If you live in a metropolitan area like I do, then you know the woes of choosing the right shoes for a full day of walking. We've all been there: the blisters, the arch aches, and the final straw of taking your shoes off altogether. Not all shoes are created equally, especially when it comes to walking all day. You want go-to shoes that work with all your outfits without compromising comfort. This sounds impossible, but trust me. As a New York local who is often traveling by foot, I know the chicest shoe trends that are both walkable and versatile.
After walking miles in uncomfortable shoes, I now know the top seven styles that I would recommend to anyone. Think chic, elegant, relatively timeless shoe trends that are reliable, comfortable, and easy to style. Each shoe trend has been worn by me and my many fashionable friends and colleagues in the city. Keep scrolling to learn more about each walkable shoe trend and shop the best picks.
Slide Sandals
Slide sandals don't usually get described as exceptionally stylish shoes, but contrarily, they are. Sometimes, it's because of their ultra-casual, sporty nature, but trust me. Slide sandals are such a cute shoe trend to wear with outfits, especially in the transitional weather. I find these really comfortable on my daily walks to the park, for running errands, and when grabbing dinner with friends. They were my go-to for the summer, and now that it's almost fall, I won't be putting them away just yet.
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Shop Slide Sandals
Vagabond Shoemakers
Effie Slide Sandals
Vince
Sadie Suede Slides in Cacao Brown
Tory Burch
Pierced Slides in Brown
ANCIENT GREEK SANDALS
Amfiliki Suede Slide-Ons
Birkenstock
Madrid Big Buckle Raffia Sandals
Ballet Pumps
I stand at only 5'0" and would love to be that girl who can wear stilettos to the functions, but I simply cannot be bothered. I will always prioritize comfort. That's why ballet pumps have been such a go-to for me. The block heel gives me that slight height increase that I look for, and the overall silhouette is so chic. I love hearing the slight click wherever I walk around the city, and it'll be hours and hours without a single ache or issue. That's why ballet pumps have become a mainstay in my closet.
Shop Ballet Pumps
Massimo Dutti
High-Heel Ballerinas
AEYDE
Onda Bow-Detailed Leather Pumps
Reformation
Terry Ballet Pumps
Tony Bianco
Maddi Red Nappa
Margaux
The Ada in Espresso Crinkle Patent
Slingback Heels
Slingback heels are shoes that elevate literally any outfit, from a T-shirt and jeans to a knee-length skirt with a jacket. They're just so elegant to that point. I especially love how short the heels are on slingbacks because I feel just as dressed up as I would with a pair of stilettos. I turn to this trend when I'm going out with friends and need shoes that will make me look intentional and chic.
Shop Slingback Heels
Sézane
Serena High Heels
J.Crew
Robin Wide-Slingback Heels in Leather
Reformation
Calista Slingback Heels in Chocolate Croc
Stuart Weitzman
Georgie Patent Leather Slingback Pumps
ZARA
Leather Heels
Leather Flip-Flops
Now, I know flip-flops are extremely casual, laid-back shoes, but they're beloved by fashion people in NYC. All of my favorite dressers wore leather flip-flops with their outfits throughout the summer. They're sturdier than the usual flip-flops and add a certain put-together essence to an outfit too. Now that fall is approaching, I'm not putting away my pair just yet.
Shop Leather Flip-Flops
A.EMERY
Kinto Leather Flip Flops
Massimo Dutti
Flat Leather Sandals
Prada
Logo Flip Flops
Shopping_Pmax
Reformation
Eden Platform Thongs
Toteme
Naplack Flip Flops
Wedge Sandals
Wedge sandals were such a fun shoe trend to wear throughout the summer. I wore them to every block party, for lots of errand runs, and on tons of hot girl walks. Whenever I wanted added height with zero drama, these were the shoes I would throw on, and they looked cool with every single one of my outfits.
Shop Wedge Sandals
St. Agni
Leather Wedge Thong Sandals
Jude
Lucille Leather Wedge Thong Sandals
Chloé
Swimming Cool Patent-Leather Sandals
Tory Burch
Pierced Leather Wedge Sandals
Reformation
Jessie Wedge Thong
Chunky Sneakers
Chunky sneakers are by far the best shoe trend for walking around NYC all day, every day. I have a few cute pairs I love wearing to catch up with friends, walk to the park, on brave days when I walk from Brooklyn to Manhattan across the bridge, and when I don't feel like overthinking an outfit. Chunky sneakers will never fail me.
Shop Chunky Sneakers
New Balance
9060 Sneakers
adidas
Adistar XLG 2.0 Shoes
Nike
Air Max Muse Sneakers
Asics
Gel-1130 Jewel Mesh Sneakers
Salomon
XT-Whisper
pmax
Ballet Flats
The tried-and-true shoe trend of them all will always be ballet flats. They make any outfit look pretty and elegant with minimal effort, and they aren't too hard on the feet either. I love slipping them on to walk to my local stops and shops and even on nights out. They've become quite the dependable shoe trend. The best thing about them is that they are perfect for the transitional weather going into fall too.
Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.