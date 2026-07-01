With each intrepid new fashion trend comes a whole host of new concerns and questions about how to wear it. Such is the case with the rise of red jeans. Traffic-stopping and blood-pumping, this bold shade has become the most dominant denim trend this summer after first appearing in Dario Vitale’s first and only collection for Versace last September.
Parting ways with your trusted blue denim is a tough ask, but it’s a compelling one given the plethora of tastemakers and leading designers all endorsing the movement, from Jennifer Lawrence strolling around New York in a corduroy pair to The Row including a version during its recent collection presentation during Paris Fashion Week.
Neutral shades can be considered like a sartorial safety net, meaning that they can almost assimilate with any accessory or ensemble they’re paired with. Red jeans offer slightly more of a challenge, courtesy of their inherently commanding tone. But where there’s a will, there’s a way, which is why we’ve taken it upon ourselves to unpack the leading shoe colours to wear with red jeans this summer.