8 Outfits That Prove This Controversial Flat-Shoe Trend Is Still Going Strong and Chicer Than Ever
Whether you love a fine, barely-there style, netted shoes, or those embedded with crystals and studs, mesh shoes are here to stay. Scroll on for 8 mesh shoe outfits that will make you want to continue wearing them for many more seasons to come.
I don't know about you, but I find it fascinating watching trends turn from fleeting moments into more timeless wardrobe staples. And one of the most noticeable examples of this I've clocked over the last two years is that of mesh shoes. What started as an intriguing (and slightly polarising) moment snowballed into something larger, winning the hearts of celebrities, fashion editors and influencers alike. Mesh shoes are no longer running their course in relevancy, so to speak— they're here to stay. Which is why I've put together a list of inspiring mesh shoe outfits so you can continue to wear them for seasons to come.
From classic white mesh ballet flats to bejewelled black shoes to bright red crochet mesh pairs, mesh shoes have expanded to fit any taste or outfit. They're not only available in ballet flat styles, but you can find them as booties, heels, and trainers now too. If you're set on cementing several ways in which you can style these shoes into your daily wear, look no further. The following eight mesh shoe outfits will help you make the most of this stylish (and undeniably unique) footwear choice from here on out.
8 Mesh Shoe Outfits That Prove They're Here to Stay:
1. Trench Coat + Bermuda Shorts + Mesh Shoes
Style Notes: Both mesh shoes and Bermuda shorts have seen a resurgence this season — and who knew just how chic they could be together? Nnenna's cool high-low outfit is ideal for cooler summer days. It's also a notably workable ensemble for transitioning your wardrobe between summer and autumn.
Cotton Rich Belted Longline Trench Coat
No jacket collection is complete without a trench. Light beige is eternal.
Reformation
Drew Low Rise Short
Where Bermudas and tailored shorts meet. Design perfection.
Dear Frances
Balla Studs, Crema Mesh
The studs give these mesh flats a cool detail.
2. Suede Jacket + Midi Skirt + Mesh Shoes
Style Notes: Like any pair of flats, mesh shoes are a great option for midi skirts. A suede jacket makes this outfit work for cooler seasons or when the weather is unpredictable. I love Ingrid's mixing of warm and cool neutrals and the extra texture she adds to her look with the help of mesh flats.
Mint Velvet
Tan Suede Pocket Detail Jacket
This colour of suede and style of jacket make for a hardworking layering piece. It will always have a spot in your wardrobe.
MANGO
Asymmetrical Maxi-Skirt
For a unique take on the midi skirt, opt for this asymmetrical one.
LE MONDE BERYL
Patent Leather-Trimmed Mesh Mary Jane Ballet Flats
If you're unsure about investing in mesh shoes, get a pair in black as they're just as versatile as your usual black flats.
3. White Monochrome Outfit + Embellished Mesh Shoes
Style Notes: For pairs of mesh shoes with extra embellishments, take a page out of Debora's book and stick with minimal, monochrome 'fits that provide a sleek foundation for your statement pair to stand out from.
M&S
Pure Cotton T-Shirt
The perfect basic everyone needs.
ZARA
Z1975 Pearlescent Effect Belted Jeans
I love this particular tone of white and leg shape for summer jeans.
H&M
Rhinestone-Embellished Ballet Flats
I'm not always one to lean on sparkle, but this pair of flats is so well done it's easy to incorporate them into a variety of outfits.
4. Double Denim + Mesh Flats
Style Notes: Double denim is one of my all-time favourite outfits, particularly because of just how versatile it is. Marianne's look is further proof. The relaxed style of jeans and jacket in a dark wash are so pretty paired with a bright white pair of mesh flats.
Reformation
Rhodes Denim Jacket
I can't stop thinking about how gorgeous this dark blue shade is. It's a very sleek departure from lighter denim jackets.
Reformation
Cary Low Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans
Get jeans in a matching shade to complete your double denim look.
Le Monde Béryl
Luna Slipper / Sand Mesh
Le Monde Béryl has made a name for itself when it comes to flat shoes — including in the mesh category.
5. Denim Shorts + Jumper + Mesh Flats
Style Notes: Jessica's choice of red mesh flats is exactly what I envision when I'm considering ways to make my classic outfits pop a little more when they're constantly on rotation. A cream jumper and denim shorts never fail to make you feel put together during the summer, but a little splash of colour really makes it.
Clementine Jumper in Cream
Great for trips by the sea where it might be cooler.
AGOLDE
Dame Denim Shorts
This shape and wash of denim shorts will never go out of style.
Alaïa
Red Ballet Flats in Fishnet
Cherry red is emerging as a colour trend. It's cheerful for summer and a fun shake up from autumn's usual burgundy.
6. White Blouse + Jeans + Mesh Flats
Style Notes: Alexis's outfit proves that mesh shoes are a suitable addition to your capsule wardrobe. They work with your most timeless looks, including jeans and a white blouse. I love the pop of sparkle and colour that bejewelled black mesh flats add to this. It's a little statement that even minimalists can get behind.
MANGO
Cropped Poplin Shirt
The cropped cut looks amazing paired with relaxed jeans, whether they're high- or low-waisted.
ARKET
Lupine Flared Jeans
This cut sits perfectly between extra-wide flairs and boyfriend jeans.
Charles & Keith
Mesh Gem-Embellished Ballet Flats
A statement shoe that'll remain timeless.
7. Maxi Dress + Mesh Shoes
Style Notes: Marilyn's breezy cotton dress is an ideal combo with a pair of mesh shoes. If you're looking for an alternative to summer sandals, mesh flats meet that brief. They're just as cool and laidback but offer something a little different to the usual strappy slides.
The Frankie Shop
Helena Cotton Shirt Dress
If you take the chic aesthetic of a crisp white blouse and put it into dress form, this would be it.
TOTEME
Printed Silk Crepe De Chine Scarf
Wear it as a head scarf like Marilyn, wrap it around as a belt or wear it as a neck scarf.
White Ballet Flats in Fishnet
The unique fishnet texture and Mary Jane shape make these flats worth the investment.
8. Blazer + Shorts + Mesh Flats
Style Notes: Mesh flats are chameleons in a sense. As far as footwear goes, these shoes work in dressier outfits and more laidback ensembles, as well as attire that sits in between. Adenorah's athleisure-inspired shorts and vest look more polished with the addition of mesh flats and a blazer.
Reiss
Double-Breasted Suit Blazer
The perfect shade and material for heading into autumn.
VARLEY
Ollie Stretch-Jersey Shorts
Varley's shorts and jumpers are so soft and cosy, but they also look sleek.
Dear Frances
Topo Flat, White Mesh
The Balla mesh flats have the finest mesh and prettiest silhouette.
