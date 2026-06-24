As a fashion journalist, who feels as if she's seen it all, I'm rarely shocked by an outfit choice. This morning, however, as I scrolled through newly released images from last night's Serpentine Summer Party, I was genuinely taken aback. No, it wasn't an obscure haute couture creation that stopped me in my tracks. Instead, it was my long-time style icon, Alexa Chung, wearing the one shoe trend I never expected to see her embrace.
Stepping out beneath London's blazing summer sun, Chung styled a sculptural two-piece by London-based designer Dilara Findikoglu. Rendered in a soft beige hue, the high-neck design featured partially undone buttons that eased its otherwise Victorian-inspired silhouette. Paired with a coordinating knee-grazing skirt, the look felt regal, poised and suited to the elegant occasion. To complete her ensemble, Chung reached for a pair of heels, but rather than the sleek slingbacks I would have expected her to choose, the model and presenter opted for a style I'd have confidently said she'd never wear: PVC heels.
Perhaps because of their long-standing association with looking a little "cheap", transparent heels were far from the first shoe trend I expected to see Chung champion.
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Part of the trend's reputation may stem from the fact that PVC is generally less expensive than leather or suede. Yet the material has its advantages. Durable and easy to maintain, a quick wipe is often all it takes to keep the shoes looking fresh. Crafted from clear vinyl, the shoes appear almost invisible on the foot, creating a seamless effect that elongates the legs and allows the outfit to take centre stage. What's more, their barely-there finish creates the illusion of longer legs, making them a surprisingly clever choice for occasion dressing.
Not coming out of nowhere, designers have been experimenting with transparent footwear for several seasons now. Valentino's PVC heels sparked conversation thanks to their clever design, which made the sculptural heel appear almost unattached to the foot. Meanwhile, Alaïa's transparent styles have long been considered a fashion person's favourite.
If anyone can convince me to give a supposedly "cheap" shoe trend a chance, it's Alexa Chung. Scroll on to shop my edit of the best Alexa-inspired PVC heels below.