out for a curbside pickup."

Wearing: Roam sandals

Tkees Sloan Slides $85 SHOP NOW

Madewell Beverly Toe Hole Platform Sandals $128 SHOP NOW

This post was published at an earlier date and has since been updated.

