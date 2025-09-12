Want People to Think You Have Good Taste? Wear One of These 6 Fresh Boot Trends

There’s a certain thrill that comes with dressing for autumn and, for me, boots are at the heart of it. The right pair has the power to transform an outfit in a way few other shoes can—instantly elevating basics like jeans, knitted dresses or even leggings into something that's much more polished looking than it was before. And this year, the trends feel particularly strong.
What’s striking about autumn 2025’s boot offering is just how expensive-looking so many of the designs are. While fashion is always cyclical, this season has placed less emphasis on gimmicky shapes and more on timeless details and luxurious finishes. That’s not to say there isn’t freshness—there is—but much of what we’re seeing feels considered and enduring rather than fleeting. This is especially important as boots tend to command higher points than other shoe styles, so you want to ensure the investment you are making is a sound one. Thankfully, autumn 2025 is filled with boots that you’ll reach for again and again, season after season.
Ultimately, choosing the right boots for you comes down to versatility and practicality, but also the way they elevate everything you wear them with. A beautiful boot can give a simple outfit a directional feel, make an evening look feel modern, or add edge to otherwise classic staples. With that in mind, I’ve narrowed down the six key boot trends of autumn 2025 that strike the perfect balance between genuine wearability and undeniable style.
6 Boot Trends Dominating Autumn 2025
1. Sock Boots
Style Notes: Slim and close-fitting, sock boots—reminiscent of the sort I remember wearing in the '00s—are making a sleek return. Their sculpted silhouette slips neatly under trousers and dresses, creating a smooth, sleek line. 2025's versions are understated, often in buttery leathers or tactile suede finishes, which makes them feel timeless and elegant.
Shop the Trend:
Toteme
Nappa Over-The-Knee Boots Black
The pair worn on the Toteme runway, they also come in cream and taupe.
Khaite
Eva Leather Boots
A square toe makes the sock boot feel even more 2025.
& Other Stories
Sock Boots
These come in a selection of timeless colours.
2. Burgundy Boots
Style Notes: Burgundy is fast becoming the most important colour of the season, and boots are one of the chicest ways to embrace it. Rich, wine-toned leathers look luxurious without being loud and work just as well with neutrals as they do with deeper palettes. While black will always be considered classic, there's something especially appealing about the deep reds dominating right now.
Shop the Trend:
Reformation
Gaelle Knee Boot
The stirrup detail sets this Reformation pair apart from the rest.
AEYDE
Halima Buckle-Embellished Leather Ankle Boots
The combination of deep red and silver looks so fashion forward.
M&S Collection
Leather Pointed Knee High Boots
A burgundy boot with western undertones isn't something I thought I needed in my life, but it turns out it is.
3. Snake-Print Boots
Style Notes: After leopard dominated last autumn, snake print has stepped into the spotlight. Subtle and textured, the print adds instant personality to boots while still feeling surprisingly neutral. In muted greys, browns, and creams, snake print pairs seamlessly with denim, tonal tailoring or even bolder hues.
Shop the Trend:
AEYDE
Elina Snake-Effect Leather Ankle Boots
The warmer tone of this beige snake boot will work well with the season's creams and browns.
Mint Velvet
Aria Snake Print Ankle Boots
A pair you can wear day in, day out, thanks to their chunky block heel.
& Other Stories
Kitten Heel Leather Knee Boots
These will pep up any black dress or wool miniskirt.
4. Belted Boots
Style Notes: Hardware detailing is having a refined moment, with belted and buckled boots emerging as one of the season’s most fashionable yet still versatile trends. Straps and clasps add structure and edge without being too out there—look for pairs that wrap around the calf for a traditional take or that have belting around the ankle for a modern interpretation.
Shop the Trend:
VALENTINO GARAVANI
Pattie 75 Buckle-Embellished Suede Knee Boots
These also come in a classic black suede.
Marc Cain
Ankle Boots with Gold Buckle
From the angular heel to the unusual clasp, these boots warrant many a second look. For the right reasons of course.
SAINT LAURENT
Lee Buckled Glossed-Leather Knee Boots
Show me a more sultry boot. I'll wait.
5. Brown Boots
Style Notes: Another sleek alternative to traditional black, brown boots are enjoying a major resurgence. This is thanks to their warmth, which goes hand in hand with the season, and quiet luxury appeal. In deep chocolate, brown feels softer than its noir counterparts but every bit as versatile. Both suede and leather pairs have merit here, though it's Arket's mock-croc pair I personally can't stop thinking about.
Shop the Trend:
ARKET
Square-Toe Ankle Boots
If I buy one boot this season, I guarantee this will be it.
MANGO
Suede Ankle Boot With Kitten Heel
These will be wide enough to tuck a thin trouser into.
LE MONDE BERYL
Allegra Suede Riding Boots
Such a great boot shape!
6. Slouchy Boots
Style Notes: Relaxed, slightly unstructured boots are a big story for autumn. The slouchy shape, whether at the ankle or knee, adds ease and movement to otherwise structured looks and gives everything you wear a cool '80s nod—another key trend for 2025. Worn with dresses, skirts, or tucked-in trousers, this is a boot trend that feels nostalgic in the best possible way.
Shop the Trend:
Phase Eight
Black Suede Boots
These will work just as well with skinny jeans as they will with a printed midi dress.
Isabel Marant
Edrika Suede Ankle Boots
I'm experiencing nostalgia just looking at these Isabel Marant boots.
Free People
Sway Low Slouch Boots 2.0
Pair these boots with a burgundy- or rust-coloured dress for a chic boho look.
Maxine Eggenberger is Who What Wear UK’s Deputy Editor and has over fourteen years of experience in fashion journalism. She been creating engaging and authoritative content for Who What Wear UK since 2018, covering runway reports, emerging trends, long-form features, talent interviews self-styled shopping stories and columns, including her edit of the best new-in buys. She ensures the highest editorial standards are met across the site, leads the editorial team in their search and keyword planning, works closely with the fashion and beauty team on strategy and continues to pen many of her own articles. Prior to Who What Wear UK, Maxine's contributed to publications including Grazia, InStyle Marie Claire, Elle and Look, amongst others.