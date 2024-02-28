I'm 58, Always Wear Flat Shoes, and Will Never Retire These 6 Styles

Bobby Schuessler
By Bobby Schuessler
published

flat-shoes-for-women-287183-1589202846043-main

(Image credit: Stefanie Marie)

We routinely turn to Janet Gunn, the 58-year-old influencer behind The Grateful Gardenia, for sartorial guidance. And while age should have nothing to do with your style choices, we're always interested in her fashion viewpoint specifically given her experience over the years building a well-rounded wardrobe. Today, we wanted to gain further insight into some of the go-to shoe silhouettes she swears by. And while she wears a variety, there's one key style she wears on repeat and will never retire. Yes, flat shoes, given their comfortable and versatile nature.

Below, you'll uncover the six flat shoe styles Gunn will never give up, complete with styling notes from her. And if you're inspired in adding one of her must-have silhouettes into your arsenal as well, we also rounded up chic styles to consider if you're shopping at the moment.

Oxfords and Monk Straps

"These are timeless shoe styles that tend to fly under the radar, but depending on how you style them, oxfords like those by Angela Scott are surprisingly versatile."

flat-shoes-for-women-287183-1589202878930-image

(Image credit: Stefanie Marie)

"Definitely a shoe for those who mean business."

Wearing: The Office of Angela Scott oxfords

Dr. Martens + 1461 W Oxfords
Dr. Martens
1461 W Oxfords

flat-shoes-for-women-287183-1589202883477-image

(Image credit: Stefanie Marie)

"How this L.A. girl transitions an oxford shoe into summer."

Wearing: The Office of Angela Scott oxfords

Aldo + Agwenna Bone Women's Oxfords
Aldo
Agwenna Bone Women's Oxfords

flat-shoes-for-women-287183-1589202885574-image

(Image credit: Stefanie Marie)

"Easy and cool with this effortless vibe."

Wearing: The Office of Angela Scott shoes

Jeffrey Campbell + Moyra Oxford
Jeffrey Campbell
Moyra Oxford

Dr. Martens + 1461 Felix Derby
Dr. Martens
1461 Felix Derby

Prada + Logo-Detailed Leather Oxford Loafers
Prada
Logo-Detailed Leather Oxford Loafers

Loafers

"No shoe collection would be complete without a wear-with-almost-anything loafer."

flat-shoes-for-women-287183-1589202888921-image

(Image credit: Stefanie Marie)

"Loafers are perfect with a range of summer separates."

Wearing: Zara loafers

Sam Edelman + Loraine Loafers
Sam Edelman
Loraine Loafers

H&M + Leather Loafers
H&M
Leather Loafers

Madewell + The Corinne Lugsole Loafers
Madewell
The Corinne Lugsole Loafers

Raid + Raid Vella Soft Square Toe Flat Shoes With Gold Trim in Black
Raid
Raid Vella Soft Square Toe Flat Shoes With Gold Trim in Black

Slides

"Easy on and easy off, slides add the perfect effortless-chic look to any style."

flat-shoes-for-women-287183-1589202891421-image

(Image credit: Stefanie Marie)

"These Birdies are heavy on style but light as a feather on my feet."

Wearing: Birdie slides

H&M + Leather Slides
H&M
Leather Slides

Aeyde + Anna Sandals
Aeyde
Anna Sandals

flat-shoes-for-women-287183-1589202894794-image

(Image credit: Stefanie Marie)

"Open-toe slides in a bright color are so chic."

Wearing: Aquazzura slides

Carrie Forbes + Sami Slides
Carrie Forbes
Sami Slides

Madewell + Preston Sporty Slides
Madewell
Preston Sporty Slides

Staud + Deepwater Sandals
Staud
Deepwater Sandals

Ballet Flats

"Light and airy, a classic ballet flat can leave you feeling like you're wearing nothing at all on your feet."

flat-shoes-for-women-287183-1589202896784-image

(Image credit: Stefanie Marie)

"Dressed up or dressed down, ballet flats are always on point."

Wearing: Chanel flats

Loeffler Randall + Leonie Soft Ballet Flats
Loeffler Randall
Leonie Soft Ballet Flats

Sam Edelman + Felicia Ballet Flats
Sam Edelman
Felicia Ballet Flats

Mango + Bow Leather Ballerina - Women | Mango Usa
Mango
Bow Leather Ballerina - Women | Mango Usa

Flat Sandals

"The quintessential summer shoe, sandals scream happy and carefree. With an explosion of great styles to choose from, the hard part is deciding which ones to buy."

flat-shoes-for-women-287183-1589202898953-image

(Image credit: Stefanie Marie)

"Love to feel the earth move under my feet with a vintage-inspired toe-strap sandal."

Wearing: Rag & Bone sandals

flat-shoes-for-women-287183-1589202902794-image

(Image credit: Stefanie Marie)

"These sporty sandals are big on comfort, even if you're just running out for a curbside pickup."

Wearing: Roam sandals

Tkees + Sloan Slides
Tkees
Sloan Slides

H&M + Slides
H&M
Slides

Madewell + Beverly Toe Hole Platform Sandals
Madewell
Beverly Toe Hole Platform Sandals

This post was published at an earlier date and has since been updated.

Next, flats and jeans work well together—these outfits are worth a try.

Explore More:
Flats Ballet Flats
Bobby Schuessler
Bobby Schuessler
Market Director

Bobby Schuessler is a fashion editor with over a decade of editorial experience covering shopping, style, and beauty. He's spent over seven years at Who What Wear, currently leading the market team to deliver highly covetable and convertible content. He creates data-driven shopping guides featuring top retialers like Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Net-a-Porter and is at the forefront of Who What Wear's shopping tentpole strategies, including Amazon Prime Day. He also works on branded content initiatives and appears on camera in video and shopping livestream franchises. He has also worked across a variety of other media brands and fashion retailers like Refinery29, PureWow, Men's Health, and Gilt covering commerce, trend reporting, women's and men's fashion, home, and lifestyle.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Other versions of this page are available with specific content for the following regions: