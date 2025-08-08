8 Outfits That Prove This Controversial Flat-Shoe Trend Is Still Going Strong and Chicer Than Ever

Whether you love a fine, barely-there style, netted shoes, or those embedded with crystals and studs, mesh shoes are here to stay. Scroll on for 8 mesh shoe outfits that will make you want to continue wearing them for many more seasons to come.

Three different mesh shoe outfits
(Image credit: @nlmarilyn, @nnennaechem, @alexisforeman)
I don't know about you, but I find it fascinating watching trends turn from fleeting moments into more timeless wardrobe staples. And one of the most noticeable examples of this I've clocked over the last two years is that of mesh shoes. What started as an intriguing (and slightly polarising) moment snowballed into something larger, winning the hearts of celebrities, fashion editors and influencers alike. Mesh shoes are no longer running their course in relevancy, so to speak— they're here to stay. Which is why I've put together a list of inspiring mesh shoe outfits so you can continue to wear them for seasons to come.

Marilyn in white mesh shoes, jeans and a black T-shirt

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

From classic white mesh ballet flats to bejewelled black shoes to bright red crochet mesh pairs, mesh shoes have expanded to fit any taste or outfit. They're not only available in ballet flat styles, but you can find them as booties, heels, and trainers now too. If you're set on cementing several ways in which you can style these shoes into your daily wear, look no further. The following eight mesh shoe outfits will help you make the most of this stylish (and undeniably unique) footwear choice from here on out.

8 Mesh Shoe Outfits That Prove They're Here to Stay:

1. Trench Coat + Bermuda Shorts + Mesh Shoes

Nnenna in a trench, shorts and mesh shoes

(Image credit: @nnennaechem)

Style Notes: Both mesh shoes and Bermuda shorts have seen a resurgence this season — and who knew just how chic they could be together? Nnenna's cool high-low outfit is ideal for cooler summer days. It's also a notably workable ensemble for transitioning your wardrobe between summer and autumn.

2. Suede Jacket + Midi Skirt + Mesh Shoes

Ingrid in suede jacket and midi skirt

(Image credit: @ingridedvinsen)

Style Notes: Like any pair of flats, mesh shoes are a great option for midi skirts. A suede jacket makes this outfit work for cooler seasons or when the weather is unpredictable. I love Ingrid's mixing of warm and cool neutrals and the extra texture she adds to her look with the help of mesh flats.

3. White Monochrome Outfit + Embellished Mesh Shoes

Debora in all white outfit and black mesh flats

(Image credit: @deborabrosa)

Style Notes: For pairs of mesh shoes with extra embellishments, take a page out of Debora's book and stick with minimal, monochrome 'fits that provide a sleek foundation for your statement pair to stand out from.

4. Double Denim + Mesh Flats

Marianne in double denim outfit with white mesh shoes

(Image credit: @smythsisters)

Style Notes: Double denim is one of my all-time favourite outfits, particularly because of just how versatile it is. Marianne's look is further proof. The relaxed style of jeans and jacket in a dark wash are so pretty paired with a bright white pair of mesh flats.

5. Denim Shorts + Jumper + Mesh Flats

Jessica in denim shorts and white jumper

(Image credit: @_jessicaskye)

Style Notes: Jessica's choice of red mesh flats is exactly what I envision when I'm considering ways to make my classic outfits pop a little more when they're constantly on rotation. A cream jumper and denim shorts never fail to make you feel put together during the summer, but a little splash of colour really makes it.

6. White Blouse + Jeans + Mesh Flats

Alexis in jeans and white blouse with mesh shoes

(Image credit: @alexisforeman)

Style Notes: Alexis's outfit proves that mesh shoes are a suitable addition to your capsule wardrobe. They work with your most timeless looks, including jeans and a white blouse. I love the pop of sparkle and colour that bejewelled black mesh flats add to this. It's a little statement that even minimalists can get behind.

7. Maxi Dress + Mesh Shoes

Marilyn in white dress and white mesh shoes

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Style Notes: Marilyn's breezy cotton dress is an ideal combo with a pair of mesh shoes. If you're looking for an alternative to summer sandals, mesh flats meet that brief. They're just as cool and laidback but offer something a little different to the usual strappy slides.

8. Blazer + Shorts + Mesh Flats

Adenorah in cream shorts and mesh shoes with a blazer

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

Style Notes: Mesh flats are chameleons in a sense. As far as footwear goes, these shoes work in dressier outfits and more laidback ensembles, as well as attire that sits in between. Adenorah's athleisure-inspired shorts and vest look more polished with the addition of mesh flats and a blazer.

Melissa Epifano
Contributor

Melissa Epifano Varley is a writer and editor who covers fashion, home, and beauty. She has over seven years of experience and has written for Forbes, InStyle, People, The Zoe Report, and Byrdie. She has also served as the editor-in-chief of Real Homes and lifestyle editor at The Spruce and ran her own wide-fit footwear line for over three years. She graduated a year early from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor of Science in journalism. Melissa has won the PPA Next Gen Award and currently covers fashion, trend, and shopping content for Who What Wear. She’s passionate about helping readers discover their own sense of style in their wardrobes and homes—whether that’s through products, trends, or concepts that they deeply resonate with and makes them feel their best. She’s originally from the U.S. but is now based in Bath where she spends her free time reading books, creatively writing, and taking part in more esoteric endeavours like reiki and tarot.

