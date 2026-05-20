No, Not Jeans: JLaw Just Ditched Her Denim For This Cooler, Comfy Alternative

Don’t let your white tees and jeans take all the off-duty glory. Instead, take a cue from New York’s best dressed and swap your usual denim for a laid-back graphic tee and colourful pair of track pants the next time you’ve got errands to run.
Making a convincing case for the combination this week, Jennifer Lawrence stepped out in an off-duty outfit every bit as easy as the classic T-shirt-and-jeans formula—but IMO, so much fresher. Starting with a playful base, the actor wore a yellow Mickey Mouse graphic tee. From there, she steered away from her go-to jeans, instead slipping into a vibrant pair of Loewe track pants, complete with a sporty side stripe.
On her feet, Jennifer skipped over predictable trainers and trending ballet flats, instead opting for a striped pair of Adidas slides. Finished with a brown leather shoulder bag and sleek black sunglasses, Jennifer crafted a laid-back look I'd gladly step into this week.
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Simple though it may be, by playing with colour, contrast and silhouette, Lawrence's look felt far more directional than your average white tee and jeans ensemble. Plus, with track pants offering all the comfort denim rarely can, it feels especially primed for busy city days. Read on to shop the best JLaw-inspired track pants below.
Shop Track Pants:
H&M
Wide Joggers
Whilst I love these in the red, they also come in 14 other shades.
Marks & Spencer
Side Stripe Wide Leg Trousers With Linen
These come in four different leg lengths, so you can find your perfect fit.
Guest in Residence
Striped Cotton-Blend Track Pants
Style these with slides and a graphic tee to get JLaw's look.
Reformation
Julien Poplin Pant
The poplin composition ensures a comfortable, lightweight finish.
With Jéan
Norah Pants
These light brown trousers are so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.