Boots Are an Autumn Staple—The 6 Best Styles For 2024 (And Beyond)
Trench coats, knitwear and boots—these three pillars of our wardrobes are the most synonymous with autumn. As the new season has swiftly arrived, we've already explored the outfits to accompany trench coats, curated refined edits of sumptuous knitwear, and now I’ve set my sights on pinning down the best autumn boots.
Whilst the new season brings about a rise in trending styles, my deep dive into all things boots has shown that the very best styles are firmly rooted in timeless appeal. Thigh-high styles may be limited in styling, and shearling finishes are firmly reserved for the UGG revival. But I’ve honed in on 6 styles that are enduring in design, and whether offered in black or burgundy, smooth or textured, the designs themselves are eternal enough to support our autumn outfits for years to come.
The brilliance of boots is not restricted to simply their chic design but affirmed by their versatility and wearability too. Whilst you may want to show off your knee-highs with a skirt or dress, they're happy to accompany our trouser and jeans looks just as well. Even just peaking out from the bottom of tailored trousers, boots are destined to make an impact, especially when sharp point toes or squared-off toes are there to add a contemporary edge.
What’s more, brands from high street to high end know the appeal and importance of a great pair of boots, so looking for a pair that suits your budget and aesthetic is easier than ever. If you’re looking for an affordable find, brands like H&M and COS have outdone themselves this season, whilst high designs like Paris Texas and Toteme have spent years refining their wares for longevity of quality and creation. There's a mix of shades, heights and styles, so I've broken them all down to make finding your perfect pair even easier.
Keep scrolling to explore the 6 best autumn boots.
EXPLORE THE BEST AUTUMN BOOTS:
1. KNEE-HIGH BOOTS
Shop Knee-High Boots:
Paris Texas knows all about great footwear.
2. HEELED ANKLE BOOTS
Shop Ankle Heeled Boots:
The hard part is choosing between the rich burgundy and classic black.
The croc-effect adds a contrasting texture to your looks.
3. RIDING BOOTS
Shop Riding Boots:
4. ANKLE BOOTS
Shop Ankle Boots:
Want to add a boho edge? Look to Chloé's beloved Susanna boots.
5. COWBOY BOOTS
Shop Cowboy Boots:
The suede finish adds to the luxury feel of this pair.
6. MOTO BOOTS
Shop Moto Boots:
With smart tailoring or flouncy skirts, this pair will rise to the occasion.
Add some extra cosiness with this shearling lined pair.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and the influence of Haute Couture, and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content.
During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications including Vogue Italy and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping. Florrie actively pursues an in-depth understanding of fashion and jewellery, and after styling a jewellery cover shoot at Conde Nast Traveller chose to complete the De Beers Diamond Foundation course. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer, blending both editorial and commercial content. Now, as the Acting Affiliates Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them. In her downtime, Florrie can be found in her hometown of London, usually with a coffee in hand.
-
Gigi Hadid Swapped Her Sneakers for the Boot Trend That's All Over H&M and Reformation
Now, I need a pair too.
By Natalie Munro
-
This Shoe Brand Is Redefining Style and Inclusivity
Sponsor Content Created With Naturalizer
By Raina Mendonça
-
5 Chic Skirt-and-Shoe Combos Fashion People Will Be Reaching for All Fall Long
100% adding these to my current outfit rotation.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Finally, a Boot Collection That Proves One Size *Should Not* Fit All
Sponsor Content Created With Naturalizer
By Raina Mendonça
-
I'm Forever Loyal to a Chic Black Shoe Style—5 Standout Picks I'm Eyeing Right Now
Incredibly cool *and* comfortable.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
I'm an L.A.-Based Fashion Stylist—31 Chic Nordstrom Picks I'd Like to See My Clients In
I may have to get them for myself as well.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Chrissy Teigen Just Made This Outdated Legging-and-Boot Outfit Feel 2025 Ready
I'm influenced.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
Angelina Jolie Wore the Boot Micro-Trend the Chicest People Are Buying
She's keeping it classic, per usual.
By Allyson Payer