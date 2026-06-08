As the weather oscillates from blistering heatwaves to cold snaps that drench us all in torrential downpours, the most stylish, and by direct correlation also the most practical, dressers in New York, London and Milan know that denim is by far the most useful category to have in one’s wardrobe.
However, if you take a closer look at the shapes and shades these chic tastemakers are wearing throughout the city, you’ll notice a discerning absence of deep indigo washes, archetypal blue hues and even the more trend-forward cobalt blue colour. Instead, red jeans have emerged as the defining colour of the season.
As antithetical as it sounds, this heart-thumping, blood-pumping shade brings far more dimension to balmy ensembles, saturating well-edited essentials like a crisp white T-shirt or plunging V-neck sweater with a high-octane energy.
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Consider this as an extension of the “pop of red” styling technique that emerged a few years ago and the “colour blocking” mode of dressing that defined the latter half of the last decade. When drenching yourself in a captivating hue, you can’t help but appear more thoughtful and impactful, especially when you’re wearing a colour literally designed to stop traffic.
The red jean trend has already garnered a legion of endorsements from fashion’s most stylish, too, despite it being so early in the season. Last September, Versace’s then creative director, Dario Vitale, made a splash with his one-and-only collection for the Italian luxury brand through a vibrant range that mixed Milanese glamour with the lurid colour palette of ‘80s Miami. Between Muscle Beach-inspired tank tops and Tom of Finland leather vests, red jeans emerged as one of the standout looks in the hotly discussed range.
Immediately following, this silhouette began to trickle down from the runway, with perennial maximalist Jennifer Lawrence trying her hand at the red jeans trend, pairing the bold denim bottoms with everything from a matching red button-down to a beige knit.
Now, the red jean trend has made its way into the high-street set. Leading denim innovator Agolde has rendered its beloved Arc jeans in this striking colour, whilst Jonathan Saunders has taken inspiration from Michael Ryder’s use of red at Celine for his iteration at & Other Stories.
A style to paint the town in for sure. Ahead, uncover the best red jeans to shop this summer.
Shop the Red Jeans Trend:
ZARA
Mid-Waist Straight Jeans
Drench yourself in the shade, and you'll immediately be the centre of attention.
ZARA
Collection Mid-Waist Straight Jeans
The stovepipe shape continues to dominate, just in a fresher colour.
MANGO
Mid-Rise Balloon Jeans
Though the shape is far more casually leaning, the colour does a lot of the heavy lifting in making you look always considered.
H&M
Baggy High Jeans
With burgundy undertones, this rusted version suits year-round wear.
Topshop
Mom High Rise Loose Fit Jean in Red
Even the most simplistic outfit will look more compelling with this shade of jeans.
Parfois
100% Cotton Jeans
Invest now, and you'll wear them throughout the remainder of the year.
Massimo Dutti
Straight-Leg High-Waist Jeans
Trust us when we say red is actually a versatile shade, meaning you will never struggle to make an outfit centered around this pair.
Sydney-born, London-based journalist Ava Gilchrist is Who What Wear UK's SEO Writer. An authority on all things style, celebrity and search related, she produces insightful fashion features, first-person clothing reviews, talent profiles and comprehensive trend reports chronicling the latest happenings from the runways, zeitgeist and red carpet. In her spare time, she can be found trawling vintage boutiques and hunting down the city's best dirty martini.