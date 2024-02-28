I'm 58, Always Wear Flat Shoes, and Will Never Retire These 6 Styles
We routinely turn to Janet Gunn, the 58-year-old influencer behind The Grateful Gardenia, for sartorial guidance. And while age should have nothing to do with your style choices, we're always interested in her fashion viewpoint specifically given her experience over the years building a well-rounded wardrobe. Today, we wanted to gain further insight into some of the go-to shoe silhouettes she swears by. And while she wears a variety, there's one key style she wears on repeat and will never retire. Yes, flat shoes, given their comfortable and versatile nature.
Below, you'll uncover the six flat shoe styles Gunn will never give up, complete with styling notes from her. And if you're inspired in adding one of her must-have silhouettes into your arsenal as well, we also rounded up chic styles to consider if you're shopping at the moment.
Oxfords and Monk Straps
"These are timeless shoe styles that tend to fly under the radar, but depending on how you style them, oxfords like those by Angela Scott are surprisingly versatile."
"Definitely a shoe for those who mean business."
Wearing: The Office of Angela Scott oxfords
"How this L.A. girl transitions an oxford shoe into summer."
Wearing: The Office of Angela Scott oxfords
"Easy and cool with this effortless vibe."
Wearing: The Office of Angela Scott shoes
Loafers
"No shoe collection would be complete without a wear-with-almost-anything loafer."
"Loafers are perfect with a range of summer separates."
Wearing: Zara loafers
Slides
"Easy on and easy off, slides add the perfect effortless-chic look to any style."
"These Birdies are heavy on style but light as a feather on my feet."
Wearing: Birdie slides
"Open-toe slides in a bright color are so chic."
Wearing: Aquazzura slides
Ballet Flats
"Light and airy, a classic ballet flat can leave you feeling like you're wearing nothing at all on your feet."
"Dressed up or dressed down, ballet flats are always on point."
Wearing: Chanel flats
Flat Sandals
"The quintessential summer shoe, sandals scream happy and carefree. With an explosion of great styles to choose from, the hard part is deciding which ones to buy."
"Love to feel the earth move under my feet with a vintage-inspired toe-strap sandal."
Wearing: Rag & Bone sandals
"These sporty sandals are big on comfort, even if you're just running out for a curbside pickup."
Wearing: Roam sandals
This post was published at an earlier date and has since been updated.
Bobby Schuessler is a fashion editor with over a decade of editorial experience covering shopping, style, and beauty. He's spent over seven years at Who What Wear, currently leading the market team to deliver highly covetable and convertible content. He creates data-driven shopping guides featuring top retialers like Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Net-a-Porter and is at the forefront of Who What Wear's shopping tentpole strategies, including Amazon Prime Day. He also works on branded content initiatives and appears on camera in video and shopping livestream franchises. He has also worked across a variety of other media brands and fashion retailers like Refinery29, PureWow, Men's Health, and Gilt covering commerce, trend reporting, women's and men's fashion, home, and lifestyle.
